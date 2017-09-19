Dyonne confirms she is carrying Stunner’s baby

By Vasco Chaya

Rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme’s newly-found love Dyonne Chasa confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that indeed she is carrying the artiste’s baby.

Though Stunner was a bit uncomfortable to discuss his private life in public, he chose to refer all the questions to Dyonne.

“Yes, I am pregnant but it’s not seven months old as claimed by others,” that was all she could say as she was not at liberty to reveal more information.

The development comes barely less than a year after Stunner’s divorce with the United Kingdom-based business lady Olinda Chapel.

Olinda, a mother of three broke down live on Facebook when they were divorcing with Stunner, revealing a sad experience, that she suffered a miscarriage after she unearthed Stunner’s extra-marital affairs including that with Dyonne.

Out of anger, she described the 36-year-old flamboyant rapper as a “worthless gold digger.”

“I stood by that man. And I just thought the world misunderstood him…only for him to take me through this…he is pleasing some 18-year-old…and I am just there…working day and night…thinking I have a family…husband and kids to look after…you guys do not understand the pain I am

feeling… Why would he do this to me?” she took to Facebook then.

Stunner who reportedly paid a cool $16 000 bride price for the business lady last year, is also reportedly planning to pay lobola for Dyonne.

The Glen Norah-bred artiste boasts of a number of well-received studio albums such as Hemeno, Kalife, Team Hombe; Number One, Can’t Stop Me and If I die Tonight among others.

The multi-award winning artiste is one of the few local artistes who rose to become a force to reckon with in the showbiz arena.

At one point in history, he performed at international platforms such as African Entertainment Awards (AEA) and Big Brother Africa Live Eviction Show among others. Daily News