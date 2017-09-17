Bizarre
Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone
By Nhlalwenhle Ncube
A ZVISHAVANE man was left nursing wounds after his enraged wife scalded him with hot water for refusing to hand over his phone.
Shepherd Mandiri (36) is lucky to be alive after his jealous wife Evasive Mabvumba (28) splashed hot water on his face and chest.
The court heard that on 31 August, when Mandiri got home, the wife welcomed him by demanding to go through his phone, but he refused.
Mabvumba suspected that Mandiri was hiding something and when he refused to hand over his phone she became furious.
She boiled water and scalded the unsuspecting Mabvumba who sustained serious injuries and reported the matter to the police leading to her arrest.
Mabvumba was hauled before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act, through the physical abuse.
She was convicted on her own plea of guilty and she cited that she failed to control her temper after discovering that her husband was cheating on her and even had the guts to refuse with his phone.
She was fined $200 and in case of failure to pay, four months imprisonment. In addition, three months were wholly suspended on condition of three years good behaviour. B Metro
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
By Gibson Mhaka
HELL hath no fury like a woman starved of sex!
A woman from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and viciously grabbed her husband’s testicles and yanked them hard as payback for refraining from sleeping with her during a fast.
Fed up with being ignored by her husband Venson Masuku, the seemingly frustrated Langelihle Moyo couldn’t hold back her emotions when she repeatedly squeezed his testicles until he reportedly collapsed as he screamed for help.
Narrating his ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he sought a restraining order against his wife, Masuku said 30 August 2017, would forever be remembered as the day he narrowly missed the claws of death. He said his wife had a tug-of-war game with his jewels after he refused to sleep with her.
This was after he received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from sleeping with her while fasting for their sick child.
“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language.
This was after I had refused to sleep with her since I was fasting.
“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain for some days since our child was not feeling well. In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to sleep with me,” Masuku said amid sobs.
Masuku who was nearly rendered impotent begged the court to protect him from his abusive wife by granting an order that barred her from harassing him.
Defending herself Moyo said her husband was the one who triggered the fight by forcibly grabbing her on the neck.
“Some of the accusations he levelled against me are not true. What happened on the day in question is that he forcibly grabbed me by my neck before I pushed him away and in the process I ended up grabbing his private parts so that he could set me free,” said Moyo.
After the couple’s submissions, the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him. B Metro
Goblin terror at church boarding school
By Andile Tshuma
SUSPECTED goblins have struck at Minda High School in Maphisa, Kezi with teachers and pupils living in fear of midnight attacks from invisible creatures.
Minda pupils who spoke to B-Metro said they had been experiencing attacks for a fortnight during the school’s holiday tutoring programme for Ordinary Level and Advanced Level candidates.
“It was very scary. The things would come and take away our blankets and dump them at the door. They would throw stones at the windows and some of them hit our dorm mates,” said a sixth former.
A Form Four pupil said the school decided to shift them from the “haunted” dormitory; however, the strange happenings continued the same night they moved into the new hostel.
“We were mixed with other schools in the district, when the things continued harassing us, the head and matron decided that we be moved to a different hostel but the things continued. I am in Form Four so I cannot transfer but
I’m really dreading being in this school now,” she said.
Other pupils said they woke up to pray trying to chase away the evil spirits at the Catholic school.
The school matron, a Mrs Moyo said she was off duty when the strange happenings occurred.
“I was off duty when all that happened. Another matron was at the school. She is perhaps the best person you can contact as I only started work today (Sunday),” said Mrs Moyo.
A teacher on duty, a Mrs Lunga, declined to comment and referred all questions to the headmaster, Mr Nyamambi, who was away when B-Metro went to the school.
In a telephone interview, the school head, Mr Nyamambi, said the matter was sensitive and could not be discussed over the phone.
“You came to the school on a weekend and did not find me. That matter is too sensitive and as such cannot be discussed over the phone. Come back to the school and we talk about what happened face to face because it is my fear that you may have gotten a twisted version of what actually transpired,” he said.
A member of staff at the school said he and fellow workmates had to brave the cold of the night to guard the dormitories where some girls were sleeping when the attacks got worse.
“We had to sleep at the door of one of the dormitories while some colleagues patrolled around the dormitories. It was strange because things were hurling stones at us but we could not see where they were coming from. We held an urgent meeting first thing in the morning and it was agreed that there was going to be a parents’ meeting to try and figure out a way forward,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from the provincial education director Mr Masukume were fruitless as his phone was unreachable at the time of going to press. B Metro
Unpaid traditional healer holds children for ransom
By Freedom Mupanedemo
A SELF-STYLED traditional healer in Gweru has detained two minor children for four years after their mother failed to pay two beasts for the treatment of a rare foot disease.
The kids, now aged 11 and 15 were aged 7 and 11, respectively when their mother, Ms Simangele Zimba (33) handed them over to the inyanga, Juliet Mpofu, popularly known as Gogo Maphilisa in 2013 so she could treat them.
The traditional healer who is insisting on the payment of the two beasts before releasing the children, is so benevolent that she is paying school fees for the two children who are in grades Three and Six at Nyozani Primary School in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province.
The traditional healer is also taking great care of their upkeep and as such the children are now refusing to go back to their family.
Gogo Maphilisa confirmed that she was detaining the kids over non-payment of the bill. “The kids are in good health. I healed them. They are going to school. All I want is payment for the job I did. Just two beasts,” she said.
Asked if the upkeep and school fees did not cost her much more than the two cows she is owed, she said she was following the principles of the occult.
“The payment of the two beasts is a matter of principle. It is also a matter of principle that children should wear good clothes, eat good food and attend school. I will, however, not release them as long as payment is outstanding,’’ she said.
Police in Gweru are now negotiating with both the traditional healer and the children who are vehemently refusing to reunite with their mother.
Officer-in-charge Gweru Rural Police Station Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe, confirmed police mediation but referred all questions to the Acting Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, who could not be reached. “Yes, we have such a case but I am not allowed to speak to the Press. Get comment from the provincial spokesperson,’’ he said.
According the children’s mother, Gogo Maphilisa had initially indicated she would “admit” the kids for only two months so that she monitors the healing process before releasing them back to their mother.
She said it was unfortunate that she failed to raise the money to buy the beasts hence the impasse.
“I did not personally know Gogo Maphilisa but when I approached my brother about the children’s rare disease in 2013, he said he knew Gogo Maphilisa, a traditional healer and took me to her. She told us to bring the kids for two months saying after the period they will be healed.
“When we got to Gogo Maphilisa’s house in Mkoba 18, with the kids she examined them and told us that she would need at least two months for them to heal. She indicated that she needed to admit them so that she monitors the healing and I had no choice but to agree on that arrangement because my kids could not put on shoes owing to the problem.
“My brother who is in Gweru promised he would be visiting the boys every now and then to check on their recovery and would bring the boys back home once they were healed,” said Ms Zimba from Romac on the outskirts of Gweru. She said since 2013, she has not been allowed to see her children after Gogo Maphilisa changed goal posts, demanding that she pays two beasts first.
She said she recently decided to report the matter to the police at Gweru Rural Police Station after Gogo Maphilisa remained adamant that she would not release the kids.
“I have been patient trying to reason with her with my brother stopping me from going to the police to report the matter. I visited Gogo Maphilisa at her house in Mkoba 18 several times but I did not see my kids. I was later to be told she was hiding them somewhere in Shangani that is when I became worried.
“My brother went to Shangani and met the kids but insisted that reporting to the police should be the last resort.
“His argument was that the kids were in good health and he was negotiating with Gogo Maphilisa to release them but unfortunately this did not happen,” she said.
Ms Zimba said she only reunited briefly with her kids last Friday at Gweru Rural Police Station when Gogo Maphilisa was summoned to the police station.
“Just imagine meeting your kids after four years at a police station? It’s very painful.
Gogo Maphilisa who claimed she stayed under water for four years from where she emerged with healing powers, said she was happy that following the intervention of police at Gweru Rural Police Station, Ms Zimba agreed to pay for her services. “The kids’ mother also agreed that I stay with them while she looks for money to make a down payment in appreciation of what I did for them,” she said.
The children told our Midlands Bureau that they are comfortable staying with the traditional healer. The Chronicle
