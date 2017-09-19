Kaizer Chiefs target Musona

KAIZER Chiefs are exploring the possibility of luring Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona back into their fold from his club in Belgium, a South African publication reported yesterday.

Soccer Laduma revealed the Amakhosi were looking at getting the Smiling Assassin back into their team, with indications that a move back to South Africa could be on the cards for the player.

Musona is plying his trade in Belgium for KV Oostende and will see his existing contract at the club come to an end in June 2020.

Musona left Amakhosi in July, 2011, where he went on to play for German outfits, TSG Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg, before returning to Chiefs on loan in 2013.

The player returned to Germany the following year and then completed a move to KV Oostende in January 2015.

However, Soccer Laduma sources have revealed that a move back to Mzansi’s top-flight could be on the cards for the player, with indications that Chiefs could target Musona should Oostende look to entertain offers for the Zimbabwean in the upcoming transfer window period next year, January.

Chiefs are still on the hunt to find their formidable striker, with Amakhosi’s Football Manager Bobby Motaung recently stating that the club will not give up on finding their man.

“Our search for a formidable striker does not end with the window period closure — we will cast our net far and wide and will not stop searching until we find our man,” Motaung said in a press release following the closure of the July/August transfer window.

Should Oostende be open to the sale of the player during the January transfer window period next year, 2018, Chiefs could look to make an offer to the Belgium outfit, in order to lure the 27-year-old back to Mzansi.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs striker, Michelle Katsvairo, is impressing with his fine performances for Singida United in Tanzania.

The Zimbabwean international is spending the season with the Tanzanian club on loan from Chiefs.

Katsvairo secured a season-long deal with the Tanzanian outfit last month after he struggled for game time at Amakhosi under Coach Steve Komphela.

Since joining the Tanzanian outfit, Katsvairo has been playing regularly and has been instrumental in scoring goals for the team.

The 27-year-old has already scored three goals in four matches for the side. Katsvairo’s latest goal for the team was the winner for Singida in their 1-0 win against Stand United in the Tanzanian Premier League game on Saturday. — Soccer Laduma.