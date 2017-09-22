Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Footie star Ndoro ‘abandons family’

40,812 59

Taken from a stereotypical script of sportsmen who abandon their home responsibilities while living lavish lifestyles of fast cars, designer wear and social media celebrity status, Zimbabwe international soccer player, Tendai Ndoro is being accused by his estranged wife of not taking care of their child.

Ndoro who recently joined Saudi Arabian football club Al Faisaly is comfortably 11 000 kilometres away from his baby mama drama. He has even blocked her phone and social media accounts.

Zinhle, the estranged wife said the footie star last took care of the child in September last year and he is now singing a different tune, “it wasn’t me.”

“The last time he spent money on Christiano was in September last year. I had to approach him at the stadium before a match for that.

“The only thing close to spending money after that was in February when he facilitated a trip to Zimbabwe for the child to go see its grandparents. Funny enough he tells people it’s not his child,” she said.

Zinhle said Tendai walked out on her when their child was two months old but he should be in a position to own up.

“What kind of man does that? I asked for a DNA test since he had been telling people that it was not his child. We agreed to go to Medforum with his brother Takudzwa and my sisters but on the day he decided that we go alone.

When we go there he started making a scene then we ended up not doing it,” she added.

Way forward?

“Since he claims that he’s not the father, let’s do a DNA test and take it from there. If it’s not his child then he can sue me for everything. All I want is a father to man up,” she said.

Trouble in paradise

A source close to both Tendai and Zinhle said it all began one good Saturday when Tendai left home to get his suit altered because he was set to attend a football awards show beamed live on SABC 1 that evening.

He didn’t return only to call Zinhle telling her that he would go straight to the show because he was late.

Surprise, surprise; Zinhle started receiving calls.

“I called her to ask about the woman Tendai was with at the awards. Apparently she wasn’t watching TV and she rushed to the set to see for herself. That ended their relationship,” said the source.

At the time Zinhle had given birth via Caesarean Section (C Section) and couldn’t do much on her own and was out of work. She depended on her “footballer bae” for everything.

“He returned home at 2am to get his bags because he claimed that he would sleep at Khama Billiat’s place where there was an after party.

“The next day he was set to travel to Zimbabwe for national team duty. That was the last of him. It’s sad because Zinhle knew that the woman, Patience Ndlovu she saw on TV was in his car outside,” added the source.

Ndoro then went on to stay with Patience and as Zinhle tried to get to him, she went through her for communication.

“I told her that she shouldn’t stop Tendai from taking care of his child. If she had power in his life she should help him do what’s right,” said Zinhle.

Tendai and Zinhle were customarily married and both their families exchanged tokens to acknowledge their marriage.

By time of going to print, Ndoro had not responded to messages sent to his Facebook and he was not answering his phone. B Metro

  • Bitter ex i guess.Tendai nehwu Handsome hwake anodirwa mari chete

  • U need to resolve your differences peacefully without involving the media.

  • muridzi wemagitare
    mutambi we bhora.
    politicians(counselor or MP)
    mukorokoza

    mukaona mwana wenyu auya netype iyo kuti ndiye murume garai mamuudza ma consequences azvo bcz vazhinji vari kusara vave vanamurambiwa

  • This boy will be soon struggling if eat money like tomorrow will never come

  • Man up boy. Support your child. Hatidi munhu akapata.

  • Mmmm mmmm kunzima phandle la

  • Hbeekay Khumz Check broe

  • stupid wife ,always runs to the media ,kut aziikanwe ,

    • he.is a public figure.pamwe.vanhu vakaziva anonyara kuramba wakanyarara.ndowu.stupid

    • ko pazvaifaya achipiwa zvese y akatadza kuenda kuMedia kunoti aripa Uchi nemukaka typ of lyf ,y now ???

    • kuchengeta mwana wako is not news kusachengeta is news

  • Ngaabvunze Shingi kawondera

  • manje is child a family? the word famliy refers to more than one of closest relatives or ndini ndisingazive chirungu? you can teach me guys but no school fees sorry

    • yes you are right u don’t know English,as for teaching you how do u expect us to do what qualified teachers failed to do? 🙂

    • hayi ulamanga Mqondisi kuthini la? (IPA): /ˈfæməli/noun(countable) A father, mother and their sons and daughters; also callednuclear family.(countable) A group of peoplerelated by blood, marriage, law, or custom.(countable) A kin, tribe; also calledextended family.

    • Thuma is right”but as long that child is Ndoro”the child is under Ndoro’s family including those other kids that he will have,,bro Tshuma you are correct we Live to learn

    • Michael Empty Tshuma was ryt and being sarcastic then somebody missed his point and said he dsnt know.

    • your wife is your family

  • Bhora kushandisa makumbo ukazoti nekugaya yoshandasa gumbo futi problem.
    Ne Zim Nyika ya Baba Chatunga iyi tinokuona wava mu street wavakugeza nedikita

  • Nzenza dzagara dzinonetsa stereki.You dont have to force munhu asingakude by being pregnant for him.So from September last year no communication and now that she hears he has struck it rich she wants a piece of the cake.? Shit

    • So uneshuwa ungararama upenyu hwakanaka mwana achitambura nxaa

    • Watch your language I hope you don’t have a sister or daughter

    • Akati kupihwa mimba means uri nzenza ndiani? That guy must js be responsible nemwana wake. If he ws providin we wldnt ve known anythin.

    • hanakunyengwa? aka repa murume uyu akaayita Mwana now she is forcing him to.be responsible ?? is that what u r saying ?

    • zvawunotukira vanasikana vevamwe.zvichayitwawo vako

    • Vamwe vanhu soo ka ,ahyas. Kungomama kutaura

    • Wat do u mean forcin? Its a must kuti an able body father achengete mwana wake

    • Imi kwanai.Ukaona uchiita mwana usina kuroorwa it means uri munhu of loose morals.Munhu ane mamorals ari correct will wait until the right time and for the right man,get married and have a baby.Do you have proof yekuti mwana wake? How many people vari kuchengeteswa vana vedzimwe mboko.And have you asked yourself kuti anga aripi since September lastt year?

    • bvapo iwe akaramba mwana.wacho here zvawurikuti.proof proof ? that woman was his wife usafunge kuti.because.iwewe u sleep with prostitutes and u have paternity problems.others do

    • Dont get angry on someoone’s behalf.And you have proof i sleep with prostitutes?

    • wati nzenza dzinonetsa.wajayira kakunetswa navo ka.

    • Gamatox Mutasa tamba mushe nevamwe aah

  • Tendai please support your child
    Are you not ashamed?
    You don’t need to see the mother just send mari please
    She’s gone to the media coz he has cut all forms of communication naye
    What goes around comes around

    • Ngaamupe mwana wacho aone kuti anotadza here kumupa or kuchengeta. Dambudziko ndere kuti mkadzi ndiye achiri kuda kuchengetwa …

    • calvin.hapana.murume.anochengeta mwana.physically mwana anogara na mai vake

    • Mira titange tanzwa Tendai wacho kuti anoti chii

  • Cheri makoko, jkkjkk

  • Ibenzi mukadzi uyo anotaura pamhepo kuti zvidii,anorwara uyo imbudzi yemukadzi mhani ngaataure nehama dzake kwete kutinyaudza mhani

  • Haaa ndoo basa rema Jah bhora. Hapana choo ziikanwa

  • Jah man gadzirisai zvinhu paZion iyi haiite manje iyi.

  • Endesa mwana kumba kwavo tione kuti vanotadza here zvimwe hazvidi media otherwise murikutoidawo cash yamaisimbowana

  • Ivo vakadzi vamunongononga mu street mabhaizwa ne bleach makuti ndazviwanira yellow bone rangu nekuvaisa pama social media iwee nhasi vakukufumurai tovaziva sisiter ivavo vachizviti Lulu mu street

  • Vakadziwo munostressa kufosa muchinda kukanganwa nazvo, asi mwana anomuda, not his wife,

  • guys madia thear job is to take you down lets count how many months from last year till now ok just because he is in overseas know you want bigger everyone here no knows the truth myb she is lie who nows did the journalists get all sides of the story

  • Thats the problem with these guys wakangoita mari. The problem starts with flashin their cars and lifestyle on social network vasingambobude nemhuri dzawo. We all kno these guys came to SA watoroora bt vanoda kuzviita kunge majaya. Mahachi at 22 got a wife and 6 year old kid bt akazosvirirwa namalaicha nekusada kuti auye kuSA. Cant u all be like Katsande namai mfana wake wekwaMutoko nanhasi

  • Atangawo uyu atichamuda kumawarriors

  • That woman WAS his wife. We know that she just wants to soil the man’s image

    • soil his image how? is he taking care of his child?

  • tee cee

    ndoro ihure hake

  • Tavengwa

    Tendai you will find it happier with baby and mummy together even there, this thing of changing women like some of the player who was at Mamelodi does not help, you will end up sick or your money finished then you start thinking of Zinhle and kid…your first decision to marry her is the best do not doubt it

