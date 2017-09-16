News
Tytan back in Zimbabwe after three month holiday with Olinda in the UK
After close to three months together in the United Kingdom, Olinda Chapel’s boy toy, singer Tytan Sikhokho is back home. Tytan, born Njabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo returned home on Thursday.
By Bongani Ndlovu
Tytan (27) started dating fellow rapper Stunner’s ex-wife Olinda (34) and he flew to UK in June to spend time with her. The couple said they had since July been busy trying to make babies.
Posting a picture of the two on her Facebook page, Olinda wished her boyfriend a safe trip back home.
“It’s true what they say time flies when you are having fun. It’s been easy, it’s been hard. We have taken a lot. But what mattered the most is we did it together. It’s been amazing having you here, safe trip back to Zimbabwe,” said Olinda.
During the time that Tytan was in the UK, Olinda expressed her desire to have babies, twins to be particular with Tytan during a Facebook Live broadcast on her page.
The visit by Tytan, afforded the time for her to fall pregnant.
As Tytan left, Olinda seemed to suggest that she was pregnant as she said the next time they see each other will be in Zimbabwe when she will be giving specific foods for him to buy.
“ . . . Next time I see you we will be having pick and pay pies with a cold cherry plum.”
Tytan had been holding shows in the UK such as his guest appearance at the Miss Zimbabwe UK pageant. His last show was held in Bournemouth last week.
Tytan on Thursday posted a video of him driving around with friends in Zimbabwe captioned I’m back, announcing his arrival to the country.
Tytan is riding high on his new music video for the song Juma.
Since his collaboration with Ammara Brown on the track Mukoko, which became a hit, Tytan has not looked back. The Chronicle
‘MODERN DISASTER’- Bosso boss wines, dines with Chiyangwa
HIGHLANDERS’ card carrying members have taken aim at the club’s acting chairman Modern Ngwenya calling him a ‘disaster’ waiting to happen and called on other fans to think carefully about a possible candidature when elections for the chairmanship are held next year.
The members, many of whom will be expected to vote in the elections next year, did not pull any punches when they spoke about Ngwenya’s Tuesday private lunch date with Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa and Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa.
By Ricky Zililo
Dynamos’ technical team attended the meeting held at the Zifa president’s offices.
During the hush hush meeting, the under fire Bosso honcho allegedly agreed to a replay of the contentious Battle of Zimbabwe encounter that was played at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
Now Bosso members are wondering if the club is indeed in safe hands as they head towards next year’s elections. Many also wonder if Ngwenya would be a suitable replacement as substantive chairman of the country’s first black-owned football club.
They questioned the wisdom of his ‘treacherous’ choice considering the storm surrounding Chiyangwa’s surprise reversal of Christian Epoupa Ntouba’s red card. The Dynamos forward was expelled by ref Arnold Ncube for head butting Highlanders’ Peter Muduhwa.
Below are responses from Bosso members to questions forwarded to them by this paper regarding the club’s acting chairman.
Nodumo Nyathi: “Modern Ngwenya was elected in an official Bosso meeting to be VC based on his CV and campaign which was well organised. The Chairman Peter Dube was suspended and he took over the reins albeit on acting capacity. He took the glory when we won but seems to blame previous leadership for the losses. He has been called a great man by Bosso enemies. Logic says to be loved by your home enemies it means you are part of them. He has lied to Bosso faithfuls that he challenged the Dynamos verdict and it has turned to be false. The end of him in my view was private meeting with our opponents and declaring we ready for a replay without challenging them or even waiting for the outcome of what Bosso is said to have sent as complaints to the PSL. Why meet with confused people who don’t run PSL games?
2018 is elections time and my hope is a unifier will be elected as chairman. A man with no sides. A man who will work hard first to make sure Bosso pays its debt. Secondly Bosso goes back to its youth policy. Thirdly Bosso wins the league in his first two years and fourthly Bosso sticks to its known home of grooming no matter what happens. We lost it when Mangwana came in and started recruiting a lot and it went in overdrive when we got the BancAbc cash.
We need whatever cash we have to be used to groom our boys, pay debt and spruce our club house. Why should we rent at schools to practise when we have more than three grounds?
Faith Silandulo Dube: Modern Ngwenya has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that, he is a modern disaster at Highlanders. Highlanders finds itself entangled in unprecedented Leadership mediocrity chiefly because of Modern’s insatiable appetite for power and control. Never in the history of Highlanders have we had an Executive Committee member who has been such a willing and useful tool for outsiders to weaken the people’s institution, Highlanders FC. Peter Dube’s suspension is tainted with his finger prints in collusion with his handlers. It is not shocking to hear that, He has attended meetings in Harare with Philip Chiyangwa and agreeing to a replay. In my humble view, Modern Ngwenya does not have what it takes to lead Highlanders FC. A Highlanders Leader should be someone who identifies and resonates with Highlanders ethos which are anchored on the fundamental values of Ubuntu. It is worrying and seriously concerning to note that, details of every meeting hits the headlines before Board members know about it. It’s unHighlanders.
Allan Mpofu: The guy is a distant cousin of football! How can he talk of replaying a game that has a result? Replay for what? I will repeat let all those that are leading Highlanders do the only sensible thing.. resign isilehlule madoda!
Dingani Sibanda: Boss made a big mistake by not standing with Peter Dube . Modern is not a football adimin Zifa knew if they took Peter out Bosso will be nowhere and they did it. Ama voti ethu yiwo asibulalayo sifaka iloba ngubani lesihlahla sesingangena sijike sikale kusasa
Nkululeko Fuzwayo: Modern Ngwenya is acting chairman courtesy of Zifa who illegally suspended the legitimate chairman of Highlanders. He feels indebted to Chiyangwa for elevating him to a position he is clearly underequipped to execute. Mr Ngwenya is not his own man. He lacks clarity of thought when dealing with seriously important matters involving the team. An ideal Bosso chairman must be a man of unquestionable integrity, must not be easily excitable, must be firm and yet accommodative, must be his own personal hatshi umuntu othathekayo nje. He must command respect from his peers in the football fraternity. His knowledge of the game and the rules must be beyond reproach. Akumelanga abengumuntu olambileyo. In other words the chairman must be someone who is financially stable and hatshi ozodinga ukuthola isinkwa sabantwana ku Bosso. He must be his own man. He must be analytical. All said and done he must be a man of honour.
Nkululeko Ndlovu: This and many other meetings are proof beyond any reasonable doubt that Modern Ngwenya is not just unsuitable but a total failure to be Highlanders chairman. In this particular unsanctioned meeting he further proves beyond any reasonable doubt that his handlers are not in Highlanders but indeed in Harare and in Dynamos in particular. It boggles the mind why he would accept a replay given the circumstances under discussion here. An away draw scoreline is as good as a win notwithstanding the poor officiating that took place on the said match day. He also knows fully well that he is an illegal acting Highlanders Chairman. The Bosso Constitution provides for two alternatives in the case that a Substantive Chairman is suspended, incapacitated or dies. The vice-chairman should act for not more than 90 days after which an emergency meeting should be called to either,
1.Confirm the Vice Chairman as substantive or
2. Call for Elections and elect a new Chairman. Both have not been done in the case of Modern Ngwenya. So clearly he is not supposed to be acting Chairman up to today. He has been acting for more than a year and this is wrong. He knows that if he calls for elections no Highlanders member can confirm him to be a substantive Highlanders chairman given his poor performance as Acting Chairman. In most cases he has been seen to be commenting and interfering with technical issues which he is clueless about. This has contributed immensely to the poor run of the club this season. Administratively he has also not done well and a number of inconsistent decisions have been made during his tenure together with the executive that he leads. What is in it for him to accept a replay other than corruption? In any fact who said every match that has a red card issued should have a replay as a settlement of grudges.
The laws of the game are very clear. The Referees’ decision is final. Everyone knows this including all those who attended the so called meeting.
Highlanders needs a new leader who is definitely not the failed Modern Ngwenya. In a Nutshell Bosso suffers from a Leadership crisis. The Chronicle
Rutendo Makore rescues Mighty Warriors to earn draw against Zambia
Rutendo Makore was the heroine of the day when she equalised for the Mighty Warriors five minutes into the second half against Zambia in a Cosafa Women’s Championship match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.
By Innocent Kurira
Zimbabwe had to come from behind to earn a point against rivals Zambia who shot into the lead through a 25th minute goal by Barbra Banda who outpaced a rather slow Mighty Warriors’ defensive pair of Nobuhle Majika to fire past Mighty Warriors goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai.
The halftime pep talk by Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda seemed to have lifted the home team’s players’ spirits as they searched for an equaliser and it was not a surprise when Makore, scorer of the four goals in their 4-0 win against Madagascar, found the back of the net.
The resultant goal came after a beautiful build-up started by player of the match Sheila Makoto who sent a cross into the box from the left, and Marjory Nyahumwe flicked the ball into the path of Makore who had the easiest task of tapping the ball into the net.
The goal seemed to have been the antidote that Zimbabwe needed as they came out of their shell and pressed Zambia in search of a winner.
Just like they did in the first half when they missed a couple of scoring opportunities, Zimbabwe were wasteful in the last stanza.
Players guilty of squandering scoring opportunities included Makoto who sent her shot to the stands from a freekick in the fifth minute.
Makore failed to connect a well taken Makoto freekick in the 20th minute and Zambia responded by punishing the hosts through Banda in the 25th minute.
The Mighty Warriors were lucky to go into the break trailing by a goal as Rhonda Chileshe’s header crashed against the upright.
Mighty Warriors head coach, Sibanda was content with the point.
“We expected this. It was a very physical game and l think my players managed to contain the Zambian players. Some of the players received knocks from the game but I think this was a fair game and the result was fair,” said Sibanda.
Sibanda also denied that the team had an over reliance on striker Makore arguing she is a senior player and the youngsters in the team look up to her.
The goal by Makore was her fifth in the tournament and is the only player to have scored for Zimbabwe in the competition.
Zambian coach Yona Phiri was also content with the draw.
“Zimbabwe have an excellent team and we managed to hold our own against them. Our players were very physical but that was not our game plan. We just wanted to win but then we drew. Now we shift focus to our next game,” Phiri said.
Zimbabwe face Malawi tomorrow at Luveve Stadium while Zambia play against Madagascar on the same day at Barbourfields.
Zimbabwe and Zambia are tied on four points and the winner of the group will progress to the next stage with the team that will finish second keeping faith to earn a ticket to the semi-finals as the best runner-up.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Chido Dzingirai, Lynett Mutokuto , Nobuhle Majika, Talent Mandaza, Nobukhosi Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Majory Nyahumwe, Eunice Chibanda, Daisy Kaitano ( Rufaro Machingura 79’ ), Rutendo Makore, Berita Kabwe ( Priviledge Mupeti 82’).
Zambia: Hazel Nali, Grace Zulu, Anita Mulenga, Grace Chanda (Ireen Lungu 66’),Mary Wilombe,Misozi Zulu, Rhonda Chileshe, Noria Sosala (Rachel Nachula 66’),Barbra Banda, Annie Kibanji, Lweendo Chisamu. The Chronicle
Anne Nhira turns talk show host… heckled on first show
After successfully getting South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu banned from the Harare International Carnival last week, actress Anne Nhira on Tuesday launched her television talk show Masuwo with Anne Nhira online with a first live broadcast.
Three Tuesdays ago, an ecstatic Nhira posted a letter signed by acting Minister of Tourism and Hospitality – Patrick Zhuwao – saying the ministry had received her complaint and “may” bar Zodwa Wabantu from partaking in the carnival festivities.
Thereafter there was a social media backlash with all sorts of scathing insults directed at Nhira.
Despite the attacks Nhira has launched a one hour talk show, to be broadcast on Facebook pages ZimdiTv and Masuwo with Anne Nhira every Tuesday from 4PM.
Her first episode was an interview with former Caps United Football Club chairman Andy Rodgers to get people to know more about him. Gospel musician Tendai Mahachi’s music video with Oliver Mtukudzi for their collaboration Ndisiye was also shown to viewers.
However, as soon as Nhira started her live broadcast, hecklers came to life and started berating her. Others took potshots at her hair, her dresssense, twang with some going as far as body shaming her.
Some said they had a eureka moment when they saw the show as it made sense as to why Nhira penned the letter about Zodwa as she needed the attention for her new talk show.
There were repeated requests for Nhira to rather interview Zodwa Wabantu. In reply Nhira said she would organise one the next time Zodwa is in the country.
Nhira joins Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa as some of the few female talk show hosts online and this was quickly picked up by some.
Harare businesswoman, Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele encouraged Nhira to “take notes from Ruvheneko.”
“Hmmmmm take notes from Ruvhi for current sets for TALK SHOW hun….this not working out though for me but well done!!!! Head held up high and don’t look back,” she encouraged. The Chronicle