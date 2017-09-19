Civil servants pay dates out

By Nqobile Tshili

The cash-strapped Zanu PF government has released civil servants pay dates for this month with soldiers expected to receive their salaries today.

Those in the health sector are expected to receive their salaries on Friday while the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and police will be paid on September 26.

Teachers will paid on September 29. The rest of the civil servants will get their salaries on October 3 while pensioners will be paid on October 6.

Those working at grant aided institutions will receive their salaries on October 10.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association’s chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu confirmed the pay dates which he said were announced last week during a civil servants meeting.

“The pay dates were announced by the Government during an Apex meeting last week where we were being updated on the housing programme,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the housing project was still at the tendering level. Progressive Teachers Union Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said the Government should rotate the pay dates as the current trend may see teachers going for Christmas before they are paid.

The union said those paid first during a particular month must be paid last the following month and vice versa.

“Furthermore, this means we going to have another dry Christmas again this year just like last year,” the union said in a statement. The Chronicle