Four years jail for burning girlfriend

By Fungai Lupande

A 22-year-old man who doused his girlfriend with paraffin and set her ablaze was sentenced to an effective four years in jail.

Tafadzwa Gibson of Caledonian/Mabvuku was sentenced to six years but two years were set aside for five years on condition of good behaviour. He pleaded not guilty but Harare regional magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo convicted him after a full trial.

In passing sentence Mr Makomo said: “Attempted murder has no other option except a custodial sentence. This is a domestic violence case and the medical doctors who examined the complainant Alice Jarison said the burns were life threatening.

“The accused and his defence witnesses contradicted each other and the evidence of some of his witnesses was exaggerated. The accused defence does not hold water. He said Jarison set herself ablaze and a paraffin stove burst but his own witness said nothing burst.”

In aggravation the prosecutor Mrs Molyn Mutamangira said Gibson who is a chairman for youths should lead by example. Mrs Mutamangira proved that on April 5 last year, Gibson went to his girlfriend Jarison’s house around 7pm.

While the couple was sitting together, Gibson received a series of text messages on his phone prompting Jarison to ask him who he was communicating with.

This did not go down well with Gibson and a misunderstanding arose. Gibson took paraffin and doused his girlfriend, lit a match and set her on fire. Jarison was saved by neighbours who assisted her to get treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital. The Herald