He’s back. . . Zibande boost for Bosso strikeforce

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders striker Ozias Zibande has set his eyes on rejoining the Bulawayo giants and could be registered for the remainder of the season in what will be a huge boost to the Bosso technical team.

“Highlanders has always been my home,” said Zibande.

The 24-year-old had a brief spell with Botswana’s Gaborone United before he was loaned to Gilport Lions where he scored an impressive seven goals in 14 outings.

If he impresses the Bosso technical team, the club can register him with the Premier Soccer League to strengthen the Bulawayo giants’ attacking options.

Bosso have been using wingers as strikers since the departure of Prince Dube for South Africa and Rodreck Mutuma, who joined Yadah FC during the mid-season transfer window.

Bosso have been using Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makarutse as their front men, but the duo are yet to find the back of the net.

Zibande’s move to Botswana in 2015 infuriated revered juniors coach Ali “Baba” Dube, who wondered how the club could let its own juniors go in a huff instead of tying them down to long term contracts.

Zibande will not be the first Highlanders’ player to return after a brief spell in the Botswana league.

He joins the likes of club legend Zenzo Moyo, who also had a brief spell in Botswana before returning home to become one of the deadliest strikers on the local scene. The Chronicle