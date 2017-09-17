News
Who will take over from Mahofa?
By Blessings Mashaya
Factions in the ruling Zanu PF party are burning the midnight oil in a bid to influence President Robert Mugabe’s choice of successor to Shuvai Mahofa, who was the Provincial Affairs minister for Masvingo before her death on August 14.
The Team Lacoste faction, which is calling the shots in the fractious Masvingo province, is backing two horses to land the position, which makes its holder the most important civil servant in the region.
The faction, which is currently on the back-foot after a number of its functionaries were purged for campaigning for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from Mugabe, is backing the ruling party’s chief whip, Lovemore Matuke, and Senator Clemence Mkwarimba to replace Mahofa.
A rival faction, known as Generation 40 (G40), is also leaving no stone unturned, plotting to influence Mugabe to pick from their pot.
Four names top the G40 list of possible successors for the fallen “Iron Lady of Masvingo”, who died before being admitted at Makurira Memorial Clinic at the age of 75, and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.
These are former deputy minister of Labour Tongai Muzenda; Masvingo urban legislator Daniel Shumba; Bikita South legislator Jappy Jaboon and Killer Zivhu — chairperson of the Association of Rural District Councils.
According to Zanu PF insiders, the real battle could be between Muzenda and Mkwarimba —considered the frontrunners in the respective factions.
Muzenda is the son of the late vice president Simon Muzenda who died in September 2003, having deputised Mugabe for about 16 years.
“As you know, Mugabe sometimes rewards children of his former colleagues. He may therefore settle for Muzenda because he is not too involved in these factional fights unlike other cadres being tipped for the post,” a Zanu PF insider said.
Mugabe may also try to neutralise the warring factions which are causing confusion in Masvingo and other provinces by appointing a neutral Provincial Affairs minister who may work towards uniting the two sides.
“I think the president will appoint someone who is totally different in his or her approach from the late Mahofa. As you know, during Mahofa’s time there was an outcry in Masvingo because she was not recognising G40 MPs. She was causing unnecessary fights in the province hence the president may try to avoid the same situation by not appointing Team Lacoste hardliners,” remarked another Zanu PF insider.
Psychomotor minister Josiah Hungwe, who is the most senior politician from Masvingo, told the Daily News yesterday that there was no jostling for the position.
“I don’t know about that issue. There is no one fighting for that position,” Hungwe, who is linked to the Team Lacoste faction, said.
Efforts to get a comment from Muzenda and Mkwarimba were fruitless as their mobile phones were unreachable.
Mahofa was widely revered as the Zanu PF political godmother in the volatile Masvingo province.
At the time of her death, she was involved in nasty battles with the G40 faction which is fiercely opposed to Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the top job.
Mahofa is one of the Team Lacoste functionaries who campaigned vigorously for Ezra Chadzamira to win the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial election against a G40-linked Mutero Masanganise.
Chadzamira was later endorsed by Mugabe despite a spirited fight from G40 to have the results nullified.
The late Mahofa was in recent months the target of First Lady Grace Mugabe’s wrath.
Grace sledged Mahofa for failing to acknowledge her while chanting a Zanu PF slogan and failing to display party regalia during a recent Zanu PF women’s league national assembly meeting.
This did not go down well with Grace, who went for Mahofa hammer and tongs, claiming there were women who were working with rival party bigwigs to stampede Mugabe out of power.
She also cited an unnamed South Africa-based woman she claimed was splashing money among women’s league members, urging them to dump Mugabe.
Disciplined Arsenal earn draw at Chelsea as David Luiz sees red
Arsenal earned their first point at Chelsea in six years – a fully deserved reward for an excellent display that could even have brought victory against the Premier League champions, who finished with 10 men.
The Gunners had previously only kept one clean sheet in their past 18 league games at Stamford Bridge, so this will surely leave manager Arsene Wenger satisfied after the defensive fiasco of the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in August.
Pedro missed Chelsea’s best chance in the first half when he raced clear but was blocked by Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.
Arsenal, however, had arguably the better chances as Danny Welbeck headed wide in front of goal and Aaron Ramsey struck a post, Alexandre Lacazette firing the rebound over an open goal.
The second period was a tighter affair, the Blues’ frustrations boiling over in the closing minutes when David Luiz was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac.
Excellent Arsenal show real steel
Wenger insisted the debacle of the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in August – a performance that provoked fierce criticism of both manager and players – was an “accident”.
The words were greeted with cynicism by those who had been at the scene of identical Arsenal ‘accidents’ at Anfield three times in the past four years and wondered whether Wenger was again at odds with the reality of the Gunners’ plight.
Arsenal’s display on Sunday, full of steel and discipline as well as attacking intent, gave the Frenchman’s theory plenty of weight as they stood toe-to-toe with the champions and were the better side for spells.
The trick now is for Arsenal to provide further evidence that this excellent performance – at a ground which has been a stage of unrelenting misery is recent years – is the rule and the display at Anfield is the exception.
Wenger’s team selection was an improvement on the fiasco of Anfield, where Alexandre Lacazette and Kolasinac were inexplicably left out when threat and physical presence were essential.
Arsenal’s manager cut an agitated figure in his technical area for much of the game, spending time in dialogue with the officials nearby, but there was much for Wenger to be satisfied with as they more than matched Chelsea.
Luiz continues Mane debate
Luiz was shown a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Kolasinac near the touchline with only three minutes left.
And yet the Brazil international may have feared dismissal earlier in the half when his flying overhead kick caught Laurent Koscielny near the face in the penalty area – before referee Michael Oliver issued a yellow card.
The incident revived the debate sparked by Sadio Mane’s dismissal for Liverpool at Manchester City last Saturday, when his high boot injured keeper Ederson.
Social media was instantly alive, especially with Reds fans highlighting what they regarded as an injustice.
Jon Moss was the referee at Etihad Stadium and was clearly implementing the law that says: “Serious foul play – a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force…”
Oliver clearly deemed this not to be the case with Luiz’s challenge on Koscielny – but it will not stop the debate.
Chelsea left frustrated
The Blues have recovered impressively with four straight wins after the opening-day home defeat by Burnley – but Stamford Bridge was seething with frustration at the final whistle here.
Arsenal were clearly the happier side, although they will feel irritated they could not get three points as Chelsea were kept out with a performance containing a resilience the Gunners are often accused of lacking.
Pedro wasted Chelsea’s best chance, while Alvaro Morata showed plenty of good touches but also a willingness to go to ground too easily under physical challenges.
The hosts’ mood was summed up by manager Antonio Conte’s animated fury in the closing moments, especially after Luiz’s red card.
It was not the best of the days for the champions. BBC Sport
DR Congo security forces shoot dead Burundi migrants
Security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo have shot dead 37 Burundian migrants who were protesting after four of their countrymen were expelled, the UN says.
Its peacekeeping mission Monusco said another 117 were injured during the incident in the east of the country.
Government sources said protesters overran a prison where the Burundians were being held for deportation.
The UN has called for an investigation into exactly what happened.
Monusco’s Florence Marchal said her team was “shocked” by the killings.
The Burundian protesters, she said, “were not happy because four of them have been expelled from Congo. A [Congolese soldier] was killed in the clash, and it led to the escalation of violence.
“Congolese defence and security forces then allegedly responded with indiscriminate firing on the protesters.”
The Congolese interior ministry earlier said troops had fired in the air but were overwhelmed by protesters throwing stones.
In the wake of the killings, Burundi’s Foreign Minister Alain Aimé Nyamitwe took to Twitter demanding answers.
More than 400,000 people have fled Burundi since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term, sparking widespread violence.
Some 40,000 are living in the DRC, the UN Refugee Agency said. BBC News
MDC sued over $14k debt
The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC has been dragged to court for failing to pay $14 000 to a telecommunications company.
The money is for services offered through a contract entered between the parties 17 years ago.
Ericom Communications is the applicant in the matter, while the MDC is cited as the respondent.
“The plaintiff (Ericom Communications) entered into a contract with the defendant (MDC) on April 28, 2000 in terms of which the defendant hired certain telecommunication equipment from the plaintiff and contracted the plaintiff to install and maintain same for three years. The contract was thereafter automatically renewed from time to time.
“Pursuant to the said contract, the plaintiff installed the hired telecommunication equipment being a BCS 150 PBX Exchange and thereafter billed the defendant for the services rendered and for the monthly rental and maintenance of the hired equipment in terms of account No. 1MOVEF,” the court heard.
According to the court summons, MDC has refused, failed neglected to pay the outstanding amount.
“As at August 25, 2017, the sum of $14 146,37 is due and payable in terms of the said account, being the total of sundry invoices raised together with interest on unpaid invoices,” the court heard.
The MDC is still to respond to the application filed on Tuesday and the matter is also yet to be set down for hearing before the High Court.
