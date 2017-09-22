Kim Jong-un warns ‘deranged’ Donald Trump he will ‘pay dearly’ for his threats

Kim Jong-un has said remarks by “deranged” US President Donald Trump have convinced him he is right to develop weapons for North Korea.

In a rare personal statement, via state media, the North Korean leader said Mr Trump would “pay dearly” for his recent speech to the UN.

The US president said on Tuesday that if America was forced to defend itself it would “totally destroy” North Korea.

Mr Trump also mockingly called Mr Kim a “rocket man” on a “suicide mission”.

The two countries have been engaging in increasingly heated rhetoric in recent months.

North Korea has been testing missiles at an unprecedented rate, and conducted its sixth nuclear test despite international condemnation.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, who had earlier compared Mr Trump’s speech to “the sound of a barking dog”, has warned that Pyongyang could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean in response to the US president’s threat.

“It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific,” Mr Ri said, quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

However, he added: “We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.”

Mr Kim said in an English statement carried by state news agency KCNA that Mr Trump’s remarks “have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last”.

He said “now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history”, North Korea would consider the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure” to make Mr Trump “pay dearly for his speech”.

He ended by saying he would “surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire”.

Experts believe this is the first time a North Korean leader has made a direct address to an international audience.

What is a dotard?

The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as “an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile”

Its first known use was in the 14th Century and initially meant “imbecile”, according to the US Merriam-Webster Dictionary. It stems from the Middle English word “doten” which means “to dote”

Searches for the term have been “high as a kite” since Mr Kim released his statement, Merriam-Webster tweeted

Mr Kim’s comments prompted swift criticism from the Japanese government.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a news conference on Friday: “North Korea’s remarks and behaviour are provocative to regional and international security, and they are absolutely unacceptable.”

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles over Japan in the past month, raising regional tensions even further.

Mr Trump on Thursday signed a new order boosting sanctions against North Korea, where the US treasury would target firms and financial institutions doing business with Pyongyang.

He said: “For much too long North Korea has been allowed to abuse the international financial system to facilitate funding for its nuclear weapons and missile programs.”

The UN Security Council had approved new rounds of sanctions earlier this month aimed of starving North Korea of fuel and income, which were in response to Pyongyang’s much-condemned sixth nuclear test on 3 September. BBC News