Grinding disc flies off machine, kills metal worker instantly

By Andile Tshuma

A BULAWAYO man died after an unsecured grinding disc cut him in half, almost separating his lower body from the torso.

The disc also split his skull open and cut his arm as it flew out of the grinder last Friday morning.

Family members said Mr Obert Matsitsiro of Tshabalala suburb died on the spot following the freak accident at his backyard workshop.

He was buried on Monday.

The grinder can cut through steel in seconds and the disc will be spinning at speeds of up to 7 000 revolutions per minute.

A family spokesperson, Mr David Matsitsiro, said the family was still in shock following the unfortunate incident.

“I was not there when it happened. I only came to the scene after my brother had died,” said David

“His son tells us that the disc came off as it was not properly secured. It cut him on the face near the ear and slit him through both legs and almost totally cut him in half.

“His other leg was left with just a thread of flesh attaching it to the rest of the body. It was such a horrible scene. My brother died a painful death.”

David said the family was grieving adding his brother’s death was a blow to the family as he was in good health and had a lot of plans for his family.

“I am unemployed myself, and knowing that he was the breadwinner of his family, I wonder how we are going to start fending for this family as things are bound to be hard with all the funeral expenses that we incurred,” he said.

Mr Matsitsiro’s widow, who only identified herself as Mrs Matsitsiro, said she was still grieving and was yet to come to terms with the sudden death of her husband.

“This is very hard. My husband provided for us and now that he is gone I don’t know where we are going to start. Poverty will devour us. There are very high Zesa and city councils bills to be paid. I do not even know why I am narrating my troubles to you because I will not benefit anything, “she said.

Mrs Matsitsiro said she was away when the incident happened.

“I am told electricity tripped and the next thing, the grinder had separated and the blade flew at him and just cut him,” she said.

Mrs Matsitsiro said her son, Elisha tried to render first aid to no avail.

She said an ambulance was called but the paramedics pronounced him dead.

A neighbour who spoke to The Chronicle on condition of anonymity said Mr Matsitsiro had borrowed the grinder from a garage in Tshabalala near his home as his was malfunctioning.

Police from Tshabalala Police Station attended the scene. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment yesterday. The Chronicle