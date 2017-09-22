Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Hooker bites off man’s lip, fined $30

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A PLUMTREE sex worker has been fined $30 for biting off a man’s lip during a misunderstanding at a nightclub.

Abigail Ncube (19) of NRZ compound in Plumtree’s Dingumuzi area was convicted on her own plea of guilty to assault by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

She was fined $30, but will be jailed for 10 days if she defaults.

Ncube who told the court that she earns a living as a sex worker said Mr Taguma Mavhengwa (31) assaulted her first and she retaliated by biting off his lip.

“My friend and her boyfriend who is a friend to the complainant were fighting while we were at the nightclub. I tried to stop the fight and during the process Mavhengwa assaulted me. I retaliated by biting lip off as I was trying to defend myself,” said Ncube in mitigation.

Prosecuting, Mr Charles Nyatsine said Ncube assaulted Mr Mavhengwa on September 15 at around 2AM at a local night club.

“On 15 September around 2AM Ncube had a misunderstanding with Mr Mavhengwa’s friend and they started fighting. Mr Mavhengwa tried to restrain them from fighting.

“This infuriated Ncube who turned on Mr Mavhengwa and bit off a chunk of flesh from his upper lip. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ncube’s arrest,” said Mr Nyatsine. The Chronicle

