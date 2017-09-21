Woman ‘rapes’ two, infects nephew with STI

By Codelia Mondela

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman from Mangwe allegedly forced her two nephews aged seven and 13 to have sex with her and infected one of them with herpes.

The woman, a court heard, would wait for her husband to leave the homestead before abusing the children. The forced sex sessions allegedly occurred between July and August this year.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minors, allegedly threatened to beat up the boys if they revealed the sex attacks to anyone.

She would first play with their sexual organs until they became erect.

The matter came to light last month after the 13-year-old developed sores on his back and informed the headmaster at his school who reported the matter to the police.

The woman pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault before regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere who remanded the matter to this Friday for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Robin Mukura said sometime in July, the woman called her elder nephew to her bedroom after he had gone into the living room to collect sugar.

Mr Mukura said she locked the door and demanded sex from him. “She removed his underwear and trousers, played with his penis until it became erect. The woman then had unprotected sex with him,” he said.

“She committed the offence several times until he developed blisters on his back. The minor reported the matter to the headmaster who made a report to the police leading to her arrest on August 3,” Mr Mukura said.

The court heard that she allegedly raped the seven-year-old in July when she slept in the same blankets with him during the absence of her husband.

Mr Mukura said: “The minor only revealed the sexual assault the next day after his aunt had been arrested for abusing the elder one.”

In a statement the headmaster said the 13-year-old had reported that he was feeling unwell and had developed a funny disease he did not understand.

He said: “The minor showed me his back and I with other teachers suspected it could be an STI and sent him home. His grandmother took him to the clinic.” The Chronicle