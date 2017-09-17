News
Disciplined Arsenal earn draw at Chelsea as David Luiz sees red
Arsenal earned their first point at Chelsea in six years – a fully deserved reward for an excellent display that could even have brought victory against the Premier League champions, who finished with 10 men.
The Gunners had previously only kept one clean sheet in their past 18 league games at Stamford Bridge, so this will surely leave manager Arsene Wenger satisfied after the defensive fiasco of the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in August.
Pedro missed Chelsea’s best chance in the first half when he raced clear but was blocked by Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.
Arsenal, however, had arguably the better chances as Danny Welbeck headed wide in front of goal and Aaron Ramsey struck a post, Alexandre Lacazette firing the rebound over an open goal.
The second period was a tighter affair, the Blues’ frustrations boiling over in the closing minutes when David Luiz was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac.
Excellent Arsenal show real steel
Wenger insisted the debacle of the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in August – a performance that provoked fierce criticism of both manager and players – was an “accident”.
The words were greeted with cynicism by those who had been at the scene of identical Arsenal ‘accidents’ at Anfield three times in the past four years and wondered whether Wenger was again at odds with the reality of the Gunners’ plight.
Arsenal’s display on Sunday, full of steel and discipline as well as attacking intent, gave the Frenchman’s theory plenty of weight as they stood toe-to-toe with the champions and were the better side for spells.
The trick now is for Arsenal to provide further evidence that this excellent performance – at a ground which has been a stage of unrelenting misery is recent years – is the rule and the display at Anfield is the exception.
Wenger’s team selection was an improvement on the fiasco of Anfield, where Alexandre Lacazette and Kolasinac were inexplicably left out when threat and physical presence were essential.
Arsenal’s manager cut an agitated figure in his technical area for much of the game, spending time in dialogue with the officials nearby, but there was much for Wenger to be satisfied with as they more than matched Chelsea.
Luiz continues Mane debate
Luiz was shown a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Kolasinac near the touchline with only three minutes left.
And yet the Brazil international may have feared dismissal earlier in the half when his flying overhead kick caught Laurent Koscielny near the face in the penalty area – before referee Michael Oliver issued a yellow card.
The incident revived the debate sparked by Sadio Mane’s dismissal for Liverpool at Manchester City last Saturday, when his high boot injured keeper Ederson.
Social media was instantly alive, especially with Reds fans highlighting what they regarded as an injustice.
Jon Moss was the referee at Etihad Stadium and was clearly implementing the law that says: “Serious foul play – a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force…”
Oliver clearly deemed this not to be the case with Luiz’s challenge on Koscielny – but it will not stop the debate.
Chelsea left frustrated
The Blues have recovered impressively with four straight wins after the opening-day home defeat by Burnley – but Stamford Bridge was seething with frustration at the final whistle here.
Arsenal were clearly the happier side, although they will feel irritated they could not get three points as Chelsea were kept out with a performance containing a resilience the Gunners are often accused of lacking.
Pedro wasted Chelsea’s best chance, while Alvaro Morata showed plenty of good touches but also a willingness to go to ground too easily under physical challenges.
The hosts’ mood was summed up by manager Antonio Conte’s animated fury in the closing moments, especially after Luiz’s red card.
It was not the best of the days for the champions. BBC Sport
Zimbos setting the pace abroad
Zimbabweans are all over the globe, with the largest concentration of our citizens said to be in neighbouring South Africa, where figures as extreme as three million are usually peddled.
Whether this figure is true or not could be a discussion for another day, but the truth is, wherever Zimbabweans have settled, the majority of them are in the hardworking category, excelling and making names for themselves – and the country – in different spheres of life.
Whilst the name Laston “GP” Murerwa might ring a bell to many, thanks to the salutations made by Alick Macheso in several of his songs, this popularity might have been heightened when the two – Macheso and Murerwa that is – partnered to front Last Power Media, a marriage which inevitably – and probably irretrievably – broke down at the height of piracy and hyperinflation.
And whilst Macheso has somehow maintained a highly visible public persona, thanks largely to the nature of his career, Laston Murerwa slipped into oblivion. Or so it seemed.
When Murerwa appeared on the local scene, thanks to the several mentions by Macheso and their subsequent partnership, what could possibly have not been revealed was that Murerwa was a businessman in his own right.
Starting off in 2007, exactly a decade ago, Murerwa was running a spares shop in Lebowakgomo, just off Polokwane, and today he dominates the Limpopo province of South Africa with his motor parts business, so dominant that his franchise – LPS – has 12 branches dotted in and around the province.
And at the end of July, the Mayor of the Capricorn District Municipality, Councillor John Mphe, was officially launching the LPS Provincial Fitment Centre, the latest addition to the LPS family.
The fitment centre is located within the reclusive and exclusive Nirvana area of Polokwane, generally a motor sales district, making it an ideal stop for the discerning motoring enthusiast.
But Cllrr Mphe, speaking during the opening ceremony, could not have emphasised the relationship between Zimbabweans and South Africans more.,“We fought together in the war against apartheid as brothers (Zimbabweans and South Africans).
“That should always unite us.
“Then we have people like Mr Murerwa who is not a tenderpreneur but an entrepreneur who is contributing to the growth of the South African economy. It is something that should be applauded and encouraged.”
Chronicling the journey that he has travelled from his heydays with his Lebowakgomo first shop, Murerwa said it was not an easy ride, especially that he was a foreigner trying to set up shop.
“As a foreigner it was hard for me when I opened my first branch. No one wanted to give us lines of credit as I was a foreign passport holder. Now those suppliers are running after us, even giving us products that we will pay for after 90 days.”
With 12 branches to his name and employing just over 100 employees, most of them South Africans, Murerwa said although the opening of the provincial fitment centre was a dream come true for him, his ultimate goal is to spread his wings right across South Africa, and possibly double his employment figures.
“There is always a negative perception about Zimbabweans, especially the Diaspora community, so we are trying to prove that we are there to contribute to the development of our country as well as our host country.
“Through taxes and employment creation, we have contributed a lot to the national fiscus of South Africa, as well as putting Zimbabwe on the map. We are a hardworking people,” said Murerwa.
He added: “As Zimbabweans we have been accused of taking job opportunities for locals as well as committing various crimes.
“That is not how we were brought up. As a brand, we want to be ambassadors of honest Zimbabweans.”
The Nirvana provincial fitment centre specializes in pimping top-of-the-range off-roaders, notably the Ford and Toyota 4x4s. LPS is also into all motor vehicle parts and accessories, with branches spanning from Musina right up into the heart of Limpopo province.
“Though our clientele is drawn from both South Africans and Zimbabweans, we have lined up our branch network strategically so that those who might not have the time to drive to Johannesburg will look for the most convenient branch for them.
“Besides, some find it convenient to leave their vehicles with us to work on them and they proceed further inland for other business commitments, and by the time they finish their engagements we would be done with their vehicles.” The Sunday Mail
The gospel for sale?. . . Why the Zimpraise Festival flopped
By Fatima Bulla
The Zimpraise board took believers for granted when they resolved to charge an entry fee for their International Gospel and Music Festival which was marred by a low turnout last week, observers have said.
The main guest at the festival was American preacher and Potter’s House founder Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes.
Last Thursday, entrance into the National Sports Stadium was pegged at US$10 for ordinary seating during the remainder of the five-day event.
One had to part with US$30 and US$50 for a ticket to the VIP and VVIP areas respectively.
This position was reversed late on Thursday night but critics are adamant that the fees were one of the major reasons for the low turnout which characterised the remainder of the festival.
Many people took to social media to air their thoughts on the charges.
A professor of religion with the Zimbabwe Open University who majors in the New Testament, Dr Taremeredzwa Bishau, said the Zimpraise organisers, led by chief executive officer Joseph Madziyire, blundered when they slapped a fee to the gospel event.
“People would say what is in it for me? Why should I pay my US$50? In any case, there is technology, it all ends up on the social media so why would I want to spend money on a preaching?
“If you are preaching the gospel, it has to be for free. When they (people) come, then you can appeal for an offering. People can then give offerings, not to charge them. That was a big mistake,” Dr Bishau said.
“The gospel is for free. If you preach the gospel, people will repent and then you appeal to them for a free love offering to pay for the expenses incurred. People will do so freely and you will be surprised that some will even give US$500.
“The moment you begin to charge you lose people in big numbers, you just don’t take them for granted,” Dr Bishau said.
He added that Zimpraise had no strategy for the event. He said they are not institutionalised in their operations.
“Today’s prophets (names given) who charge do so subtly. They tell you if you want to sit next to the pulpit, book in advance, those seats don’t go for free. They tell you getting in is for free but there are special seats.
“Now if you want to see him (prophet) you don’t see him in ordinary rooms, you have to book in the hotel and you pay US$250. But that’s not paying for the services, you are paying for where you are meeting him and it so happens that the meeting place is his lodge,” Dr Bishau highlighted.
The stage had been set for a tantalising festival which saw the opening days being graced by South African gospel sensational couple Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha.
Attention then shifted to the 60 000- seater National Sports Stadium where Zimbabwean and presiding leader of Jabula New Life Ministries International, Bishop Tudor Bismark opened the night.
To complete the line-up of the night was United Kingdom-based preacher and founder of Ruach City Church, Bishop John Francis.
Bishop Jakes came in to speak on Friday night and the following day at a business seminar which had initially been pegged to run for four hours but ended up only running for two.
A live DVD recording had been slated for Saturday with Bishop Jakes expected to be present.
However, the Bishop left earlier for another assignment in Botswana. Gospel artiste Pastor Michael Mahendere was also a notable absentee.
That was not all.
Numerous hiccups characterised the event and left the attendees disgruntled.
After being charged US$100 for ordinary seats and US$200 for VIP seats at the breakfast seminar, those who attended received no breakfast during the session.
Some felt shortchanged that the business seminar had run for close to two hours contrary to the hyped 9am to 1pm duration.
In his response to The Sunday Mail Society, Madziyire indicated that breakfast had not been part of the business seminar package and the programme was cut short to accommodate an impromptu meeting at State House.
He also acknowledged that he had been advised not to charge for entrance into the National Sports Stadium but the Zimpraise board had overridden that advice.
Other reasons that might have contributed to the low turnout include the fact that the stadium is not an accessible venue to the masses.
Also, there were competing activities in the city during the same period and there was a laid back approach in advertising the event.
Another issue is the target audience which is now lured to gospel events by the promise of miracles and deliverance.
Disagreeing with this, Dr Bishau said such excuses are merely academic and do not appeal to a believer.
“You have to look at other variables, especially those related to the Zimbabwean context. The very fact that TD Jakes was coming should have been good enough.
“Remember one of these thriving prophetic ministries have one key secretary who is a media person. Don’t underestimate that. He is a media person, he knows exactly how to manoeuvre.
“And I am not surprised that the guys who surround him (prophet) are also in the security sector, they know how to manipulate group dynamics,” he added.
He said Zimpraise also failed to forge alliances with other institutions, which could have been key.
“Remember Dag Heward-Mills, who once hosted his crusades in the country. He said it was inter-denominational and he requested bishops and church leaders in Zimbabwe to support him.
Ghanaian Evangelist Heward-Mills hosted month-long “Healing Jesus Crusades” across the country.
An official who declined to be named claimed that Madziyire and his father had centralised the event around themselves.
“Madziyire Senior, together with other preachers, went to the airport to welcome Bishop Jakes. The same crew also went to the State House. They led from the front during the entire programme while ensuring they were on the limelight with the important guests.
“So they did not forge alliances or make room for other players or denominations to take part in this. It became their thing.”
In 2010, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, then led by Dr Goodwill Shana, organised a successful event when they brought in US televangelist Joyce Meyer and some members of Hillsong.
One of the people who were in that organising team said Zimpraise had taken a casual approach in advertising the event.
“Such kind of individuals need to be hyped in the media because there are greater benefits that can be realised for the nation. Ensuring the media played a major role in that event (Joyce Meyer event) was a factor in its success. I think they should have done more in using the media in preparation for the festival,” they said on condition of anonymity. The Sunday Mail
Mugabe leaves for UN summit…. Mnangagwa is the acting president
Globe-trotting President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady Grace Mugabe left Harare for New York yesterday evening to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The Assembly will be held under the theme, “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for All on Sustainable Planet”.
Discussions will centre on making a difference in the lives of ordinary people, prevention and mediation for sustaining peace, climate change and human rights.
Accompanying the President is a huge entourage of over 70 people that includes Mugabe’s family and Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and other top Government officials.
Mugabe was seen off at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Miriam Chikukwa and service chiefs.
VP Mnangangwa is the Acting President.
