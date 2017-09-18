Diaspora
South Africa starts processing permits for Zimbabweans…. Find out you can apply
By Nqobile Tshili
South Africa has started accepting new applications for permits that would allow Zimbabweans to stay in the neighbouring country for the next four years.
The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) replaces the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) which expires at the end of this year.
Two weeks ago, the SA Minister of Home Affairs Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize said Zimbabweans will be charged R1 090 to process their applications and added that the permits were being issued in recognition of the role played by immigrants in the development of South Africa.
The new applications will be handled by VFS Global, an independent company contracted by South Africa’s Home Affairs ministry.
In a statement on Friday, VFS Global chief operations officer, for Africa Mr Jiten Vyas said his company is ready to process 197 941 applications held by ZSP holders.
He said the online ZEP application process opened last Friday and will close on November 30.
“Our visa centres and staff are ready to handle the volume of applications and call centre queries. We are making every effort to ensure a seamless application process that is an easy and effective experience,” said Mr Vyas.
“Our hope is that all ZSP holders apply for ZEP and complete the process by the end of November 2017 so they can move freely between Zimbabwe and their places of study, work or business located in South Africa.”
He said while VFS Global will process the applications, the South Africa’s Department Home Affairs will adjudicate on successful applicants.
“As with similar and successful ZSP programme, introduced in August 2014, applications will be facilitated online on the VFS Global website, but the adjudication thereof will be handled by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).
“All ZEP applicants should visit www.vfsglobal.com/ZEP/SouthAfrica to fill in the online application form individually and make payment individually. The DHA is facilitating dedicated ZEP application centres through its partnership with VFS Global,” he said.
Mr Vyas said the applications will be submitted online while appointment dates will be set for biometric registration. The Chronicle
Diaspora
Something stinks – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
No sooner had Vice-President Mnangagwa returned from emergency surgery in South Africa for poisoning than Grace Mugabe announced that the President himself had been afflicted. Giving, if anything, too much information, she said her husband had been laid low with diarrhoea by food poisoning and had been unable to rise from his bed for two weeks.
Mugabe had apparently felt so close to death that he had summoned Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, who is not only tipped to succeed him but is also apparently a trained doctor so he must have been useful with bedpans etc . . . (See: http://nehandaradio.com/2017/09/11/mugabe-diarrhoea-two-weeks-grace/.)
The Vigil doubts that our Marxist President will ever get over the Trots. He is set in his ways. But his flight to New York accompanied by an entourage of 70 stinks enough anyway, with every member of the delegation getting an allowance of $1,500 a day for their 10 day trip to the 5 day UN summit.
Most of the Mugabe family is going on the jaunt. But whether the President’s toddler grandson Simbanashe also qualifies for $1,500 a day to change his nappies is open to question.
Appropriately, the UN meeting is devoted to sustainable development of which Zimbabwe of course is a model. The world observes in wonder how Zimbabweans survive with no development whatsoever, sustainable or not, and everyone will listen open-mouthed as Mugabe defends North Korea against unprovoked US aggression (see: https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/09/08/president-take-bloated-entourage-un-summit/).
Of course, it is possible that they are open-mouthed because they are being sick at the hypocrisy of a geriatric who talks crap about Zimbabwe’s economy rebounding when it is clearly going down the loo.
While the Mugabe mafia milks millions of dollars in hard currency on their New York shopping spree, Zimbabwean companies are being driven out of business because of their inability to get foreign exchange to pay for essential imports. It seems as if the sh*t has hit the fan and the stench is overwhelming the country (see:https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/09/foreign-suppliers-turn-screws-zim-companies/ and
http://www.insiderzim.com/bad-news-for-zimbabwe-the-scary-side-of-the-zimbabwe-stock-exchange-bull-run/).
Other points
- Tickets for the boat party next Saturday are going fast. The departure time has been moved to 7 pm with boarding from 6.30 pm. For more information check ‘Events and Notices’ below.
- Right medicine in Uganda: Health Minister Sarah Opendi visited a free public hospital and passed herself off as a patient. She said was asked for a bribe of 5,000 shillings at reception to see a doctor. When she saw one he demanded 100,00 shillings to give her a test for Hepatitis B. The two were arrested,
- Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Isabell Gwatidzo, Babula Gwatiringa, Josephine Jombe, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Junior Madzimure, Ishmael Makina, Nyarai Masvosva, Thabani Mutambasere, Patricia Nyamunda and Michael Sirewu. Thanks to Josephine, Isabell and Bianca Mutasa for looking after the front table, to Nyarai, Patricia, Babula and Junior for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Ishmael, Fungayi, Thabani, Isabell, Jonathan, Babula, Junior, Michael and Lawrence Mbamarwo for putting up the banners. Thanks also to Charity Jere who brought us a beautiful cloth for the front table.
For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.
FOR THE RECORD: 32 signed the register.
EVENTS AND NOTICES:
- ROHR Fundraising boat trip for ZimPAP. Saturday 23rd September after the Vigil. Tickets £50 to include a four hour boat ride and food. Wear white. Boarding from 6.30 pm and the boat will depart at 7 pm. For tickets and information contact: Daizy 07708653640 and Heather 07716391800. Tickets are also available from the Vigil.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organization based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organization on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.
- Swaziland Vigil. Saturday 30th September from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB.
- Zimbabwe Action Forum meets regularly after the Vigil to discuss ways to help those back in Zimbabwe to fight oppression and achieve true democracy.
- Zimbabwe Yes We Can Movement holds meetings in London as the political face of ROHR and the Vigil.
- Zimbabwe Vigil Highlights 2016 can be viewed on this link: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/843-zimbabwe-vigil-highlights-2016. Links to previous years’ highlights are listed on 2016 Highlights page.
- Facebook pages:
Vigil: https://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil
ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/
ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London, takes place every Saturday from 14.00 to 18.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe. http://www.zimvigil.co.uk.
Business
Zimbos setting the pace abroad
Zimbabweans are all over the globe, with the largest concentration of our citizens said to be in neighbouring South Africa, where figures as extreme as three million are usually peddled.
Whether this figure is true or not could be a discussion for another day, but the truth is, wherever Zimbabweans have settled, the majority of them are in the hardworking category, excelling and making names for themselves – and the country – in different spheres of life.
Whilst the name Laston “GP” Murerwa might ring a bell to many, thanks to the salutations made by Alick Macheso in several of his songs, this popularity might have been heightened when the two – Macheso and Murerwa that is – partnered to front Last Power Media, a marriage which inevitably – and probably irretrievably – broke down at the height of piracy and hyperinflation.
And whilst Macheso has somehow maintained a highly visible public persona, thanks largely to the nature of his career, Laston Murerwa slipped into oblivion. Or so it seemed.
When Murerwa appeared on the local scene, thanks to the several mentions by Macheso and their subsequent partnership, what could possibly have not been revealed was that Murerwa was a businessman in his own right.
Starting off in 2007, exactly a decade ago, Murerwa was running a spares shop in Lebowakgomo, just off Polokwane, and today he dominates the Limpopo province of South Africa with his motor parts business, so dominant that his franchise – LPS – has 12 branches dotted in and around the province.
And at the end of July, the Mayor of the Capricorn District Municipality, Councillor John Mphe, was officially launching the LPS Provincial Fitment Centre, the latest addition to the LPS family.
The fitment centre is located within the reclusive and exclusive Nirvana area of Polokwane, generally a motor sales district, making it an ideal stop for the discerning motoring enthusiast.
But Cllrr Mphe, speaking during the opening ceremony, could not have emphasised the relationship between Zimbabweans and South Africans more.,“We fought together in the war against apartheid as brothers (Zimbabweans and South Africans).
“That should always unite us.
“Then we have people like Mr Murerwa who is not a tenderpreneur but an entrepreneur who is contributing to the growth of the South African economy. It is something that should be applauded and encouraged.”
Chronicling the journey that he has travelled from his heydays with his Lebowakgomo first shop, Murerwa said it was not an easy ride, especially that he was a foreigner trying to set up shop.
“As a foreigner it was hard for me when I opened my first branch. No one wanted to give us lines of credit as I was a foreign passport holder. Now those suppliers are running after us, even giving us products that we will pay for after 90 days.”
With 12 branches to his name and employing just over 100 employees, most of them South Africans, Murerwa said although the opening of the provincial fitment centre was a dream come true for him, his ultimate goal is to spread his wings right across South Africa, and possibly double his employment figures.
“There is always a negative perception about Zimbabweans, especially the Diaspora community, so we are trying to prove that we are there to contribute to the development of our country as well as our host country.
“Through taxes and employment creation, we have contributed a lot to the national fiscus of South Africa, as well as putting Zimbabwe on the map. We are a hardworking people,” said Murerwa.
He added: “As Zimbabweans we have been accused of taking job opportunities for locals as well as committing various crimes.
“That is not how we were brought up. As a brand, we want to be ambassadors of honest Zimbabweans.”
The Nirvana provincial fitment centre specializes in pimping top-of-the-range off-roaders, notably the Ford and Toyota 4x4s. LPS is also into all motor vehicle parts and accessories, with branches spanning from Musina right up into the heart of Limpopo province.
“Though our clientele is drawn from both South Africans and Zimbabweans, we have lined up our branch network strategically so that those who might not have the time to drive to Johannesburg will look for the most convenient branch for them.
“Besides, some find it convenient to leave their vehicles with us to work on them and they proceed further inland for other business commitments, and by the time they finish their engagements we would be done with their vehicles.” The Sunday Mail
Diaspora
Mbalula ‘hatred’ for Zimbabweans drove false trafficking agenda
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Speaking exclusively to this publication, Tare Munzara expressed disappointment at how the whole matter had been handled.
A South African model, Princess Mahlangu travelled to Malaysia for a pageant directed by Munzara, after the pageant had already been cancelled. While in Malaysia reportedly concocted a plan to return home free. She subsequently falsely accused Munzara of attempting to traffic her for sex using a bogus pageant.
Mbalula then took to twitter, to spread the sensational claims. The Zimbabwean man Munzara’s was named in confidence by sources within the HAWKS, spokesperson, and members of the SAPS.
But Munzara was discharged after Malaysian police stated that they could not find a crime. A concurrent South African investigation has since been closed.
Munzara’s request for an apology and retraction have fallen on deaf ears, with Mbalula reportedly insisting the matter raised awareness.
Now Munzara firmly believes the minister has an agenda against Zimbabweans, as it is not the first time that he has made false accusations against Zimbabweans.
The claims are not entirely baseless. Twice this year, Mbalula has stated that unidentified criminals in South Africa are Zimbabweans. A claim which analysts have stated is absurd, as unidentified people cannot simultaneously be criminals.
Khuluma Afrika co-editor Prof Changamire questioned if the so called criminals shouted their nationalities as they fled the scenes where crimes where committed.
In a lengthy statement, Munzara shared his disappointments.
“Sadly until date the model Princess Mhlangu has not apologized or given a public statement about how she has wrecked my life and the lives of those I work with on this particular project ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ .
The police and the hawks already have stated that his was a lie created by the Model . However whoever is advising her is giving her the wrong legal advice, because we surely are going to make sure that the same Minister ‘’ Fikile Mbalula ‘’ takes active charge to ensure that the law takes its course.
He rushed to conclude that ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ is an international trafficking organisation and I work with other through this illusion he created that we are a syndicate that traffics and sells people.
As a mature adult and as a leader the people of south Africa, even the world could have expected him to act and open his mouth when he was sure that the case reported was genuine, but he only used his leadership position and not leadership qualities to handle this matter. Not knowing that he was also damaging the hard work put in by other contestants and National Directors, that’s time , resources and effort.
A lot of financial sacrifices were made by these people and now the brand has been damaged , and we are going to compensate them because of the lie created by princess Mahlangu and the mistake of concluding done by Fikile Mbalula.
Even if we try to stage the event, who will sponsor , and who will come? Personally now people are shying away from me because they don’t need such kind of drama in their business and so I am being dropped and have lost business and other potentials.
I am very aware of how he made a quick intervention, summoning up a press conference to conclude a case that was not investigated or concluded by his team of police and the hawks and how now he doesn’t want to correct his own mistake of soiling my hard-earned international profile.
If his intel was accurate he should have checked with the Malaysians that I had no case. I would not be surprised him doing so because he once made untrue remarks about Zimbabweans being the cause of crime in South Africa and also that our army members in south Africa are a bunch of criminals.
These are the same remarks that stir up xenophobia and we don’t need this in Africa at all. Moreover, the South African opposition DA Party also took this case up to the Human Rights Commission about his remarks about Zimbabweans.
Its clear that in my case he already had a vendetta with Zimbabweans causing a stir and potential diplomatic rifts, which is very unconscionable. The President of Zimbabwe has even warned him about his bad mouthing of Zimbabweans, but I can see that he hasn’t learnt from his mistakes, and so I am going to report what him and princess Mahlangu to President Robert Mugabe , about what they have done to ruin my life.
What really puzzles me is that , according to a source the Press Spokes Person stated that ‘’ they used my case to raise awareness about Human Trafficking, even though there was no trafficking in this case. So it shows that I am now a sacrificial Lamp. But nope I stand firm and I will hold my ground because I cant suffer for political ego.
He even soon after that launched an anti-human trafficking campaign under his so called Minister’s 6 Points. So they raised awareness by using a bogus case?? Really who does that.
Who am I to judge him but when it comes to my case I believe that he must do the honorable thing of Hosting Another Press Conference with the same media and the same impact just as he did the first one when he concluded that Princess Mahlangu was a real and genuine victim, and yet the real victims are me and the South African National Directors Palesa Ramoshibi and Mpho Masita.
He said we take a victim as a genuine victim, and now he is not acting because its clear that we are the real victims… South Africa has a lot of genuine victims of crime and he never shows his face or interests at large according to many south africans, but in my case he took interests and I know this was done to boost his own public profile and to sort of prove to the people that he is doing his job, but doing his job at the expense of my life and my hard earned work.
This is not a war or a fight against him, but as a real and a genuine victim, I must be heard and I must have my dignity restored by him, he is a professional who must understand that he must use his leadership position to act as a leader and not as a reckless politician who risks the integrity of my life, the Police Department of South Africa, The ANC Party , and the people of South Africa at large.
I just kindly ask him not to try and duck blame, but to go and face the media and say, I was wrong on that case, even if he doesn’t mention my name, the media will do it for him.
As for the pathological liar, Princess Mahlangu, we look forward to her being taken in by the police so that justice is served , we cannot let this go unpunished . We suffered and we are still suffering, I don’t know when it will end but it must end.”
Mbalula declined to comment entirely.
South Africa starts processing permits for Zimbabweans…. Find out you can apply
Pastor in court for ‘raping’ two minors
4 sisters murder: ‘Killer’s wife’ speaks out
Ndudzo leaves IDC . . . as Kumalo takes over
Thrills, spills at Cassper Nyovest concert in Harare
Khama Billiat finally paid R1m signing on fee
Wife slayer found dead….. body decomposing 400 metres from his home
Mugabe leaves for UN summit…. Mnangagwa is the acting president
Grace ‘cried’ in politburo over row with Muchinguri
First Fight: Are there real contradictions between Robert and Grace Mugabe
Follow us on Facebook
Trending
-
News10 hours ago
Khama Billiat finally paid R1m signing on fee
-
Crimes & Courts10 hours ago
Wife slayer found dead….. body decomposing 400 metres from his home
-
News15 hours ago
Mugabe leaves for UN summit…. Mnangagwa is the acting president
-
News18 hours ago
Grace ‘cried’ in politburo over row with Muchinguri