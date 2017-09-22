Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


I knelt before Mugabe as sign of respect: Makarau

By Farayi Machamire

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Rita Makarau has said she kneeled and curtseyed for President Robert Mugabe as a sign of humility and respect.

This comes after a picture of Makarau — a Supreme Court judge – kneeling before Mugabe at State House during the launch of biometric voter registration went viral on social media.

The opposition has also expressed outrage, saying Makarau was showing that she was subservient to one of presidential candidates in crucial elections scheduled for next year.

Makarau, who is also the secretary for the Judicial Services Commission, told Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa in an interview that culture demands that she respects her elders and saw nothing untoward about her actions.

“I have been brought up to say that when you are speaking to someone older than you, you kneel down.  That’s how I have been brought up and it was difficult for me to change just like that when he called me to his side,” Makarau said, adding that she also finds herself kneeling when conducting her duties as a Supreme Court judge.

“I find myself kneeling to the Chief Justice (Luke Malaba) if I have to speak to him. I can’t get rid of that upbringing, like I said.

“Even at work, I find myself kneeling. Maybe I need to go for training.”

Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC said it respects Makarau as a woman and as a judge.

“We know that she grew up in Goromonzi District where culture dictates that women should kneel when greeting or talking to male elders,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said.

“But then for a whole judge to kneel before Mugabe at an occasion that was supposed to be Stately and official, is perhaps taking African culture way too far.

“In that science of communication, Makarau was sending out a message that she is subservient and loyal to Mugabe. But then, Mugabe is also a politician who is going to be a presidential candidate in next year’s elections, or so we are made to believe.

“As such, Makarau shouldn’t have knelt before Mugabe because he is a political contestant amongst other contestants. Would Makarau kneel before Morgan Tsvangirai or Nkosana Moyo the same way she knelt before Mugabe? Most probably not.

“With due respect, we suggest that Makarau should read some books on smart strategies to help her communicate more effectively. She should read a book called 27 Powers of Persuasion written by Chris St.Hilare; the message strategist who handled Arnold Schwarzenegger’s historic victory as governor of California some years back.”

But Makarau said she was “very detached (from politicians) and when I was speaking to him (Mugabe) I was speaking to him in his capacity as the head of state.”

“I think what people forget is that in 2013, I also spoke to the then prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, no questions were raised about that. I speak to any office bearer in my capacity as commissioner of Zec,” she said. Daily News

  • I wonder if she was going to kneel if it was Tsvangirai

  • She is facabond

  • So what ?? Stupid b🎃

  • Saka

  • Kunyengerera basa

  • ref akaombera maoko imwe team yagowesa zvatova ne yaari kusapota
    kkkkkkkk hameno pamwe kusaziva kwangu.

  • I bet she doesn’t do this for her husband

  • tts fear kkkk

  • Kufarira kushupika kweruzhinji

  • Isn’t respect mutual or reciprocal? Can we still expect her to be impartial or to call Mugabe out if he errs regarding electoral conduct, before, during and after the election (which he is bound to)

  • I don’t like mudhara bob but she did tell right thing, its our culture kneeling b4 older people

  • Hei hei hei shut yo fkng mouth stop tkng nosnce, hee so wat hee stpd what’s stupid?

  • Mwana anetsika akabva kuvanhu musarwadziwe vana nhingi wabantu kkkkk.

  • ndivo vanhu vanoita kuti zvinhu zvinyanyowoma munyika, senseless bitch

  • I respect THAT. ✌#African 👌

  • Ndovakadzizveava

  • Fusek respect yomsuzo la!

  • She should be diligently attending to her mandate not justifying her kneeling…just wondering if we’re supposed to be kneeling b4 our bosses as well..🤔

    • ITS A CHOICE. But I call it bootlicking.

    • Eish bootlicking when you’re supossed to be presiding over a presumably independent body..smh!

  • I WISDOM DZEPABASA. ANOFAMBA NE RANGE ROVER IWE UNOGARA PA KADOMA. SHE HAS WISDOM

  • Kuitira kuti basa risapere

  • Anoda zvinhu,even mkadzi wake Bob haasati ambomupfugamira.I think akuda kutorera Grace murume kkk

  • Hakuna respect yekupfugamira munhu pabasa never.

  • Hapana chedu. Tobaiwa mudede nekuside

  • Chatunga

    might as well suck his 93 yr old dick you pussy ass byatch!

  • Kikiki, did she need to explain that??? A normal person leaves his or her culture @ home when performing professional duties!!!

    • Nope the brazilians, japanese, chinese & Israelise take their culture everywhere.

    • Ko first lady must demonstrate ka se culture yedu ngatimuone Grace achipfugamira mudhara

    • I can imagine our female subordinates kneeling for us @ work, wouldn’t that send a wrong message to our ego?? Kikikii!!!

  • Nonsensical

  • evn me if dey give me tym & opportunity ,,i will kneel fr him also cz i do respect him,,

  • We need fair and free elections not bending knees. Do your job with humility and respect for all zimboz who are suffering

  • True that we like it madam

  • Dai ari prophet vakutonzi vanamatwa kkkkk

  • Anetsika mwana uyu nhaika.

  • She was right to kneel i would have done the same thing myself given Pres Mugabe’s age…But i would not kneel in front of Mliswa,Zhuwawu,Chamisa etc even if they became presidents of Zim because they are within my age group and not old enough to be my father.Besides,Rita is also kneeling for her supper,she is singing high for it,she knows where her bread is buttered,so she has to show respect to the man who appointed her to all those positions which make her live a good life with her kids.This pic of Rita kneeling before the Bobster is not a big deal.Let’s concentrate on the Msoro Bhangu Jonso upcoming court case.Let’s see the Mawara/mawala talkative minister in court …that would be an early Xmas bonus for me.

