Fuel dealer found dead, killers at large

By Whinsley Masara

An illegal fuel dealer at Cross Dete in Matabeleland North province was on Sunday morning found dead with injuries on the head and legs, police confirmed.

Residents at the business centre said they suspect Clever Sibanda (35) was murdered by robbers.

The body of Sibanda of Lusulu Area in Binga, was found about 200m from his house.

Residents said he left his room to serve a customer who wanted diesel at around 9PM on Saturday and he never returned.

They found his body in a pool of blood at around 6AM on Sunday.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

She said no arrests have been made and investigations were underway.

“Police are investigating the suspected murder of a man who was found dead at Cross Dete. He had a deep cut at the back of his head. He had serious injuries on the face and bruises on both legs indicating he might have been involved in a scuffle,” she said. The Chronicle