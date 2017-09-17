Connect with us

Business

Do-or-die moment for ZBC

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), now more than ever, needs to up their game if they entertain any hopes of successfully competing with new players who are gingerly coming to the fore.

Katarina and the late Mukadota mesmerised viewers on ZBC TV in the golden days

Katarina and the late Mukadota mesmerised viewers on ZBC TV in the golden days

Clearly, it is no longer business as usual in the local small screen business as appetite for service provision in the sector is fast growing.

And there seems to be ready consumes for the products if recent developments are anything to go by.

The rush that ensued after a recent High Court ruling, which paved the way for Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership, tells the story of a public that is in search of alternatives.

The decision has, however, been challenged by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) at the Supreme Court.

But regardless of the legal issues surrounding Kwese TV licensing, it is clear that ZBC needs to go into overdrive if it plans to stay afloat.

Kwese TV might or might not eventually fail to operate in Zimbabwe, depending on the Supreme Court outcome, but that does not in any way stop more new players from joining the fray.

Already, ZBC is battling for viewers with MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s Dstv, which has also been unsettled by the coming on board of Kwese TV.

The puzzle is made complex with at least two more illegal satellite service providers that are currently operating in the country on a free-to-air basis.

Perhaps it is time the ongoing analogue to digital migration under the digitisation programme at ZBC be declared “a matter of urgency”. Digitisation has taken longer than anticipated to complete due to funding issues. Overall, migration will see the national broadcaster run an additional five stations.

However, the opening of more stations alone will not be the panacea. The national broadcaster has to look for quality content as well as improve on other issues like presentation and the general programming format.

ZBC chief executive Patrick Mavhura acknowledges new players in the market will complicate their operations.

“For the national broadcaster the coming in of another broadcaster means that we have to brace for a serious ‘fight’ for viewers. But not only that, it also means that the advertising cake will become even smaller,” said Mavhura.

“We are, however, not afraid of competition. As the national broadcaster, we have not been basking in the sun, but going through various processes meant to ensure we improve on delivery. We are going through a renewal process, restrategising and revamping our programming.”

Fortunately for ZBC, they might still have time to test-run and or perfect their “revamped system”.

Both Kwese TV and the two illegal free-to-air channels appear not to have anything out of this world to offer. Thus real competition for the national broadcaster still lies with DStv.

As it stands, the Kwese TV’s sole bouquet (the premium) pegged at US$29 per month offers television channels ranging from movies, series, sports, kids television, music, news, lifestyle, religious and faith-oriented networks but is easily outpaced by DStv’s middle range compact bouquet that costs US$28.

DStv has a total of six bouquet options on offer for viewers.

Picture this, live soccer content is arguably one of the major subscription drivers for DStv bouquets and MultiChoice has successfully defended this valuable asset for over 20 years.

Naspers-owned pay TV broadcaster SuperSport has exclusive sub-Saharan broadcasting rights to screen the English Premier League (EPL) up to 2022. The deal has been consistently renewed since 1992.

According to pundits, there are only two types of rights sold by EPL in Africa, the main rights where the official broadcaster screens all matches and the free-to-air rights that gives the broadcaster the rights to a single minor match every Saturday, a deal that applies to Kwese TV.

Moreover, a huge chuck of content that makes up Kwese TV like news (CNN, Sky News, BBC, Aljazeera and CNBC), kids programming, travel, music (Trace channels), etcetera, is available even on Dstv’s cheaper bouquets like Access and Family costing US$11 and US$17 respectively.

Kwese TV, however, has a running multi-year content deal with the United States National Basketball Association (NBA) that was signed in 2016.

Under the partnership, the NBA will show live games and other NBA programmes on Econet’s pay TV, their official sub-Saharan broadcaster.

Nonetheless, Mavhura argues a national appeal will give them the edge over other broadcasters.

Besides, BAZ regulations under the Broadcasting Services Act — Public Service Obligation — stipulates that any subscription-based broadcasting service provider operating in the country must include ZBC’s main television channel on their bouquet, just like is the case with DStv.

The regulation easily guarantees the national broadcaster visibility on every subscription-based broadcasting platform. But visibility that is not anchored by quality content will do little or no good!

“While new stations, which are mostly commercial, may have the liberty of choosing niche areas to focus on, we are proud of our broad- based mandate, which is to inform, educate and entertain the nation. We understand the bigger role we play in broadcasting. We are expandable, cover all broadcasting genres and the drive for local content separates us from the rest,” notes Mavhura.

“Digitisation will result in the national broadcaster moving from being a single to a multi-channel broadcaster. ZBC will have its own bouquet of channels for the viewers to choose from. At the same time we shall be competing in niche areas chosen by our competition, as well as the broader vision of catering for the needs of all Zimbabweans.”

The ZBC boss further added that lost viewers will return in the long run.

“We appreciate that whenever there are new entrants in any sector, people take time to sample and see what is on offer. That is expected. But as a national broadcaster we have not been sitting back as we have already been facing competition from satellite-based broadcasters,” he said. But as broadcasters battle for supremacy, it is the viewers that are set to benefit.

“It has always been our wish that competition increases in the broadcasting field. This is the only way that viewers will be guaranteed of quality programming and not be taken for granted,” argued Tendai Mataure, an avid follower of the small screen.

Kwese TV start-up costs US$49 and the offer comes with full consumer equipment that includes items like the dish, decoder, LNB, cable, etcetera and one-month free access.

Meanwhile, market observations indicate that some viewers are considering or have abandoned Dstv because of what now appears to be a cumbersome subscription system.

Some banks are demanding payments to be made in hard cash – United States dollars – as opposed to bond notes and an extra commission to process the subscription is charged to non-account holders.

Also, Dstv’s monopoly in Zimbabwe thus far has resulted in them charging high subscription fees compared to other parts of the region. This is the reason why a number of Zimbabweans now opt to subscribe via MultiChoice South Africa. The Sunday Mail

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Business

Ex-Zinara boss in $3m scam

Published

2 days ago

on

Sep 15, 2017

By

By Tendai Rupapa

Former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer Frank Chitukutuku appeared in court yesterday charged with swindling $3 million from the parastatal.

Zinara former chief executive, Mr Frank Chitukutuku unilaterally increased his salary from July to December 2013

Zinara former chief executive, Mr Frank Chitukutuku unilaterally increased his salary from July to December 2013

He is being charged in his personal capacity. He appeared in court together with Zinara engineer Givemore Tendai Kufa (34) and former finance director Thomas Mutizhe (39).

Former boss for women’s soccer Miriam Sibanda is also implicated. She is one of the directors of Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, which is in the business of civil works and construction.

The company was allegedly fraudulently awarded a tender to rehabilitate Illitshe Road in Matabeleland North Province.

Zinara paid the firm for work not done. Chitukutuku, Kufa, Mutizhe and Sibanda appeared before magistrate Ms Josephine Sande charged with fraud.

The prosecution had proposed that they each pay $2 000 bail, but the court reduced the amount to $1 000. As part of their bail conditions, the gang was ordered to report once a week to the police, surrender their passports and not to interfere with witnesses.

They were represented by Messrs Admire Rubaya, Jonasi Dondo and Blessing Mudhara. The prosecutor, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleges that sometime in August 2010, the four acting in connivance with Patson Mlilo, the chief executive for Bubi and Collen Moyo the chief executive of Umuguza rural district councils, hatched a plan to defraud Zinara. Mlilo and Moyo, who are still at large, fraudulently awarded a tender to Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd to rehabilitate 31km of Illitshe road.

It is a gravel road linking Umguza and Bubi. As part of the tender, the company was supposed to construct a six span bridge across Umguza River at a cost of $3,5 million.

No work was done by the shelf company, but Mlilo and Moyo raised fake certificates of work done to facilitate payment of claims raised by Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. The claims, the court heard, were forwarded to Zinara head office and Kufa allegedly confirmed and certified that the job had been completed.

The State further alleged that Chitukutuku then authorised Mutizhe to transfer the money into Notify Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd’s bank account. In May 2012, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission got a tip-off and investigated the matter.

When the accused persons got wind of the investigations, Mlilo and Moyo looked for manpower and equipment. They tried to hurriedly do the work in a bid to cover up, but it was too late.

It is the State’s contention that Zinara lost $3,5 million to the accused persons.

Continue Reading

Business

Apple unveils iPhone 8 and £1,000 iPhone X with all-screen display and wireless charging

Published

3 days ago

on

Sep 14, 2017

By

Apple has unveiled the £1,000 iPhone X, the latest generation of its flagship device. The all-glass device has an edge-to-edge display and no home button. It unlocks using facial recognition software and features wireless charging. 

Apple unveils iPhone 8 and £1,000 iPhone X with all-screen display and wireless charging

Apple unveils iPhone 8 and £1,000 iPhone X with all-screen display and wireless charging

Tim Cook also launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, two new phones that have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens. Like the iPhone X, the devices also have an all-glass design and can be charged wirelessly. 

In addition to the phones, Apple announced a third generation of its Watch and a 4K Apple TV.

iPhone X 

The iPhone X celebrates the 10th anniversary of Apple’s smartphone, featuring a radical redesign and new technology.

The phone has a 5.8-inch OLED screen, which fills the entire front of the device. Apple has removed the iconic home button to make way for the display, replacing it with facial recognition software called Face ID.

Face ID is used to unlock the phone, authenticate Apple Pay and cutomise the new animoji. 

The phone starts at £999 in the UK for the 64GB version, going up to £1,149 for the 256GB model. Coming in space grey and silver, it will be available to pre-order from October 27 and will ship on November 3. 

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 

Apple also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, an upgrade to its current offering. The new devices have an all-glass design and can charge wirelessly. 

The 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch devices start at £699 and £799 for the 64GB versions. They come with iOS 11 software, which will be available to download from September 19, and an upgraded camera and processor.

Apple Watch 3

The third generation of Apple’s smartwatch is the first that works independently from the iPhone. A cellular version of the device is available form £399 and can make phone calls and browse the web. 

Apple also unveiled a 4K version of its set-top Apple TV box at the event.  

Why £1,000 isn’t too much to pay for the iPhone X 

The price tag of the iPhone X has shocked many Apple followers, but James Titcomb says the cost isn’t that ludicrous. For one, he says:

Think of some other things that may cost roughly the same amount as your phone: a TV, for example, or a holiday. Compared to the TV, you probably get a lot more value out of your phone – which you use for several hours a day rather than a couple in the evening. The memories from holidays might last a lifetime, but as experiences they are fleeting.

Now, imagine how much everything inside your phone would have cost 15 years ago – or more. You have a mobile phone, a sat-nav, a digital camera, a computer, a games console, an iPod, a calendar, a fitness tracker and more. The cost of all of those things combined would be thousands of pounds, not to mention the physical toll of carrying them all around. Because of smartphones, many of them are simple app downloads, costing nothing.

Continue Reading

Business

30 parastatals escape Govt audit

Published

3 days ago

on

Sep 14, 2017

By

By Farirai Machivenyika

At least 30 parastatals and State enterprises were not audited last year for various reasons which will be revealed by Accountant-General Mr Daniel Muchemwa when he tables a comprehensive report before Parliament next week.

Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri (left) addresses the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe workshop on Bridging the Gap: Auditing in the Public Sector

Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri (left) addresses the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe workshop on Bridging the Gap: Auditing in the Public Sector

The report will show that there have been under-performing entities which had become a drain on the fiscus. Six other parastatals were noted for serious management flaws. Mr Muchemwa said this during a half-day workshop to discuss the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Bill with chairpersons of Parliament’s portfolio and thematic committees yesterday.

“If I turn to governance, the auditor-general identified three parastatals where she put a non-disclaimer, the auditor general says we don’t know where these people are,” he said.

“I don’t think they know where they are going. She had adverse reports on another three, those are serious observations she made about failure. She did not qualify 62 of out of 108 State enterprises and parastatals. She qualified 10. In 10 of them, she found specific issues that she wanted addressed.

“She audited 78 of our 108 State enterprises and parastatals. Which means there are 30 others that are not even in the disclaimer range. “That is a worrying state of affairs when you have a large number of institutions that are not accountable to Parliament and, therefore, to the people of Zimbabwe. I think those are serious governance issues.”

Asked by Chegutu West representative Dexter Nduna, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development to identify the concerned entities, Mr Muchemwa said he will present a detailed report to Parliament next week.

“Within seven working days, I am to submit a name and shame report to the House on the various issues highlighted (by the auditor-general Mrs Mildred Chiri),” he said.

Mr Muchemwa said there was little supervision on how much revenue was being generated by parastatals and State enterprises, resulting in leakages. “On revenue collection, management and debt recovery, we are not doing well as businesses and revenue collection is one of those areas where control is not adequate, temptation is high and, therefore, the potential for losses is even higher,” said Mr Muchemwa.

Mr Muchemwa said a number of examples include NetOne where $11 million was lost to related parties that include management and companies they owned, while at Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, a number of properties were identified that were not billed since 1984.

At the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Mrs Chiri identified 29 000 temporary import permits that had not been cleared, with a potential duty of $42 million, while at the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, there was mismanagement of leases, with an example of one concession were $1 million was expected, but ultimately the authority received $600 000.

Mr Muchemwa said it was imperative to develop a culture of performance among parastatals and State enterprises management, so that the entities performed as expected.

The Public Entities and Corporate Governance Bill that is expected to be debated in Parliament soon will bring a raft of changes to management of such entities, including term limits for boards and management, a code of conduct, salary limits and obligations to craft organisational strategies.

Speaking at a meeting with captains of industry at State House in Harare last week, President Mugabe said non-performing parastatals and State enterprises should be dissolved as they are stifling economic growth through perennial dependence on the fiscus.

He said some ailing parastatals deserved to be “buried in coffins” as they were grappling with high overheads and under-capitalisation, coupled with corruption and lack of good corporate governance. The Herald

Continue Reading

Trending