Crimes & Courts
4 sisters murder: ‘Killer’s wife’ speaks out
By Andile Tshuma
A Gokwe woman whose husband allegedly killed her four siblings, said she regrets leaving her sisters at his mercy.
Ms Priviledge Dlomo (24) of Chirima Village in Gokwe spoke to The Chronicle news crew at her aunt’s homestead in Insiza district where she now resides.
Ms Dlomo fled from her matrimonial home in Nkayi to her parents in Gokwe after her husband, Dingilizwe Dube (38), who was in South Africa threatened to kill her.
Dube was bitter that she was brewing traditional beer for sale in his absence.
Ms Dlomo resorted to the business of brewing beer to raise money to fend for her three children because Dube was not sending money.
When she told her in-laws about her plight and that of her children as a result of Dube’s neglect, they gave her sorghum and advised her to brew beer for sale.
Ms Dlomo’s other child is from another marriage.
After her escape, Dube allegedly followed her to her parents’ home and she fled again to Insiza where her aunt lives.
Dube allegedly vented his anger on Ms Dlomo’s four siblings who were burnt to death after he allegedly torched the hut they were sleeping in last month.
He is in custdoy awaiting trial for four counts of murder.
The Dlomo family is demanding 48 beasts from Dube’s family as compensation for the deaths of their children.
“I regret fleeing from my husband because he ended up venting his anger on my sisters. They had nothing to do with our problems yet they paid with their lives,” said a tearful Ms Dlomo.
She said her life is now empty as she now has no siblings as they were just five girls in their family.
“I am failing to come to terms with this tragedy and I have no idea what my mother is going through following the death of her four children in one fell swoop,” she said.
Ms Dlomo said at one point her parents warned her against marrying Dube.
She said Dube started physically abusing her when she was three months pregnant with the first child of their marriage. She said at one time when she was under attack, she fled into her mother’s bedroom but he followed and attacked her there.
Ms Dlomo said Dube was fined a beast by a traditional court for entering his in-laws bedroom and the beast he paid was among the nine beasts belonging to the Dlomo family that he axed after the attack on the four siblings.
Six beasts died in the attack.
Dube was last week convicted of arson and malicious damage to property by a Gokwe magistrate and was sentenced to an effective 12 months in prison.
He was further ordered to restitute the Dlomos $1 800 or six beasts.
Dube’s family has since compensated the Dlomo family for the lost beasts. The Chronicle
Pastor in court for ‘raping’ two minors
By Leonard Ncube
A PASTOR at Light of God Apostolic Church in Lupane allegedly raped two minor girls at his homestead while purporting to be cleansing them of evil spirits.
Promise Dlamini (45) from Jumpika area, allegedly approached the girls’ parents and told them that the two were being troubled by evil spirits.
Dlamini allegedly told his victims parents on different occasions that he had powers to deliver them through prayer but could only do so at his homestead.
One of the girls is aged 15 while the age of the other one was not given but is also said to be a minor.
Dlamini allegedly led the girls to his homestead and during the night, he allegedly forced them to sleep in the same blankets with him.
He allegedly told the minors that he did not have enough blankets for them to sleep alone.
Dlamini appeared before Lupane magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku last Thursday charged with one count of raping the 15-year-old girl.
Dlamini was not asked to plead to the charge and the magistrate remanded him in custody to Thursday next week.
The other girl told police that she had consensual sex with the pastor and he is yet to appear in court on charges of having sex with a minor.
Mr Sanders Sibanda is representing the state. The Chronicle
Wife slayer found dead….. body decomposing 400 metres from his home
By Victor Maphosa
The body of Mutare man, Elisha Murimba, who last week killed his 46-year-old wife in unclear circumstances, was found in a decomposing state 400 metres from his home.
“His body was found in a decomposing state in a game park 400 metres from the crime scene and is now in the mortuary,” Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed.
Murimba vanished from his home in New Bordervale suburb, Mutare, after he murdered his wife Victoria Murimba in cold blood a few weeks after returning from the United States where he had been living for the past 20 years.
The discovery of his body came amid speculation that he had fled to Mozambique, a view buttressed by the fact that Elisha was once heard asking on how to travel to Mozambique without proper travelling documents.
The family spoke of Elisha’s utterances while still in South Africa when he is alleged to have said he was seeing darkness upon his return home.
Preliminary investigations showed that on the fateful day, the couple retired to bed at around 8pm.
The couple’s daughter was quoted saying her mother came to her bedroom at around the same time and said she wanted to spend the night with her daughter in her bedroom, only to change her mind later and went back to the main bedroom where her husband was sleeping.
The following morning, the couple is said to have not emerged from their bedroom up until 11am, prompting the daughter to check on her parents.
When the daughter opened the door, she realised that her mother was still in bed.
She proceeded to the bed, opened the blankets only to see her mother sleeping in a pool of blood with her throat slit and her father nowhere to be seen.
She raised alarm which prompted neighbours to rush to the house to investigate.
Victoria’s brother, Mr Abel Muzuwaka, attributed the actions of his in-law to the love for money, claiming that on the fateful day, his sister’s purse was emptied yet they knew she had money in it since she was a successful businesswoman.
He added that he suspected that Elisha must have been surprised by the new developments Victoria had done on their residential stand which was a mere ground when he left for the Diaspora 20 years ago, forcing him to suspect her of having extra-marital affairs. On the fateful day, Victoria and her friends were on their final stages, planning a surprise welcome party for Elisha.
Elisha arrived back in the country on August 2 this year, with only a satchel after many years that took him to countries such as the US, Australia, Nigeria, and South Africa. The Herald
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
By Gibson Mhaka
HELL hath no fury like a woman starved of sex!
A woman from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and viciously grabbed her husband’s testicles and yanked them hard as payback for refraining from sleeping with her during a fast.
Fed up with being ignored by her husband Venson Masuku, the seemingly frustrated Langelihle Moyo couldn’t hold back her emotions when she repeatedly squeezed his testicles until he reportedly collapsed as he screamed for help.
Narrating his ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he sought a restraining order against his wife, Masuku said 30 August 2017, would forever be remembered as the day he narrowly missed the claws of death. He said his wife had a tug-of-war game with his jewels after he refused to sleep with her.
This was after he received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from sleeping with her while fasting for their sick child.
“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language.
This was after I had refused to sleep with her since I was fasting.
“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain for some days since our child was not feeling well. In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to sleep with me,” Masuku said amid sobs.
Masuku who was nearly rendered impotent begged the court to protect him from his abusive wife by granting an order that barred her from harassing him.
Defending herself Moyo said her husband was the one who triggered the fight by forcibly grabbing her on the neck.
“Some of the accusations he levelled against me are not true. What happened on the day in question is that he forcibly grabbed me by my neck before I pushed him away and in the process I ended up grabbing his private parts so that he could set me free,” said Moyo.
After the couple’s submissions, the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him. B Metro
