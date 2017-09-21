Legends Corner: An interview with Tendai Chieza

“My heart bleeds for Zimbabwe Saints. Power struggles, factionalism and regionalism destroyed the club. I will not mention names, suffice to say those who have participated in this should take a long hard look at themselves and search their consciences. At one point when I was the coach under the Chairmanship of Amon Tupeni, people within the club paid players to lose matches. I remember losing one match 10-1 against Rio Tinto. Even John Rugg said to me, Tendai, something is not right…!”

These were the words of legendary attacking linkman Tendai Chieza, the man who played for Mhangula, Bulawayo Sables, Salisbury Sables and the Zimbabwe national team then known as Rhodesia. The fact that he decided to start this discussion with that hot issue on the demise of the great Zimbabwe Saints clearly reveals the love that he still harbours for the club. It also reveals the pain he feels about the club’s fall from grace.

Indeed the case of Zimbabwe Saints remains a fresh wound on any football fan who had the pleasure of watching them play. Their brand of one touch football, the pass and move approach was scintillating. Tendai says, “We played to win, but we always wanted to win in style, this was the Zimbabwe Saints way even when we were still known as Mashonaland United .” No one with a good understanding of Zimbabwe football can dispute this assertion.

But who is Tendai Chieza? I decided to give the legend a ring and after three hours of football discussion, I was enriched by his football narrative.

Tendai Chieza the 1970 Soccer Star of the year is one of the seven brothers who played for Mhangula in the 1960’s and early 70’s . His football journey started while he was still at school at Bernard Mzeki College in 1954. During the holidays, he would play for Mhangula.

His father Gideon was the Welfare Officer at the mine and hence all his sons had an opportunity to play for the team. The other six brothers were Hector a goalkeeper, George ,Itai, who is now late, Isaac, Winston and Temba. The team also comprised Jonathan Munjoma and Aleck Masanjala both nephews thereby making it a family affair in the true sense of the phrase.

A snippet that I got from Soccer Star of the year awards in 1970 describes Tendai as, “ Linkman, captain and player coach for Mhangula. One of the most versatile players in the game and the brain behind Mhangula success . He is also one of the only two qualified Africans coaches in Rhodesia.” This was some achievement, player coach, captain, midfield kingpin!

Most people know that Tendai was the Soccer Star of the year in 1970 but he also won the national award in 1968 when the awards were sponsored by the Rhodesia National Football league. “ I have two Soccer Star awards but the one sponsored by Castle lager is the only one that is officially recognized.”

According to Tendai, the Mhangula team of the 1970’s was a formidable one which struck fear in the hearts of many teams including giants like Dynamos. The notable stars in the team included George Kondowe, one of the best attacking linkman of his era, Jonathan Munjoma, Pillemon Phiri, Aleck