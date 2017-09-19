Madzibaba Wimbo’s fourth wife dies

The death of mysterious prophet Madzibaba Wimbo’s fourth wife, has sparked security concerns among a rival church group that his sons could use the funeral to snatch away their father who is at the centre of a serious brawl pitting his family against a section of senior church leaders.

Wimbo — the head of the Mount Darwin-based Johane Masowe Vadzidzi Vajesu Church — is famed for having allegedly foretold 60 years ago that Zimbabwe would be led by a man with the name of an angel, Gabriel, with the prophecy allegedly coming to pass when President Robert Mugabe, whose middle name is Gabriel, rose to power in April 1980.

There is a nasty battle to succeed the seer with one group keeping him away from the family compound where his family has alleged it is against his will because of factional problems devouring Zanu PF.

Wimbo’s fourth wife, Lenca, died on Saturday.

According to Shepherd Chingwena, the spokesperson of the 94-year-old prophet, she suffered a stroke on Saturday and was rushed to Mt Darwin Hospital where she died.

“It is with much sadness that I have to announce that our mother Lenca, the wife of MIGS (Wimbo) has died.

“We know that our rivals might try to disturb the funeral so we are appealing to everyone who is part of our security to leave whatever they are doing and come to the funeral,” Chingwena said.

The late wife is the only one who had access to Wimbo, who has been separated from the rest of the family since 2015.

In July last year, Mugabe was forced to intervene in the dispute, including holding a lengthy meeting in Bindura with Wimbo’s family and his security chiefs, in a desperate bid to get to the bottom of, and to resolve the long-running “abduction” saga of the popular prophet.

Mugabe subsequently set up a ministerial committee headed by State Security minister Kembo Mohadi, to try and break the impasse over Wimbo, and to investigate the claims of thuggery by the soldiers at the shrine.

The ministerial team also included the ministers of Defence and Home Affairs, Sydney Sekeramayi and Ignatius Chombo, respectively. Daily News