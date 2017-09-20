Freedom for sex deal flops: Cop up for rape

By Nqobile Tshili

A 33-YEAR-OLD police officer stationed at Nkulumane Police Station in Bulawayo has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in the holding cells.

The girl had been detained overnight for theft.

Lovemore Takura who resides at Ross Camp, is alleged to have committed the offence last Thursday between 7PM and 4AM.

The complainant is from Old Pumula suburb and had been arrested on the day accused of theft.

Police sources said Takura allegedly raped the teenager once without a condom.

“The officer was on night duty guarding the holding cells where the complainant and other suspects were detained.

“He is said to have approached the teenager and threatened to take her straight to prison if she refused to have sex with him. He then forced himself on her,” said the source.

The source said the girl only revealed the rape ordeal after she was taken to court.

Another source said Takura is denying that he raped the teenager.

“He is denying that he raped the girl saying he had consensual sex with her. He claims they had sex after striking a deal that he would release her from the cells and ensure she does not go to court to face theft charges.

“He said the teen reported him to his superiors after he failed to keep his promise,” said another source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached on her cell phone for comment.

President Mugabe last week bemoaned the increase in rape cases saying Government will soon promulgate a law that will ensure rapists rot in jail.

“Our society continues to be appalled by the rising incidence of rape. I, therefore, call upon all families, churches, schools, politicians and the traditional leadership to fight against this grossly decadent practice”, said President Mugabe while opening the Fifth and last Session of the Eighth Parliament.

He said on its part, Government will bring to Parliament, the Mandatory Sentencing for Rape and Sexual Abuse Bill, which provides for more deterrent measures against the perpetrators of the repulsive crime.

In July, Cabinet proposed that those convicted of raping disabled persons or minors below the age of 12 years be sentenced to a mandatory 60- year jail term. The Ministers also said other rape cases and sodomy should attract no less than a 40- year jail term. The Chronicle