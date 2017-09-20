Sydney Sekeramayi and Chris Mutsvangwa are the real economic saboteurs: So the war is not over

By Tafi Mhaka

Amaiwe kani, I will not lie about what happened after Colin obtained his Z$50 000 war veteran bonus. It was like a helpful and sympathetic soul from a land of pure abundance had pressed a reset button and life had begun afresh. The mundane and unsuccessful job-hunting life that I had lived up until then was quickly rehabilitated into one long and splendid summer of enthusiastic celebration when I met up with Colin.

We had so much fun in and around Harare – Colin and I overlooked why he had acquired that specific economic benefit 17 years after independence in the first place, and just had excellent fun. Yet I should have known better and said something about all the irresponsible expenditure Colin indulged in – nevertheless, I was so youthful and uninhibited – and everything was so sweet and damn hectic, I was caught up in the rapture of a hallucinogenic haze of paid-for exhilaration.

So I will lie not about all the exquisite drinks and first-rate cuisine we gorged on at the drop of a hat for about three months. It was end-to-end entertainment and the once-in-a-lifetime enjoyment that fabulous times are made of. So, the thoughtless fun went down Monday to Sunday, from bottle store to bottle store, from bar to bar, from braai spot to braai spot, from Mabvuku to Southerton to Dema, all the way to kwaMutangadura and right back to the CBD in Harare. We left no drink untouched and left nothing hanging in the air for the future.

New and old groupies gatecrashed the sudden celebrations and also appreciated the endless and inebriating fills of budgetary blessings that Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Chenjerai Hunzvi had organised for his fellow comrades. You just had to be one of the gang and the drinks would flow like the deep waters of the Zambezi River. You just had to sit back and enjoy the alcoholic camaraderie and drink like a thirsty and long lost comrade and you would be welcomed merrily.

Subsequently, amidst awfully lax financial accountability, it was not long before the cash ran out and Colin found himself broke and back to square one. War veterans certainly had their 15 minutes of fame in 1997: Harare was awash with all manner of strange stories about extravagant spending by war veterans.

Nonetheless, I scarcely offered the reckless spending much thought, until Colin had very little money left and life went back to normal fairly reluctantly. And then, within the sober certainty of money not well spent, I reflected on our lives. I could not help but observe how ill equipped my nephew was to compete in a fast changing job market.

He had left for the liberation war as a teenager and did not complete his education when he returned from Mozambique. Without an education and employable skills, he found work as a petrol attendant at a garage near Quality International Hotel in Harare. And, that was it, you know: that was as great as it ever got for Colin. He rented a room in Highfield, along with his girlfriend, and drifted through life with very few achievements. While he did have a big refrigerator and four-plate stove which looked rather expensive, he never appeared progressive in life and reasonably settled in financial terms. And worse still, things went south for him when he lost his job over accusations of fraud and embezzlement – allegations that he did not reject at all. He hit rock bottom after this.

Colin had fallen through the cracks in the harsh and uncompromising social system, like thousands of war veterans, while other comrades he had fought with, the men and women who wore tailored Italian suits to work every morning, lived truly magnificent and respectable lives. With or without the Z$50 000, senior war veterans working in the sophisticated echelons of the state had been living well at the expense of fellows like Colin, and the population at large, for a very long time.

And, even in situations where there seemed hope and fruition from the post-independence dispensation for war veterans, lay concealed reprehensible actions. Amai Betty, who had been with Colin in Mozambique, had ended up working for the ZRP. While she dressed well and looked the part of an outstanding and senior policewoman, she was a drunkard, who drank with terrific passion while on the job.

She also solicited and demanded bribes from taxi drivers with no emotion and zero remorse. It was just her way of life – together with the officer she worked with, because the lower levels of civil society were inundated with inequity and corruption.

So, when the Z$50 000 disbursement materialised, she played her part and cheerfully bought drinks for the entire gang, as she always used to do with the monies she accumulated illegally. Strikingly though, not one person among both war veterans had the time to talk about politics in depth, and this could be the undoing of former freedom fighters.

This common unconcern towards social and economic difficulties has left war veterans at the mercies of political formations and self-serving individuals. Although the liberation war was an expression of an extensive and liberal intent by a depressed black majority, to escape the chains of colonial oppression, the now-amended story about the war for freedom, has become less about ordinary people and all about Zanu-PF actors. While shared public funds enabled benefits for war veterans, the cash settlements have become less of a warranted reward for selfless national service and basically an extension of Zanu-PF party-political scheming and power moves.

When Hunzvi began invading commercial enterprises around 2000, he forgot that the same companies he badgered, provided jobs for war veterans and their children and grandchildren and paid corporate taxes. However, Hunzvi disrupted businesses under the umbrella of the ZNLWA, an organisation that remains a collective expression of the will of ordinary people throughout Zimbabwe. But like a range of social formations that have been hijacked for selfish political purposes, the ZNLWA lost its way a long time ago.

Besides not helping war veterans fully, in 1997 – through the provision of all-encompassing assistance, the ZNLWA embarked on an unjust war against the precise political freedoms humble people like Colin fought for in the 1970s. In 2000, 2002, and 2008, war veterans led ferocious campaigns against anti-Zanu-PF electoral candidates and supporters, as if Zimbabwe is reserved for only Zanu-PF sections of society.

Still, I know that Colin (and lots of other war veterans) have avoided violence and stayed away from the entire political process, since electoral violence has led to sharp divisions within families. So while last week’s anti-G-40 electoral announcement by ZNWLA chairman Chris Mutsvangwa came as a surprise, one does wonder: why does the movement participate in partisan politics, when war veterans and designated groups should receive social welfare irrespective of whichever leader or party is in power? One can actually question whether any of the warring war veteran factions actually represent the present and future interests of the former combatants, or do they solely represent warring leaders of war veteran aligned organisations?

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) used to be a close ally of the Zanu-PF government, until union leaders realised that the workers’ struggles are best fought by non-aligned actors and politicians never act in the interest of third party alliances half of the time. Unemployed war veterans, together with jobless and unskilled women and youths, suffered the most when hyperinflation disrupted businesses and wiped out savings in the 2000s.

However, because senior war veterans have evolved into major beneficiaries of state assistance, they have found it difficult to criticise close political allies over questionable economic and social policies. When political fortunes, like those of Mutsvangwa and Emmerson Mnangagwa, are thoroughly connected, profitable lobbying and calls for complete accountability in government structures by war veterans simply evolve into hollow grandstanding.

See how the communal enthusiasm that helped enrich war veterans in 1997, later hurt them for the benefit of power hungry leaders, through disastrous electoral intimidation and violence and support for faulty programmes? So, it is quite amazing that Mutsvangwa believes he can help solve the immense economic and social tribulations being experienced by war veterans, when he is a huge and influential cog in the black chain that has obstructed and throttled social and economic progress.

One year he is a part of the powerful clique that frightens the living daylights out of voters in 2008, along with Sidney Sekeramayi, then a few years later, he is rubber stamping policies in the politburo with studious efficiency, along with Mnangagwa, and now: he is the one who will rally behind “progressive” candidates.

Now, he is playing the role of the ultimate national rebel. Nevertheless, nowhere in his well-publicised press conference last week did he make reference to freedoms of speech and assembly and the inalienable right to protest freely. He did not mention media freedoms. He did not dwell on the political roots of the economic challenges that war veterans must fight now.

He did not suggest fresh economic policies. He did not stand up and demand the enactment of postal ballots for people in the diaspora. He said nothing of substance, honestly – except when he intimated that certain sections of the civil service could be biased towards certain subdivisions of Zanu-PF, and that is hardly a state secret at the moment.

So war veterans must stand on the side of the masses and disregard selfish, rebellious public exhibitions, fronted by rich and ambitious, but clueless, representatives. Because I know Colin fell ill and struggled to sustain himself in the sickening grip of an economic crisis.

War veterans, along with underprivileged and defenceless groups in society, should have access to comprehensive healthcare and skilled medical personnel and non-healthcare benefits, including disability compensation, vocational rehabilitation, education assistance, home loans, life insurance and burial and memorial benefits and dedicated cemeteries.

Such social benefits are not the substance of the conflict between Sekeramayi and Mutsvangwa. And neither is there a contentious debate about how the economy can be resuscitated and corruption in state structures can be minimised. Supporting a person like Sekeramayi, an overvalued defence minister, whose hands are steeped in the blood-stained and corruption-riddled trappings of gold-plated privilege, will not help war veterans escape impoverishment.

I know that Colin struggled to find a job, until he found employment at the embassy of a so-called imperialist enemy. So I could not have been happier for him when his fortunes improved. Finally, he had laid his hands on a sizeable and sustainable income and broken free of the dark order of societal subjugation.