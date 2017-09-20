Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Harare airport renamed after Mugabe

38,100 48

By Bridget Mananavire 

With effect from November 9, the Harare International Airport will now be known as R. G Mugabe International Airport, after the Zanu PF government agreed to rename it in honour of the long–serving Zimbabwe leader.

President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe acknowledge multitudes of people who were gathered at the Harare International Airport to welcome him from Japan. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Mugabe, 93, is the only leader Zimbabwe has ever known since gaining independence from Britain in 1980.

The name change was initiated by the Zanu PF Youth League to honour the ruling party’s first secretary.

“With effect from November 9, 2017, Harare International Airport will be renamed R.G Mugabe International Airport,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) said in a notice dated September 6.

Transport minister Jorum Gumbo first announced the name change at the party’s 16th Annual People’s Conference in Masvingo last year, but said it would be renamed after an upgrade.

“We have Victoria Falls International Airport commissioned on November 18, we have Buffalo Range Airport built, we have Harare International Airport, your excellency, that we are working on and we are at 55 percent to the work we are doing there,”

“Still on that, following the resolution made during the congress and the last conference, Harare International Airport, we are going to rebuild it, to make it up to date with current airport trends. We are going to start that work, beginning of this next year. And to also change its name to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport according to last year’s resolution,” Gumbo said then.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa announced during the 2017 National Budget that Treasury planned to spend just over $10 million over the next year upgrading international airports to handle a boom in visitors.

The idea that Mugabe should be remembered by a landmark like the country’s main entry port, which is the main gateway into Zimbabwe and alternate entry point into central and southern Africa, won wide support from the ruling Zanu PF as well as the country’s intellectual elite.

The country’s largest opposition party, the MDC, however, slammed the renaming of the Harare International Airport.

“This just goes to show that Zimbabwe has been privatised into a Robert Mugabe fiefdom. There are actually more deserving heroes such as Herbert Chitepo, Lookout Masuku, Rex Nhongo and Leopold Takawira after whom the Harare International Airport could have been renamed.

“A new democratic and progressive government that will be formed after next year’s elections will promptly reverse this thoroughly undeserved renaming of Harare International Airport to R.G. Mugabe International Airport. It’s total and absolute nonsense, actually,” railed MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu.

The country’s largest airport was previously known as Salisbury Airport but was renamed to Harare Airport in 1980, when Zimbabwe became independent.

  • hoooo

  • Never mind, we will rename it again in 2018.

  • We have finally reached the level of fuck it

  • Is he going to be paid for that?

  • Inga munovaremedza vakuru ava

  • Fuck them

  • No problem the Berlin Wall and Stalin statues were brought down after the fall of communism…..relax.

    • Yet you wont protest the statue of Cecil Rhodes. In fact victoria falls should be called zimbabwe falls

    • Munya you spot on

  • this process is taking to long I wanna vote before they rename Victoria falls to Grace Mugabe

  • Mugabe airport what a joke,akaunza chii munyika medu munhu uyu nhai,ndokunodzi kuremekedza nyoka yapinda mumba kuipa mazai

  • bullshit whatever

  • They can as well re name the country to Autocratic Republic of Robert Mugabe who gives a damn?

  • Mazowe dam renamed Grace Mugabe dam

  • thats not a good development , in south africa when they decided to put mandela on their money he died the same year so watch out strange things might happen soon

  • Hopefully when we take our country back we will obliterate his F name from all public spaces……Naming stuff after him ? What has he done for us except making us exiles 👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿

  • Chingobvai maita nenyika yacho, aaah taneta nazvo isu

  • It’s long overdue because he has used it better than anyone else. It’s only now becoming personalised.

  • Cables Gucci lnternational Airport

  • Marujata Dam

  • Isu tichingokwevewa semasanzu…kkkkk

  • He is d only persn using AirZim

  • why not built another airport and name it after RG

  • Tozvichinja kana afa

  • Zanu hainyare shuwa, iko ka airport kadiki diki ikaka, ndoo progress here kubva 1980.?

  • You can even name all the pot holes RG Mugabe pot holes who cares

  • Bullshit!

  • what did he do apart from distroying our country? “dont worry this ll be history , the name will be out like yesterday!!

  • chasara muchangoti nyika yese nemunhu wese akunzi robert mugabe nekiti nekiti nemari unenge wakutoti ndipoo 10 robert

  • 😷😷😷

  • 😷😷😷

  • Konyika yacho kungoichinja zita rekuti Zimbabwe kwakungoiti Matibiriland. Nxaaa zvichapera izvi karirisa kangoma.

  • Zvakaoma

  • Zvinebsa nani zita irori richatumidziwa nepamombe zvakaita zvake ndezvipivo hazvo mombe yakabva kusina uswa

  • Ndiye anonyanyokwira mahara

  • They must change everything to Mugabe even the country from Zim to Mugabe i do not care at all .. even the money i mean that bond currency to be called Mugabe and even the national stadium or even the Heroes acre or the Great Zimbabwe or the Vic falls and also the Kariba dam let everything be called Mugabe

  • that is nothing to us. Ground without denge mocking were I was me.

  • whats next kkk zimbos are gonna be called mugabean’s kkk as fun as it looks bob is now a god to many

  • A re-name can also be re-named .

  • Tavekuda kuti heroes acre ichinzi Robert Magabe heroes acre pamusi wa17 Oct apo

  • Imbomirai zvemafunnies mhani ini novaviwa nevanhu vanotaura kwavasina kuswera but if its true hakuna ndege inouyako

  • Does change of name bring better services

  • Bayethe muzukulu

    I think for someone who holds the record as the most travelled living human (by flight) on earth this is befitting. He loves airports but oops…….by 9 November prophecy says he will be dead ncncncnc nematambudziko!