Fungisai pleads guilty

By Fungai Lupande

Musician Fungisai Zvakavapano yesterday pleaded guilty to negligent driving after her vehicle bumped into a vehicle that she was trailing too closely. Zvakavapano (36) failed to manoeuvre while overtaking and hit another vehicle in the outer lane, causing other vehicles to pile up.

She is a holder of a class 4 driver’s licence. In mitigation, Zvakavapano said she is “very” married with three children.

“I earn $500 per month and I am a co-breadwinner with my husband,” said Zvakavapano. “One of the complainants lost her spectacles during the accident and I helped her recover them.

“I also contribute to the society by participating in various campaigns against poverty, hunger and marginalisation of the girl child.”

She will be sentenced today. Zvakavapano appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura facing negligent driving charges.

The prosecutor, Mr Isheunesu Mhiti said on July 27 this year at around 1pm, Zvakavapano was driving a Mercedes Benz along Leopold Takawira Street in Harare’s Central Business District.

She was on her way to Avondale and was occupying the inner lane. She was trailing a Toyota Corolla that was being driven by Onias Kapuranyika too closely. Zvakavapano failed to keep a proper lookout and tried to overtake, hitting a Toyota Wish, which was on the outer lane on the right front wheel.

Kudakwashe Makwara was driving the Toyota Wish. Zvakavapano lost control of her vehicle and bumped into the left rear side of Kapuranyika’s vehicle.

Subsequently, Patrick Zimbiru, who was driving a Subaru Forester travelling behind her rammed into her vehicle. Zvakavapano’s vehicle was damaged on the left front passenger door, rear view mirror, fender, rail, front bumper and right side rear bumper.

Makwara’s vehicle was damaged on the right front fender, front bumper, headlight, indicator lens and the right front wheel was dislodged. Kapuranyika’s vehicle was damaged on the left rear lens, and Zimbiru’s vehicle was damaged on the left front bumper. The Herald