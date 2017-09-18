News
CAPS United win spoiled by horrific injury to fan
By Grace Chingoma
Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . .0
CAPS United . . . . . . (0)1
A HORRIFIC injury suffered by a CAPS United fan spoiled the Green Machine’s victory in the Harare Derby at Rufaro yesterday as the champions flexed their muscles to beat another side in the running for the championship.
Dominic Chungwa scored the all-important goal yesterday.
But Makepekepe’s celebrations were spoiled by news that one of their fans was battling for his life in hospital after he fell, head-first, into the ground from the bay that houses the Green Machine fans as they celebrated Chungwa’s goal.
CAPS United director Farai Jere told The Herald last night that they were waiting for update from board member responsible for supporters Abraham Kawadza, who was at the hospital last night.
Jere and another board member doctor Mordecai Sachikonye immediately rushed to the ambulance before the supporter left the stadium.
“He was bleeding and according to Dr Sachikonye he was suspected of having cracked a bone in the head and has head injuries,’’ said Jere.
“But the doctor believes he didn’t break his neck which might be a good thing. He was rushed to the hospital and our supporters representative escorted him to the hospital.
“Our board member, Kawadza, went to the hospital after the match, so we will have a full update on his condition later in the evening.’’
On the pitch, Lloyd Chitembwe’s men meant business from the first whistle, John Zhuwawu’s effort was blocked following a fine move which was initiated by Phineas Bamusi and involved Chungwa.
By the quarter-of-the-hour mark, CAPS United — who on Saturday terminated the contract of midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike over a row in which the player is said to have misrepresented the club in the purchase of a vehicle —had created three good chances but fluffed all of them.
The move by the technical team to move skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi to the right side of the midfield paid off as he flourished there unlike in the previous match where his slow pace opened an avenue on the right side of their defence. That side was well marshalled by youthful Goodwin Goriyati.
Dynamos could have scored, too, in the first half when forward Tawanda Macheke’s effort beat CAPS United goalie Jorum Muchambo, who was in goals in the absence of Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda, only for Goriyati to clear the ball before crossing the line.
Then, exciting winger Cleopas Kapupurika found himself unmarked in the box but skied his effort after some fine work by Ocean Mushure.
The absence of three key players — Christian Ntouba, Tichaona Chipunza and defender Lincolin Zvasiya — was badly felt. The Glamour Boys suffered a further blow when central defender Obey Mwerahari limped off with an injury, 25 minutes before time, and was replaced by Jimmy Konono.
“Games of this magnitude at times you don’t have many chances but we could not take them on and if you cannot score you cannot win. So it was a bad day for us,’’ said DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa.
“We lost as a team and not necessarily in the middle of the park. They didn’t have numerous chances, they had their chance and took it. I am sure we had some few chances as well but we never created good chances and if you do not score, you don’t win matches.
“Obviously, as a team we would want to be consistent, but these things happen in football and you cannot cry over that, it’s part and parcel of the game.
“It is pity that those that came in to fill the shoes, failed to deliver today (yesterday).’’
The coach said their fate was still in their hands.
“You look at the number of matches we have played, we still have a game (outstanding), the teams on top of us are two points away so we cannot cry much, if we win our games we will be in a better position come end of season,” he said. CAPS United assistant coach Mark Mathe was a happy man.
“Comparing the first game that we played against them at the National Sports Stadium, there was a vast improvement in the way we applied ourselves, especially from the word go, in fact, throughout the game, very worrisome the avalanche of chances we were creating and missing.
“We could have been punished. We need to improve in that area but at the end of the day we are happy, we thoroughly deserved the three points,” said Mathe.
Teams
Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Makaha, P. Dube, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari (J. Konono 67th min), G. Mukambi, G. Saunyama, C. Kapupurika, T. Macheke, Q. Kangadze (E. Mandiranga 76th min), O. Mushure(T. Simango 79th min).
CAPS United: J. Muchambo, J, Jangano, G, Goriyati, K. Nyamupfukudza, S. Makatuka, D. Chafa, M. Muchenje, H. Zvirekwi, P. Bamusi, J. Zhuwawu, D. Chungwa (A. Chidiebere 89th min). The Herald
Ndudzo leaves IDC . . . as Kumalo takes over
By Walter Muchinguri
Long serving Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited general manager Mr Michael Ndudzo, has left the institution after 26 years of service.
IDC board chairman Mr Herbert Nkala said Mr Ndudzo had proceeded on normal retirement.
Motec Holdings (Pvt) Limited group chief executive Mr Benjamin Kumalo has since replaced him.
“The IDC board extends its sincere appreciation to Mr Michael Ndudzo for his invaluable contribution to the corporation and the nation and will continue to draw on his vast knowledge and experience.
“On behalf of the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Mike Bimha and the IDCZ board, I am confident that Mr Kumalo will provide the leadership and innovations to drive this transformation and re-organisation that will enhance the IDC’s role in re-industrialising our economy as envisaged under Zim-Asset and as per the November 2016 Cabinet approved turnaround and restructuring strategy of the corporation,” said Mr Nkala.
Mr Kumalo is a chartered accountant with 26 years of experience within the IDCZ Group during which he rose through the ranks from being group financial controller of Motec Holdings in 1991 to its group chief executive officer until his latest appointment.
Motec Holdings is IDCZ’s strategic business unit in the motor and transport sector.
Mr Kumalo also chairs various boards such as Willowvale Motor Industries, Zimre Holdings Limited, FBC Building Society and is the past president of the Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe and past chairman of Fidelity Assurance.
Mr Nkala said Mr Khumalo joins the IDCZ at its transformation phase where it reverts to its original mandate provided for under the IDC Act (Chapter 14:10) and as defined under Zim-Asset (2015-2018) to operate as a development finance institution by providing industrial financing and enterprise development for the manufacturing sector.
“Under this new and exciting role, the IDCZ will prioritise its core mandate of providing industrial financing and enterprise development for both large corporates and small and medium enterprises.
“The corporation is to transform itself and operate along the lines of other development finance institutions in Zimbabwe and the region such as IDBZ for infrastructure development, Agribank for agriculture development and the IDC of South Africa.
“The measures to transform IDCZ are part of Government efforts on parastatals reform in order to enable the entities to fully deliver on their mandates and contribute meaningfully to the country’s Gross Domestic Product,” explained Mr Nkala.
Since its inception in 1963, the IDCZ was a development finance institution for industrial development, even though over time it became more of a holding company for its investments and a player and competitor in the private sector. The Herald
Thrills, spills at Cassper Nyovest concert in Harare
By Tawanda Marwizi
Entertainment, thrills, excitement and skirmishes marked the Cassper Nyovest gig that was held at the Glamis arena on Saturday.
The gig was meant to celebrate Impala Car Rental’s 10 years of service.
The gig had two phases, namely the sungura afternoon and the dancehall and hip-hop night.
The fusion of these genres gave merrymakers variety and as early as 11am Glamis Arena action had started.
Sungura afternoon was poorly attended with most of the musicians performing for few people.
Somandla Ndebele took the stage early and performed most of his songs that gave him a household name.
During his performance the few fans were seated while others were already enjoying drinking beer.
“Makobvu Nematete” was one of the songs that managed to capture the mood of the handful crowd.
The musician set the ball rolling for several sungura musicians that performed including upcoming artistes in the genre.
However pundits said the young musicians need to change their game plan to lure the hearts of many music lovers who have shown their loyalty to other genres like dancehall.
“You can see this crowd it simply tells how sungura is losing lustre. These young stars need to up their game so that they lure back fans,” he said.
Lucky Kumene was among musicians who managed to please the handful crowd.
He performed popular songs much to the delight of the merrymakers.
He has hired controversial dancer Peter Kagomera and former Suluman Chimbetu dancer Tafadzwa Gwanzura who managed to spice his performances. Their dancing routines left the crowd excited.
Kumene proved his prowess and he is bound to change the fortunes of sungura music.
Peter Moyo also performed at the event and his stagework is improving by each day.
The Young Igwe, as the musician is fondly known, mesmerised the crowd with songs from his late father Tongai.
“I am happy that songs from our new album “Mopao Mokonzi” are fast gaining ground. This is an encouraging move that will see us developing,” he said.
The musician hailed Impala Car Rental for their efforts to bring back sungura at such big shows.
After his performance Romeo Gasa took the stage.
Gasa who made an impact with his album “Simbi Hombe” seems to be on the right track.
The young sungura musician has introduced ladies on his frontline.
The musician tried to give his best with songs “Dadi” and “Kutanda Botso” being popular among the crowd.
Another musician Simon Mutambi belted his popular songs that include “Prophet” that is topping charts on other radio stations.
Making waves with the popular song “Saina”, young Tatenda Pinjisi also made people happy with the hit.
Experienced guitarist and lyricist Gift Amuli proved his prowess.
The musician hired the services of chanter Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika and former Alick Macheso guitarist Donald Gogo.
By the time of Amuli’s performance the crowd was slowly improving.
Shiga Shiga kept the momentum alive with chants and jokes that left the crowd in stitches.
Alick Macheso proved why he is still the king of sungura, with his dances and songs that kept fans on their toes.
After the master of ceremonies announced the sungura musician’s arrival on stage the crowd began singing “Macheso Mai Mwana”.
The musician performed songs “Amakheboyi”, “Chengetai”, “Charakupa” and “Gungwa” much to the delight of the fans.
Suluman Chimbetu performed after Macheso and the musician managed to keep the momentum.
“Sean Timba”, “One Way” and “Alice Mbewe” were among songs that managed to thrill fans.
After the sungura night, thousands of music lovers thronged the venue waiting for Cassper Nyovest.
Among the performers was Jah Prayzah who took to the stage before the main act.
Cassper Nyovest was the biggest winner of the night with fans dancing to each and every song he performed.
For an hour the musician managed to keep the fans excited. Fans jostled to get closer to the musician after his performance and security details had a hard task to contain the crowd.
Freeman, Winky D and Soul Jah Love were among other performers.
However, Soul Jah Love’s delay to come on stage caused a stir as people protested by throwing missiles on to the stage.
Even when he finally took to the stage, he failed to live up to expectations and the crowd seemed not to be amused by his behaviour.
Several draws were conducted at the event with several people walking away with TVs, bicycles and laptops. A lucky winner went away driving a car. The Herald
The King of Rufaro: Chungwa is the hero once again as CAPS United beat DeMbare
By Robson Sharuko
In the end it needed the sniper who scored the goal that ended seven years of CAPS United’s Harare Derby pain to again get the priceless goal that exorcised the demons of a turbulent week in which the soul of the domestic Premiership was tormented by the stench of its off-the-field theatrics.
Fittingly, Rufaro — the spiritual home of football in the capital — provided the stage for this cleansing ceremony as the power, and to a lesser extent the beauty, of this game inevitably found a way to wash away the stain of a bizarre boardroom bombshell which had cast a huge shadow on this iconic encounter.
It wasn’t a classic, so much had happened in the seven days preceding this match to dilute any hopes of that:
l The raging controversy over that ridiculous attempt to try and nullify a red card, which the recipient fully deserved for behaving as if he had become a law unto himself and domestic football’s version of Irishman Conor McGregor who rules the roost in Mixed Martial Arts where head-butting is acceptable, and all the negativity it torched.
l The foolishness of that act in the dying stages of the Battle of Zimbabwe robbing this latest Harare Derby — on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of this iconic duel between the capital’s two biggest football clubs — of the hero of the first edition.
l The absence of some key Dynamos players, including the Glamour Boys’ unsung hero — defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza — from the cast of stars who were going to plunge into battle in this match at Rufaro.
l The absence of big goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, who is a box office attraction on his own because of the promise he always brings to the show with his booming free-kicks capable of turning him into the hero who dominates the headlines.
l The absence of Tafadzwa Rusike, whose contract was terminated by the Green Machine on the eve of this Derby because, we are told, he misrepresented to his employers in the acquisition of a car the club wanted to buy for him and ended up getting one which was four times the value the two parties had agreed.
The absence of an artist either side, like a Denver Mukamba at the peak of his athletic powers five years ago — to dominate this game and illuminate the stage with his magic the way this lanky forward used to do back then before he lost his way with either a premature adventure into Super Diski, and all the distractions that this brings, or his reported decision to turn his back on the woman credited with bringing him up, Gogo Kawinga, as he dined in pleasures of South Africa.
l The loss of Ronald Chitiyo, probably the next best player with the natural gifts to cast a spell on the Harare Derby, like a vintage Denver Mukamba, to a Tunisian club after his heroics for CAPS United in the Champions League this season.
l The loss of Abbas Amidu, the other player capable of exploding on the big stage as shown in the way he destroyed five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt in a CAF Champions League match at the giant stadium, to an Egyptian side.
Let’s try to put this into context.
Since the two giants last meeting at Rufaro in the Harare Derby in May last year, the Glamour Boys had lost eight of the players who started that match — goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, defenders Elisha Muroiwa and Sydney Linyama, hardman Stephen Alimenda and forwards Brett Amidu, who appeared destined for greatness back then, Rodreck Mutuma and Kudzi Nyakasaka.
They also lost two of three substitutes who were introduced that day — midfielder Dominic Mukandi and striker Evans Gwekwerere — while Masimba Mambare looks a pale shadow of the star whose decision to leave Bosso and join the Glamour Boys saw him being labelled a traitor on the front page of our sister newspaper, Chronicle, and although he is still around, he is now just a part-time member of the squad.
Oh, by the way, Valentine Ndaba is also still there and it’s a measure of how much he has fallen down the pecking order his name is drifting away from the conversation, from geography and into history.
CAPS United fielded six of the 11 players who started that game in May last year — goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo, of course not by design but by default because ZiKeeper was unavailable, captain Hardlife Zvirekwi — pushed into an advanced role yesterday because of his shocking defensive limitations — Justice Jangano, Stephen Makatuka, Moses Muchenje and Dominic Chungwa.
And, in Chungwa, returning from the suspension that saw him missing the reverse fixture, they had a man who knows what making a big difference in the Derby means — after his goal back in May last year ended the Green Machine’s seven-year wait for a league win over their biggest rivals — and he duly delivered yesterday.
The DeMbare ‘keeper, Tonderayi Mateyaungwa, made a mess of his decision to leave his penalty area, with his instincts probably not trusting substitute Jimmy Kanono the way they do the regular players, and when he failed to gather the ball, danger was written all over and Chungwa took full advantage and stroked the ball home with the calmness that comes with experience.
Only a fool will slaughter the young goalie, given the good saves he made on the afternoon, and it’s sad some lessons, on the big occasions, are delivered in such brutal fashion because he doesn’t deserve being marked as the fall guy for this loss.
Maybe, three big games — including two against the Green Machine — were too tough a fixture programme for the Glamour Boys to navigate and why punish them for CAPS United’s success in the Champions League with such a diabolical fixture programme that could destroy their season?
But, yesterday was about something bigger than the points on offer.
This was domestic football cleansing itself from the stain of the events of last week when that red card fiasco tortured its soul and how refreshing it was that, when a proper referee — Nomore Musundire — was given the role to superintend over this game, he produced a blinder that was a credit to his profession.
And, in just 90 minutes, did more to wash away the sins of those who spoiled the reverse fixture and the Battle of Zimbabwe. DeMbare’s decision not to field Ntoupa yesterday was a triumph for the morality of the domestic Premiership and not even three points lost can mask that.
Football always has a way of fighting back, a way of cleansing itself, a way of finding its path back to innocence and the Harare Derby yesterday might not have produced a thriller but there was more at stake than just the joy of people going home saying they had seen half-a-dozen goals like that reality show at the giant stadium last year.
This was about the purity of the game and Chungwa, just as he did in May last year, delivered for CAPS United and, in the process, showed the world that those claiming it has become taboo for Dynamos to lose a match, because of ZIFA, are not certainly saying the truth.
The next time they tell you that lightning doesn’t strike twice, refer them to Chungwa and the Derby at Rufaro in May last year and in September this year. So much for the Harare Derby
Here’s a toast to the next 40 years CAPS United and Dynamos and long may this titanic duel live. The Herald
