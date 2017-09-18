Business
Ndudzo leaves IDC . . . as Kumalo takes over
By Walter Muchinguri
Long serving Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited general manager Mr Michael Ndudzo, has left the institution after 26 years of service.
IDC board chairman Mr Herbert Nkala said Mr Ndudzo had proceeded on normal retirement.
Motec Holdings (Pvt) Limited group chief executive Mr Benjamin Kumalo has since replaced him.
“The IDC board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr Michael Ndudzo for his invaluable contribution to the corporation and the nation and will continue to draw on his vast knowledge and experience.
“On behalf of the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Mike Bimha and the IDCZ board, I am confident that Mr Kumalo will provide the leadership and innovations to drive this transformation and re-organisation that will enhance the IDC’s role in re-industrialising our economy as envisaged under Zim-Asset and as per the November 2016 Cabinet approved turnaround and restructuring strategy of the corporation,” said Mr Nkala.
Mr Kumalo is a chartered accountant with 26 years of experience within the IDCZ Group during which he rose through the ranks from being group financial controller of Motec Holdings in 1991 to its group chief executive officer until his latest appointment.
Motec Holdings is IDCZ’s strategic business unit in the motor and transport sector.
Mr Kumalo also chairs various boards such as Willowvale Motor Industries, Zimre Holdings Limited, FBC Building Society and is the past president of the Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe and past chairman of Fidelity Assurance.
Mr Nkala said Mr Khumalo joins the IDCZ at its transformation phase where it reverts to its original mandate provided for under the IDC Act (Chapter 14:10) and as defined under Zim-Asset (2015-2018) to operate as a development finance institution by providing industrial financing and enterprise development for the manufacturing sector.
“Under this new and exciting role, the IDCZ will prioritise its core mandate of providing industrial financing and enterprise development for both large corporates and small and medium enterprises.
“The corporation is to transform itself and operate along the lines of other development finance institutions in Zimbabwe and the region such as IDBZ for infrastructure development, Agribank for agriculture development and the IDC of South Africa.
“The measures to transform IDCZ are part of Government efforts on parastatals reform in order to enable the entities to fully deliver on their mandates and contribute meaningfully to the country’s Gross Domestic Product,” explained Mr Nkala.
Since its inception in 1963, the IDCZ was a development finance institution for industrial development, even though over time it became more of a holding company for its investments and a player and competitor in the private sector. The Herald
Business
Zimbos setting the pace abroad
Zimbabweans are all over the globe, with the largest concentration of our citizens said to be in neighbouring South Africa, where figures as extreme as three million are usually peddled.
Whether this figure is true or not could be a discussion for another day, but the truth is, wherever Zimbabweans have settled, the majority of them are in the hardworking category, excelling and making names for themselves – and the country – in different spheres of life.
Whilst the name Laston “GP” Murerwa might ring a bell to many, thanks to the salutations made by Alick Macheso in several of his songs, this popularity might have been heightened when the two – Macheso and Murerwa that is – partnered to front Last Power Media, a marriage which inevitably – and probably irretrievably – broke down at the height of piracy and hyperinflation.
And whilst Macheso has somehow maintained a highly visible public persona, thanks largely to the nature of his career, Laston Murerwa slipped into oblivion. Or so it seemed.
When Murerwa appeared on the local scene, thanks to the several mentions by Macheso and their subsequent partnership, what could possibly have not been revealed was that Murerwa was a businessman in his own right.
Starting off in 2007, exactly a decade ago, Murerwa was running a spares shop in Lebowakgomo, just off Polokwane, and today he dominates the Limpopo province of South Africa with his motor parts business, so dominant that his franchise – LPS – has 12 branches dotted in and around the province.
And at the end of July, the Mayor of the Capricorn District Municipality, Councillor John Mphe, was officially launching the LPS Provincial Fitment Centre, the latest addition to the LPS family.
The fitment centre is located within the reclusive and exclusive Nirvana area of Polokwane, generally a motor sales district, making it an ideal stop for the discerning motoring enthusiast.
But Cllrr Mphe, speaking during the opening ceremony, could not have emphasised the relationship between Zimbabweans and South Africans more.,“We fought together in the war against apartheid as brothers (Zimbabweans and South Africans).
“That should always unite us.
“Then we have people like Mr Murerwa who is not a tenderpreneur but an entrepreneur who is contributing to the growth of the South African economy. It is something that should be applauded and encouraged.”
Chronicling the journey that he has travelled from his heydays with his Lebowakgomo first shop, Murerwa said it was not an easy ride, especially that he was a foreigner trying to set up shop.
“As a foreigner it was hard for me when I opened my first branch. No one wanted to give us lines of credit as I was a foreign passport holder. Now those suppliers are running after us, even giving us products that we will pay for after 90 days.”
With 12 branches to his name and employing just over 100 employees, most of them South Africans, Murerwa said although the opening of the provincial fitment centre was a dream come true for him, his ultimate goal is to spread his wings right across South Africa, and possibly double his employment figures.
“There is always a negative perception about Zimbabweans, especially the Diaspora community, so we are trying to prove that we are there to contribute to the development of our country as well as our host country.
“Through taxes and employment creation, we have contributed a lot to the national fiscus of South Africa, as well as putting Zimbabwe on the map. We are a hardworking people,” said Murerwa.
He added: “As Zimbabweans we have been accused of taking job opportunities for locals as well as committing various crimes.
“That is not how we were brought up. As a brand, we want to be ambassadors of honest Zimbabweans.”
The Nirvana provincial fitment centre specializes in pimping top-of-the-range off-roaders, notably the Ford and Toyota 4x4s. LPS is also into all motor vehicle parts and accessories, with branches spanning from Musina right up into the heart of Limpopo province.
“Though our clientele is drawn from both South Africans and Zimbabweans, we have lined up our branch network strategically so that those who might not have the time to drive to Johannesburg will look for the most convenient branch for them.
“Besides, some find it convenient to leave their vehicles with us to work on them and they proceed further inland for other business commitments, and by the time they finish their engagements we would be done with their vehicles.” The Sunday Mail
Business
Do-or-die moment for ZBC
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), now more than ever, needs to up their game if they entertain any hopes of successfully competing with new players who are gingerly coming to the fore.
Clearly, it is no longer business as usual in the local small screen business as appetite for service provision in the sector is fast growing.
And there seems to be ready consumes for the products if recent developments are anything to go by.
The rush that ensued after a recent High Court ruling, which paved the way for Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership, tells the story of a public that is in search of alternatives.
The decision has, however, been challenged by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) at the Supreme Court.
But regardless of the legal issues surrounding Kwese TV licensing, it is clear that ZBC needs to go into overdrive if it plans to stay afloat.
Kwese TV might or might not eventually fail to operate in Zimbabwe, depending on the Supreme Court outcome, but that does not in any way stop more new players from joining the fray.
Already, ZBC is battling for viewers with MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s Dstv, which has also been unsettled by the coming on board of Kwese TV.
The puzzle is made complex with at least two more illegal satellite service providers that are currently operating in the country on a free-to-air basis.
Perhaps it is time the ongoing analogue to digital migration under the digitisation programme at ZBC be declared “a matter of urgency”. Digitisation has taken longer than anticipated to complete due to funding issues. Overall, migration will see the national broadcaster run an additional five stations.
However, the opening of more stations alone will not be the panacea. The national broadcaster has to look for quality content as well as improve on other issues like presentation and the general programming format.
ZBC chief executive Patrick Mavhura acknowledges new players in the market will complicate their operations.
“For the national broadcaster the coming in of another broadcaster means that we have to brace for a serious ‘fight’ for viewers. But not only that, it also means that the advertising cake will become even smaller,” said Mavhura.
“We are, however, not afraid of competition. As the national broadcaster, we have not been basking in the sun, but going through various processes meant to ensure we improve on delivery. We are going through a renewal process, restrategising and revamping our programming.”
Fortunately for ZBC, they might still have time to test-run and or perfect their “revamped system”.
Both Kwese TV and the two illegal free-to-air channels appear not to have anything out of this world to offer. Thus real competition for the national broadcaster still lies with DStv.
As it stands, the Kwese TV’s sole bouquet (the premium) pegged at US$29 per month offers television channels ranging from movies, series, sports, kids television, music, news, lifestyle, religious and faith-oriented networks but is easily outpaced by DStv’s middle range compact bouquet that costs US$28.
DStv has a total of six bouquet options on offer for viewers.
Picture this, live soccer content is arguably one of the major subscription drivers for DStv bouquets and MultiChoice has successfully defended this valuable asset for over 20 years.
Naspers-owned pay TV broadcaster SuperSport has exclusive sub-Saharan broadcasting rights to screen the English Premier League (EPL) up to 2022. The deal has been consistently renewed since 1992.
According to pundits, there are only two types of rights sold by EPL in Africa, the main rights where the official broadcaster screens all matches and the free-to-air rights that gives the broadcaster the rights to a single minor match every Saturday, a deal that applies to Kwese TV.
Moreover, a huge chuck of content that makes up Kwese TV like news (CNN, Sky News, BBC, Aljazeera and CNBC), kids programming, travel, music (Trace channels), etcetera, is available even on Dstv’s cheaper bouquets like Access and Family costing US$11 and US$17 respectively.
Kwese TV, however, has a running multi-year content deal with the United States National Basketball Association (NBA) that was signed in 2016.
Under the partnership, the NBA will show live games and other NBA programmes on Econet’s pay TV, their official sub-Saharan broadcaster.
Nonetheless, Mavhura argues a national appeal will give them the edge over other broadcasters.
Besides, BAZ regulations under the Broadcasting Services Act — Public Service Obligation — stipulates that any subscription-based broadcasting service provider operating in the country must include ZBC’s main television channel on their bouquet, just like is the case with DStv.
The regulation easily guarantees the national broadcaster visibility on every subscription-based broadcasting platform. But visibility that is not anchored by quality content will do little or no good!
“While new stations, which are mostly commercial, may have the liberty of choosing niche areas to focus on, we are proud of our broad- based mandate, which is to inform, educate and entertain the nation. We understand the bigger role we play in broadcasting. We are expandable, cover all broadcasting genres and the drive for local content separates us from the rest,” notes Mavhura.
“Digitisation will result in the national broadcaster moving from being a single to a multi-channel broadcaster. ZBC will have its own bouquet of channels for the viewers to choose from. At the same time we shall be competing in niche areas chosen by our competition, as well as the broader vision of catering for the needs of all Zimbabweans.”
The ZBC boss further added that lost viewers will return in the long run.
“We appreciate that whenever there are new entrants in any sector, people take time to sample and see what is on offer. That is expected. But as a national broadcaster we have not been sitting back as we have already been facing competition from satellite-based broadcasters,” he said. But as broadcasters battle for supremacy, it is the viewers that are set to benefit.
“It has always been our wish that competition increases in the broadcasting field. This is the only way that viewers will be guaranteed of quality programming and not be taken for granted,” argued Tendai Mataure, an avid follower of the small screen.
Kwese TV start-up costs US$49 and the offer comes with full consumer equipment that includes items like the dish, decoder, LNB, cable, etcetera and one-month free access.
Meanwhile, market observations indicate that some viewers are considering or have abandoned Dstv because of what now appears to be a cumbersome subscription system.
Some banks are demanding payments to be made in hard cash – United States dollars – as opposed to bond notes and an extra commission to process the subscription is charged to non-account holders.
Also, Dstv’s monopoly in Zimbabwe thus far has resulted in them charging high subscription fees compared to other parts of the region. This is the reason why a number of Zimbabweans now opt to subscribe via MultiChoice South Africa. The Sunday Mail
Business
Ex-Zinara boss in $3m scam
By Tendai Rupapa
Former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer Frank Chitukutuku appeared in court yesterday charged with swindling $3 million from the parastatal.
He is being charged in his personal capacity. He appeared in court together with Zinara engineer Givemore Tendai Kufa (34) and former finance director Thomas Mutizhe (39).
Former boss for women’s soccer Miriam Sibanda is also implicated. She is one of the directors of Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, which is in the business of civil works and construction.
The company was allegedly fraudulently awarded a tender to rehabilitate Illitshe Road in Matabeleland North Province.
Zinara paid the firm for work not done. Chitukutuku, Kufa, Mutizhe and Sibanda appeared before magistrate Ms Josephine Sande charged with fraud.
The prosecution had proposed that they each pay $2 000 bail, but the court reduced the amount to $1 000. As part of their bail conditions, the gang was ordered to report once a week to the police, surrender their passports and not to interfere with witnesses.
They were represented by Messrs Admire Rubaya, Jonasi Dondo and Blessing Mudhara. The prosecutor, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleges that sometime in August 2010, the four acting in connivance with Patson Mlilo, the chief executive for Bubi and Collen Moyo the chief executive of Umuguza rural district councils, hatched a plan to defraud Zinara. Mlilo and Moyo, who are still at large, fraudulently awarded a tender to Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd to rehabilitate 31km of Illitshe road.
It is a gravel road linking Umguza and Bubi. As part of the tender, the company was supposed to construct a six span bridge across Umguza River at a cost of $3,5 million.
No work was done by the shelf company, but Mlilo and Moyo raised fake certificates of work done to facilitate payment of claims raised by Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. The claims, the court heard, were forwarded to Zinara head office and Kufa allegedly confirmed and certified that the job had been completed.
The State further alleged that Chitukutuku then authorised Mutizhe to transfer the money into Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd’s bank account. In May 2012, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission got a tip-off and investigated the matter.
When the accused persons got wind of the investigations, Mlilo and Moyo looked for manpower and equipment. They tried to hurriedly do the work in a bid to cover up, but it was too late.
It is the State’s contention that Zinara lost $3,5 million to the accused persons.