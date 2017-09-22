Lithium project could ease forex crisis

By John Kachembere

Australian firm, Prospect Resources Limited, says its Arcadia lithium project in Zimbabwe could help the country ease its foreign currency woes.

The $52,5 million lithium project, which is located approximately 35 km east of Harare, is one of the largest hard rock lithium resources in the world.

Prospect said Zimbabwe’s current fiscal and monetary policy approach was not sustainable over the long term. It said the country needs to increase exports to boost foreign currency earnings. The lithium project would seek to help the country achieve this, the company said.

“Arcadia Lithium Mine will be a significant foreign currency earner for Zimbabwe, which is extremely important to the country and is actively engaging with central bank on various requirements for the project,” the company said.

The southern Africa-focused miner noted that some of its management team members have been through previous economic crises in Zimbabwe and have financial, legal and managerial experience to deal with economic challenges in the country.

Zimbabwe is facing a crippling cash and foreign currency shortage that has battered the financial system and affected the rest of the economy.

The liquidity squeeze has left companies unable to pay their workers in cash and foreign suppliers, pushing many out of business and adding numbers to the country’s unemployed population.

Zimbabwe abandoned its own currency eight years ago and adopted mainly the US dollar to halt hyperinflation.

Now, a strong dollar has curtailed exports, reducing receipts that had become crucial in injection of liquidity into the economy. Moreover, a trade deficit of nearly $3 billion annually had resulted in a drain of cash from the economy.

Now, banknotes have virtually disappeared, prompting the central bank to order private lenders to cap customer cash withdrawals at $100 a week.

In an effort to promote exports and help ease the cash shortages, the central bank last November introduced $200 million worth of bond notes.

However, the measure has failed to boost export earnings, forcing the government to expropriate 80 percent of platinum and chrome export earnings to allocate this to critical sectors of the economy.

Prospect believes that Zimbabwe, the world’s fifth largest lithium producer, has a long and established mining industry that is supported by infrastructure, relevant skill set and resources.

The Australian miner said the lithium project would be a significant foreign currency earner and could sustain its operations in isolation to the wider economy.

Zimbabwe is poised to become one of the largest lithium producers in the world due to increased global demand.

The investment-starved country produced 900 tonnes of lithium in 2015, with top producer Australia accounting for 13 400 tonnes, Chile 12 900 tonnes, Argentina 3 800 tonnes and China 2 200 tonnes.

However, anticipated global demand for lithium popularly known as “white petroleum” may increase production of the mineral that powers rechargeable devices including telephones and automobiles.

American automaker Tesla’s plans to mass-produce its Model 3 battery-powered car have increased demand. Tesla estimated its production target for electric cars alone 500 000 vehicles by 2020 could require as much lithium as is already currently being produced. The Financial Gazette