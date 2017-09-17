Local
Use of police spikes banned
Police have been stopped from indiscriminate use of metal spikes on vehicles as new measures are being introduced to deal with errant drivers on the country’s roads.
The use of spikes had attracted immense criticism from motorists who felt there were better avenues for modern policing systems on the country’s roads.
Over the last few weeks, police have gradually phased out the use of spikes after being stopped by Government.
Municipal police have also discarded the instruments with Harare City Council now turning to electronic technology to deal with road traffic violations.
Deploying road spikes on a mobile vehicle without lawful excuse already carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and or a fine of up to US$3 000 in terms of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter IV.
The decision comes a few weeks after President Mugabe criticised traffic police officers who use spikes.
In comments that attracted huge cheers from the thousands of people at the burial of national heroes Cdes Moudy Muzenda and George Rutanhire at the National Heroes Acre, President Mugabe said spikes posed a danger to the public.
Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo last week said police would only use spikes in exceptional situations.
He said: “Police no longer use spikes to stop vehicles. Spikes are only used when there are reasonable grounds to stop a suspect who would have evaded a police roadblock or an order by a law officer to stop. “
“This means that not every officer you come across on the roads will have spikes.
“What police are doing now is that when a motorist refuses to stop when ordered to do so, the officers will alert the next roadblock and this is where spikes can be used because the driver would have refused to stop and there is reasonable grounds to believe that they may have committed a crime.
“When a driver complies with an order to stop then there is no need to use spikes.
“Spikes will only be used to deal with trouble-makers who refuse to comply with orders to stop.
“This is the standard procedure worldwide.
“In the past we used to have our police armed with guns during patrols but now things have changed. Guns are only used when there is reasonable grounds that the suspect could be a dangerous criminal.
“We urge motorists to stop when they are ordered to do so by law officers and this should be within reasonable distance.”
Harare City Council traffic officers who had also become notorious for their indiscriminate use of the spikes have also stopped using the instruments.
Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the city had turned to technology.
He said: “We have evolved, we are now using technology whereby we capture the offenders’ details such as the vehicle’s registration plate and send them tickets to their registered addresses.
“If they fail to pay in time, legal proceedings will be instituted.
“We send their details to our partners – Zinara and CVR – so that whenever they want to renew their licenses they will have to pay first.”
Section 38 Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter IV criminalises throwing instruments such as spikes on moving vehicles.
It reads: “Any person who – (a) throws or propels or prepares to throw or propel any missile, article or thing at any person, motor vehicle, boat, aircraft or building with the intention or realising that there is a real risk or possibility of causing damage or injury; or (b) without lawful excuse, the proof whereof lies on him or her, overturns or attempts to overturn a motor vehicle, boat or aircraft . . . shall be guilty of obstructing or endangering the free movement of persons or traffic and liable to a fine not exceeding level twelve or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years or both.”
Police are introducing new innovations to better manage traffic policing with roadblocks soon to be under 24-hour satellite surveillance, with real-time images beamed to a central server to help curb corruption and harassment of motorists.
The Electronic Traffic Management System which is being gradually introduced will see road traffic offenders pay most fines electronically.
It is being implemented via a partnership between Government and Univern Enterprises Limited, and also targets road traffic violations and vehicle theft.
The innovation is similar to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s Electronic Transit Cargo Tracking System aimed at curtailing transit fraud and illegal dumping of goods on the domestic market.
Police officers at roadblocks or on highway patrol will be equipped with electronic tablets to scan vehicle licence discs.
The vehicle owner’s name, driver’s licence number, vehicle purchase information and other details will be retrieved immediately. The Sunday Mail
Bizarre
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
By Gibson Mhaka
HELL hath no fury like a woman starved of sex!
A woman from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and viciously grabbed her husband’s testicles and yanked them hard as payback for refraining from sleeping with her during a fast.
Fed up with being ignored by her husband Venson Masuku, the seemingly frustrated Langelihle Moyo couldn’t hold back her emotions when she repeatedly squeezed his testicles until he reportedly collapsed as he screamed for help.
Narrating his ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he sought a restraining order against his wife, Masuku said 30 August 2017, would forever be remembered as the day he narrowly missed the claws of death. He said his wife had a tug-of-war game with his jewels after he refused to sleep with her.
This was after he received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from sleeping with her while fasting for their sick child.
“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language.
This was after I had refused to sleep with her since I was fasting.
“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain for some days since our child was not feeling well. In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to sleep with me,” Masuku said amid sobs.
Masuku who was nearly rendered impotent begged the court to protect him from his abusive wife by granting an order that barred her from harassing him.
Defending herself Moyo said her husband was the one who triggered the fight by forcibly grabbing her on the neck.
“Some of the accusations he levelled against me are not true. What happened on the day in question is that he forcibly grabbed me by my neck before I pushed him away and in the process I ended up grabbing his private parts so that he could set me free,” said Moyo.
After the couple’s submissions, the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him. B Metro
Bizarre
Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone
By Nhlalwenhle Ncube
A ZVISHAVANE man was left nursing wounds after his enraged wife scalded him with hot water for refusing to hand over his phone.
Shepherd Mandiri (36) is lucky to be alive after his jealous wife Evasive Mabvumba (28) splashed hot water on his face and chest.
The court heard that on 31 August, when Mandiri got home, the wife welcomed him by demanding to go through his phone, but he refused.
Mabvumba suspected that Mandiri was hiding something and when he refused to hand over his phone she became furious.
She boiled water and scalded the unsuspecting Mabvumba who sustained serious injuries and reported the matter to the police leading to her arrest.
Mabvumba was hauled before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act, through the physical abuse.
She was convicted on her own plea of guilty and she cited that she failed to control her temper after discovering that her husband was cheating on her and even had the guts to refuse with his phone.
She was fined $200 and in case of failure to pay, four months imprisonment. In addition, three months were wholly suspended on condition of three years good behaviour. B Metro
Bizarre
Goblin terror at church boarding school
By Andile Tshuma
SUSPECTED goblins have struck at Minda High School in Maphisa, Kezi with teachers and pupils living in fear of midnight attacks from invisible creatures.
Minda pupils who spoke to B-Metro said they had been experiencing attacks for a fortnight during the school’s holiday tutoring programme for Ordinary Level and Advanced Level candidates.
“It was very scary. The things would come and take away our blankets and dump them at the door. They would throw stones at the windows and some of them hit our dorm mates,” said a sixth former.
A Form Four pupil said the school decided to shift them from the “haunted” dormitory; however, the strange happenings continued the same night they moved into the new hostel.
“We were mixed with other schools in the district, when the things continued harassing us, the head and matron decided that we be moved to a different hostel but the things continued. I am in Form Four so I cannot transfer but
I’m really dreading being in this school now,” she said.
Other pupils said they woke up to pray trying to chase away the evil spirits at the Catholic school.
The school matron, a Mrs Moyo said she was off duty when the strange happenings occurred.
“I was off duty when all that happened. Another matron was at the school. She is perhaps the best person you can contact as I only started work today (Sunday),” said Mrs Moyo.
A teacher on duty, a Mrs Lunga, declined to comment and referred all questions to the headmaster, Mr Nyamambi, who was away when B-Metro went to the school.
In a telephone interview, the school head, Mr Nyamambi, said the matter was sensitive and could not be discussed over the phone.
“You came to the school on a weekend and did not find me. That matter is too sensitive and as such cannot be discussed over the phone. Come back to the school and we talk about what happened face to face because it is my fear that you may have gotten a twisted version of what actually transpired,” he said.
A member of staff at the school said he and fellow workmates had to brave the cold of the night to guard the dormitories where some girls were sleeping when the attacks got worse.
“We had to sleep at the door of one of the dormitories while some colleagues patrolled around the dormitories. It was strange because things were hurling stones at us but we could not see where they were coming from. We held an urgent meeting first thing in the morning and it was agreed that there was going to be a parents’ meeting to try and figure out a way forward,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from the provincial education director Mr Masukume were fruitless as his phone was unreachable at the time of going to press. B Metro
Zimbos setting the pace abroad
The gospel for sale?. . . Why the Zimpraise Festival flopped
Mugabe leaves for UN summit…. Mnangagwa is the acting president
Use of police spikes banned
Manchester United beat Everton 4-0 to go joint top in Premier League
An open letter to Grace Mugabe – hear the call of your ‘children’
Tsvangirai stable, urges Zimbabweans to register to vote
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone
Do-or-die moment for ZBC
Follow us on Facebook
Trending
-
Opinion22 hours ago
An open letter to Grace Mugabe – hear the call of your ‘children’
-
News22 hours ago
Tsvangirai stable, urges Zimbabweans to register to vote
-
Bizarre19 hours ago
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
-
Bizarre19 hours ago
Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone