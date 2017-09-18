Crimes & Courts
Wife slayer found dead….. body decomposing 400 metres from his home
By Victor Maphosa
The body of Mutare man, Elisha Murimba, who last week killed his 46-year-old wife in unclear circumstances, was found in a decomposing state 400 metres from his home.
“His body was found in a decomposing state in a game park 400 metres from the crime scene and is now in the mortuary,” Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed.
Murimba vanished from his home in New Bordervale suburb, Mutare, after he murdered his wife Victoria Murimba in cold blood a few weeks after returning from the United States where he had been living for the past 20 years.
The discovery of his body came amid speculation that he had fled to Mozambique, a view buttressed by the fact that Elisha was once heard asking on how to travel to Mozambique without proper travelling documents.
The family spoke of Elisha’s utterances while still in South Africa when he is alleged to have said he was seeing darkness upon his return home.
Preliminary investigations showed that on the fateful day, the couple retired to bed at around 8pm.
The couple’s daughter was quoted saying her mother came to her bedroom at around the same time and said she wanted to spend the night with her daughter in her bedroom, only to change her mind later and went back to the main bedroom where her husband was sleeping.
The following morning, the couple is said to have not emerged from their bedroom up until 11am, prompting the daughter to check on her parents.
When the daughter opened the door, she realised that her mother was still in bed.
She proceeded to the bed, opened the blankets only to see her mother sleeping in a pool of blood with her throat slit and her father nowhere to be seen.
She raised alarm which prompted neighbours to rush to the house to investigate.
Victoria’s brother, Mr Abel Muzuwaka, attributed the actions of his in-law to the love for money, claiming that on the fateful day, his sister’s purse was emptied yet they knew she had money in it since she was a successful businesswoman.
He added that he suspected that Elisha must have been surprised by the new developments Victoria had done on their residential stand which was a mere ground when he left for the Diaspora 20 years ago, forcing him to suspect her of having extra-marital affairs. On the fateful day, Victoria and her friends were on their final stages, planning a surprise welcome party for Elisha.
Elisha arrived back in the country on August 2 this year, with only a satchel after many years that took him to countries such as the US, Australia, Nigeria, and South Africa. The Herald
Bizarre
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
By Gibson Mhaka
HELL hath no fury like a woman starved of sex!
A woman from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and viciously grabbed her husband’s testicles and yanked them hard as payback for refraining from sleeping with her during a fast.
Fed up with being ignored by her husband Venson Masuku, the seemingly frustrated Langelihle Moyo couldn’t hold back her emotions when she repeatedly squeezed his testicles until he reportedly collapsed as he screamed for help.
Narrating his ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he sought a restraining order against his wife, Masuku said 30 August 2017, would forever be remembered as the day he narrowly missed the claws of death. He said his wife had a tug-of-war game with his jewels after he refused to sleep with her.
This was after he received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from sleeping with her while fasting for their sick child.
“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language.
This was after I had refused to sleep with her since I was fasting.
“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain for some days since our child was not feeling well. In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to sleep with me,” Masuku said amid sobs.
Masuku who was nearly rendered impotent begged the court to protect him from his abusive wife by granting an order that barred her from harassing him.
Defending herself Moyo said her husband was the one who triggered the fight by forcibly grabbing her on the neck.
“Some of the accusations he levelled against me are not true. What happened on the day in question is that he forcibly grabbed me by my neck before I pushed him away and in the process I ended up grabbing his private parts so that he could set me free,” said Moyo.
After the couple’s submissions, the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him. B Metro
Bizarre
Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone
By Nhlalwenhle Ncube
A ZVISHAVANE man was left nursing wounds after his enraged wife scalded him with hot water for refusing to hand over his phone.
Shepherd Mandiri (36) is lucky to be alive after his jealous wife Evasive Mabvumba (28) splashed hot water on his face and chest.
The court heard that on 31 August, when Mandiri got home, the wife welcomed him by demanding to go through his phone, but he refused.
Mabvumba suspected that Mandiri was hiding something and when he refused to hand over his phone she became furious.
She boiled water and scalded the unsuspecting Mabvumba who sustained serious injuries and reported the matter to the police leading to her arrest.
Mabvumba was hauled before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act, through the physical abuse.
She was convicted on her own plea of guilty and she cited that she failed to control her temper after discovering that her husband was cheating on her and even had the guts to refuse with his phone.
She was fined $200 and in case of failure to pay, four months imprisonment. In addition, three months were wholly suspended on condition of three years good behaviour. B Metro
Crimes & Courts
Cash, car stolen as armed robbers strike in Beitbridge
By Thupeyo Muleya
A TAXI DRIVER and an illegal forex dealer lost a vehicle, cellphones and cash to armed robberies in two separate incidences in Beitbridge.
Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday said the alleged crimes were committed on Thursday between 8PM and 9PM.
He said the suspects were still at large and police were appealing to anyone with information concerning the cases to contact any nearest police station.
“We are investigating two armed robberies which occurred in Beitbridge on Thursday evening,” said Insp Ndebele.
“The first crime was committed near Limpopo Lodge along the main road leading to Bulawayo around 8PM. Initial investigations indicate that four unknown men who were armed with a pistol hired one Nathan Zimura who was using his Toyota Passo as a metered taxi.
“Their intended destination is yet to be established, but along the way one of the suspects grabbed Zimura by the neck from behind while the one who was sitting in the front produced a firearm”.
He said the gang searched the man and took away a cellphone and $62 before ordering him out of his car and then drove away.
Insp Ndebele said at around 9PM on the same day, five gunmen pounced on a well-known forex dealer Tinos Gwarumba in the New Medium Density suburb.
“They approached him as he was getting to his yard and fired three shots, at the same time demanding money. He then submitted and gave them $300 and they went away. Both matters were reported to the police and we are yet to establish if they were perpetrated by the same gang,”said Insp Ndebele.
Of late forex dealers in the border town, especially those living in the New Medium Density suburb have become a target of armed robberies.
Recently, two foreign currency dealers in the same suburb were robbed of hundreds of dollars and then shot dead by a gang of armed robbers operating along the Limpopo River. The Chronicle