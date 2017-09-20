Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Donald Trump U.N. speech apparently sent Mugabe to sleep….. or maybe he was “just resting his eyes”

By Conor Gaffey | Newsweek |

The U.S. president pontificated on the potential impending destruction of North Korea; railed against Iran as a “rogue regime” and described the Venezuelan government as a “socialist dictatorship” and “corrupt regime” that had inflicted “terrible pain and suffering” on its people.

Donald Trump U.N. speech apparently sent Mugabe to sleep….. or maybe he was “resting his eyes”

But it seems that none of these topics was particularly engaging for Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe. The 93-year-old African leader—the world’s oldest serving head of state—appeared to try and catch up on sleep during Trump’s address.

While Trump was speaking about how the United States “bears an unfair cost burden” for maintaining the U.N., a cutaway showed members of the Zimbabwean delegation in various states of what looked like slumber, confusion and contentment.

Mugabe, sat at the front of his delegation, rested his head on his left hand and seemed to have his eyes closed.

With an economic crisis at home in Zimbabwe and preparations underway for a general election in 2018, Mugabe is probably in need of some rest. The nonagenarian leader has also been plagued by illness in recent years: Mugabe makes regular trips to Singapore for medical check-ups and has suffered problems with his eyes, though government officials have downplayed his ailments.

It’s also not the first time Mugabe has been caught apparently snoozing in public. In May, the Zimbabwean leader seemingly nodded off during a World Economic Forum meeting in South Africa.

On that occasion, Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba explained that his boss was not really sleeping during important conferences, but was rather protecting his eyes from bright lighting by looking down and avoiding the glare of lights.

Whatever the explanation, the reactions of Zimbabwe’s delegation to Trump’s speech were well-received by many on social media.

Mugabe has previously spoken of his approval for Trump’s “America first” rhetoric and said that he employs a similar mindset in Zimbabwe. But on this occasion, it appears that Trump failed to capture the attention of his Zimbabwean counterpart.

  • Musharukwaaa kkkk

  • Musharukwaaa kkkkk ayaa

  • He probably forgot about him. Too old to blame perhaps

  • He always sleep,mugariro wayo…..

  • Kkkkkk kasi Trump aitaura zvinobhowa kani

  • President Mugabe what is it like to be married to a razor lips woman with every thing coming out her mouth so self destructive? Grace is not in love with you. She is in love with money, power and fame. Her behavior is consistent with a loyal and dedicated maid not a First Lady.

    • Hahahahahhaha

    • What does this mean Nancy?

    • True I wouldn’t be surprised if she is the one behind him staying in power for so long coz she wants to loot as much as she can!

    • If he loses power she is finished. She may leave him if he is still alive. Her addiction to power, money and fame advances over almost everything in her path.

    • Nancy Mkays if I should interpret the message you are trying to convey to me it would be beyond absurd and you may hate me for a long time.

  • wasting all that money for what?nonsense.

  • kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • The other guys seem bored as anything.

  • Sandy Lowe

  • Going all the way to America to sleep??

  • Shame MaZimbos

  • President Mugabe was listening and i urge u to listen to Mugabes speech

  • They there for looting

  • The President was paying attention to Trump’s speech .He was not sleeping

  • Very sad thats the price of marrying a sweet 16 now he is not even allowed to step down and enjoy his last days .

  • The man was not sleeping. He was just listen to Trump’s speech so if he say something agains Africa he will respond. Imi muchiti akarara.

  • mugabe is tired

  • How can ,Zimbabwe come out of the shackles of poverty when its leader sleeps ,when other leaders are talking business

  • Kkkk changa chatoona kuti zvinotaugwa hazvina basa ndobva charara zvacho.kkkk chakadya dahwa

  • Mugabe is now a heap of faeces!