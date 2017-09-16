News
Tsvangirai stable, urges Zimbabweans to register to vote
Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader and former prime minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, is in a stable condition at an undisclosed South African hospital after being airlifted from Harare in the early hours of Friday morning.
“President Morgan Tsvangirai, who flew to South Africa for a routine medical procedure, is in a very stable condition contrary to morbid media reports that he is critical and is battling for his life,” said Tsvangirai’s spokesperson and Director of Communications for the Movement of Democratic Change, Luke Tamborinyoka.
The News Day, an independent daily in Zimbabwe, said Tsvangirai had fallen ill during an MDC Alliance strategic meeting in Kadoma on Thursday. The report said he had returned to Harare where his condition had worsened.
“He was on oxygen and drip and had been vomiting heavily,” the paper said in its report.
Tsvangirai, 65, announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and that he had begun chemotherapy.
Tsvangirai in good health and spirits
“True to form, the people’s leader is more worried about the plight of Zimbabweans than his own condition.”
“This morning, he was assuring Zimbabweans he will be home soon; urging the nation to co-operate with the on-going nationwide exercise to acquire birth certificates and national registration documents that will enable them to exercise their right to vote,” said Tamborinyoka.
Tamborinyoka said the former prime minister had urged Zimbabweans to turn out for voter registration in their multitudes, “so as to deal with the multiple cancers afflicting the nation that include corruption and a clueless leadership that is concentrating on succession battles at the expense of the plight of the ordinary people.”
“In his usual light-hearted manner, President Tsvangirai said he was more worried about the country’s health, urging Zimbabweans to vote wisely next year, so as to deal with the multi-layered afflictions of the country’s political economy,” he said.
Tsvangirai urged the nation not to panic about his health, saying he will be home soon to play his part in canvassing for massive participation in next year’s watershed polls.
Tsvangirai’s party has been riven by divisions since he struck a troubled four-year power-sharing deal with Mugabe after violent and disputed elections in 2008.
The former trade union leader has often accused Mugabe and his government of rigging polls.
In 2008 Tsvangirai won 47.9% of the vote to Mugabe’s 43.2%, which led to a run-off.
But Tsvangirai pulled out before the final round of voting after a spate of violence against his supporters. News24.com
News
Forget Fiasco, It’s a Clasico
By Makomborero Mutimukulu
There is a very fine line between bravery and buffoonery and Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa led Zimbabwean football into crossing that almost invisible but defining mark last week.
Chiyangwa, as the head of Zifa’s Referees’ Committee, claimed to have rescinded the red card shown to Christian Epoupa of Dynamos during last weekend’s Battle of Zimbabwe.
The move – which Captain Fiasco argued had the hallmarks of fearless leadership – was a joke at best and the world laughed at us.
Justifiably so!
They chewed into it on Soccer Africa, that famous SuperSport football magazine programme that is watched by billions of people across the continent every Thursday night.
“This is absolutely rubbish…,” said Jeff Katala, one of the pundits on the programme.
The script took another comedy twist after Highlanders pulled their own Mickey Mouse move, writing to Zifa with a ludicrous demand.
“Award our team a penalty for the incident against Godfrey Makaruse, which penalty we will be willing to travel to Harare and take.
“Finally confirm the obvious fact that our club is therefore the winner of the said match,” reads part of a letter written by Bosso chief executive Hlahla Dube.
Dube later claimed that the letter was satire and one can understand him.
Chiyangwa had set the comical tone and Bosso were just acting along.
Amid that hullabaloo, Dynamos escaped scrutiny after claiming that only 10 691 people paid to watch their game against Bosso at Rufaro last Sunday.
“The club grossed $59 340 on our game against Highlanders FC on Sunday, the 10th of September 2017. A total of 10 691 tickets were sold, compared to 10 851 tickets which were sold the same match in year 2016.
“We encourage our supporters to come in their numbers and support the boys in our fixture against Caps on Sunday,” said Dynamos in a statement.
Even by DeMbare’s low standards, this was legendary!
And one hopes that this afternoon’s Harare Derby 2017 sequel will not follow the script of this past week and turn out to be a waggish affair.
Nomore Musundire, the no-nonsense referee from the capital, has been tasked with taking charge of this one.
In the biggest test of his career, Musundire will be assisted by Tafadzwa Nkala and Luxon Mhara.
Dynamos won the first leg 2-0 courtesy of an Epoupa brace but the Cameroonian will be missing as he serves a two-match suspension and Chiyangwa has egg on his face.
Also missing for DeMbare will be Lincoln Zvasiya and Tichaona Chipunza.
They are also suspended after picking up three yellow cards each.
Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa last week toyed with the idea of pushing Godfrey “Marubber” Mukambi into central midfield while partnering Obey Mwerahari with Marshal Machazane at centre half.Quality Kangadze looks set to lead the attack in the absence of Epoupa.
Denver Mukamba will operate in the hole and Mutasa has asked the midfielder to up his game after a couple of uninspiring outings.
The biggest news from the green side of this battle of attrition is that Jorum Muchambo will guard goal as Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda is injured.
Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has decided to push skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi into midfield and give Goodwin Goriyati his debut.
The decision to throw the 27-year-old Goriyati into the fray speaks to two things.
First, the confidence that Chitembwe has in the former Ngezi Platinum Stars right back and, secondly, the Caps coach’s reaction to his captain’s iffy show in the reverse fixture.
Dominic Chungwa watched from the stands. The Sunday Mail
Business
Do-or-die moment for ZBC
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), now more than ever, needs to up their game if they entertain any hopes of successfully competing with new players who are gingerly coming to the fore.
Clearly, it is no longer business as usual in the local small screen business as appetite for service provision in the sector is fast growing.
And there seems to be ready consumes for the products if recent developments are anything to go by.
The rush that ensued after a recent High Court ruling, which paved the way for Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership, tells the story of a public that is in search of alternatives.
The decision has, however, been challenged by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) at the Supreme Court.
But regardless of the legal issues surrounding Kwese TV licensing, it is clear that ZBC needs to go into overdrive if it plans to stay afloat.
Kwese TV might or might not eventually fail to operate in Zimbabwe, depending on the Supreme Court outcome, but that does not in any way stop more new players from joining the fray.
Already, ZBC is battling for viewers with MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s Dstv, which has also been unsettled by the coming on board of Kwese TV.
The puzzle is made complex with at least two more illegal satellite service providers that are currently operating in the country on a free-to-air basis.
Perhaps it is time the ongoing analogue to digital migration under the digitisation programme at ZBC be declared “a matter of urgency”. Digitisation has taken longer than anticipated to complete due to funding issues. Overall, migration will see the national broadcaster run an additional five stations.
However, the opening of more stations alone will not be the panacea. The national broadcaster has to look for quality content as well as improve on other issues like presentation and the general programming format.
ZBC chief executive Patrick Mavhura acknowledges new players in the market will complicate their operations.
“For the national broadcaster the coming in of another broadcaster means that we have to brace for a serious ‘fight’ for viewers. But not only that, it also means that the advertising cake will become even smaller,” said Mavhura.
“We are, however, not afraid of competition. As the national broadcaster, we have not been basking in the sun, but going through various processes meant to ensure we improve on delivery. We are going through a renewal process, restrategising and revamping our programming.”
Fortunately for ZBC, they might still have time to test-run and or perfect their “revamped system”.
Both Kwese TV and the two illegal free-to-air channels appear not to have anything out of this world to offer. Thus real competition for the national broadcaster still lies with DStv.
As it stands, the Kwese TV’s sole bouquet (the premium) pegged at US$29 per month offers television channels ranging from movies, series, sports, kids television, music, news, lifestyle, religious and faith-oriented networks but is easily outpaced by DStv’s middle range compact bouquet that costs US$28.
DStv has a total of six bouquet options on offer for viewers.
Picture this, live soccer content is arguably one of the major subscription drivers for DStv bouquets and MultiChoice has successfully defended this valuable asset for over 20 years.
Naspers-owned pay TV broadcaster SuperSport has exclusive sub-Saharan broadcasting rights to screen the English Premier League (EPL) up to 2022. The deal has been consistently renewed since 1992.
According to pundits, there are only two types of rights sold by EPL in Africa, the main rights where the official broadcaster screens all matches and the free-to-air rights that gives the broadcaster the rights to a single minor match every Saturday, a deal that applies to Kwese TV.
Moreover, a huge chuck of content that makes up Kwese TV like news (CNN, Sky News, BBC, Aljazeera and CNBC), kids programming, travel, music (Trace channels), etcetera, is available even on Dstv’s cheaper bouquets like Access and Family costing US$11 and US$17 respectively.
Kwese TV, however, has a running multi-year content deal with the United States National Basketball Association (NBA) that was signed in 2016.
Under the partnership, the NBA will show live games and other NBA programmes on Econet’s pay TV, their official sub-Saharan broadcaster.
Nonetheless, Mavhura argues a national appeal will give them the edge over other broadcasters.
Besides, BAZ regulations under the Broadcasting Services Act — Public Service Obligation — stipulates that any subscription-based broadcasting service provider operating in the country must include ZBC’s main television channel on their bouquet, just like is the case with DStv.
The regulation easily guarantees the national broadcaster visibility on every subscription-based broadcasting platform. But visibility that is not anchored by quality content will do little or no good!
“While new stations, which are mostly commercial, may have the liberty of choosing niche areas to focus on, we are proud of our broad- based mandate, which is to inform, educate and entertain the nation. We understand the bigger role we play in broadcasting. We are expandable, cover all broadcasting genres and the drive for local content separates us from the rest,” notes Mavhura.
“Digitisation will result in the national broadcaster moving from being a single to a multi-channel broadcaster. ZBC will have its own bouquet of channels for the viewers to choose from. At the same time we shall be competing in niche areas chosen by our competition, as well as the broader vision of catering for the needs of all Zimbabweans.”
The ZBC boss further added that lost viewers will return in the long run.
“We appreciate that whenever there are new entrants in any sector, people take time to sample and see what is on offer. That is expected. But as a national broadcaster we have not been sitting back as we have already been facing competition from satellite-based broadcasters,” he said. But as broadcasters battle for supremacy, it is the viewers that are set to benefit.
“It has always been our wish that competition increases in the broadcasting field. This is the only way that viewers will be guaranteed of quality programming and not be taken for granted,” argued Tendai Mataure, an avid follower of the small screen.
Kwese TV start-up costs US$49 and the offer comes with full consumer equipment that includes items like the dish, decoder, LNB, cable, etcetera and one-month free access.
Meanwhile, market observations indicate that some viewers are considering or have abandoned Dstv because of what now appears to be a cumbersome subscription system.
Some banks are demanding payments to be made in hard cash – United States dollars – as opposed to bond notes and an extra commission to process the subscription is charged to non-account holders.
Also, Dstv’s monopoly in Zimbabwe thus far has resulted in them charging high subscription fees compared to other parts of the region. This is the reason why a number of Zimbabweans now opt to subscribe via MultiChoice South Africa. The Sunday Mail
Bizarre
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
By Gibson Mhaka
HELL hath no fury like a woman starved of sex!
A woman from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and viciously grabbed her husband’s testicles and yanked them hard as payback for refraining from sleeping with her during a fast.
Fed up with being ignored by her husband Venson Masuku, the seemingly frustrated Langelihle Moyo couldn’t hold back her emotions when she repeatedly squeezed his testicles until he reportedly collapsed as he screamed for help.
Narrating his ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he sought a restraining order against his wife, Masuku said 30 August 2017, would forever be remembered as the day he narrowly missed the claws of death. He said his wife had a tug-of-war game with his jewels after he refused to sleep with her.
This was after he received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from sleeping with her while fasting for their sick child.
“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language.
This was after I had refused to sleep with her since I was fasting.
“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain for some days since our child was not feeling well. In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to sleep with me,” Masuku said amid sobs.
Masuku who was nearly rendered impotent begged the court to protect him from his abusive wife by granting an order that barred her from harassing him.
Defending herself Moyo said her husband was the one who triggered the fight by forcibly grabbing her on the neck.
“Some of the accusations he levelled against me are not true. What happened on the day in question is that he forcibly grabbed me by my neck before I pushed him away and in the process I ended up grabbing his private parts so that he could set me free,” said Moyo.
After the couple’s submissions, the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him. B Metro
Forget Fiasco, It’s a Clasico
Do-or-die moment for ZBC
Hell for fasting hubby. . . As wife grabs privates after denying her sex
Woman scalds hubby for refusing to hand over phone
Goblin terror at church boarding school
Pressure mounts on Zuma to step down after ‘irrational’ admission
Mugabe appoints Grace to a key electoral post
‘MODERN DISASTER’- Bosso boss wines, dines with Chiyangwa
Rutendo Makore rescues Mighty Warriors to earn draw against Zambia
An open letter to Grace Mugabe – hear the call of your ‘children’
Follow us on Facebook
Trending
-
International12 hours ago
Pressure mounts on Zuma to step down after ‘irrational’ admission
-
News12 hours ago
Mugabe appoints Grace to a key electoral post
-
News24 hours ago
‘MODERN DISASTER’- Bosso boss wines, dines with Chiyangwa
-
News24 hours ago
Rutendo Makore rescues Mighty Warriors to earn draw against Zambia