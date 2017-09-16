News
Mugabe appoints Grace to a key electoral post
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has announced the appointment of his controversial wife Grace to a key post within his ruling Zanu-PF party in a move seen by critics as a way of positioning her to a role that would influence the First Family’s wishes in the electoral process.
Mugabe named his wife to a key committee that would be responsible for overseeing the running of general elections in 2018. The five-member committee, named the Elections Directorate, will be chaired by Local Government minister Savior Kasukuwere while other members are finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and Zanu PF Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga,
All the five were linked to a Zanu-PF faction calling itself “Generation 40” that is made up of young Turks and backing Grace to torpedo Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions. Mnangagwa was linked to a faction calling itself “Team Lacoste” that is angling to take over power when Mugabe eventually leaves office.
None of Mnangagwa’s allies were named to the committee that was tasked with preparing the ruling party for the polls.
President’s political partner
Mugabe would be facing his biggest challenge ever in elections if plans by his perennial rival former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change party and former vice president Joice Mujuru to coalesce ahead of next year’s polls materialised.
Kasukuwere was quoted by the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper urging party members to start mobilising supporters ahead of the elections while Chombo called for party’s faithful to shun factionalism that has fragmented the revolutionary party.
Said Kasukuwere: “The war is won by the councillors. Please go back to the people and mobilise them. The ball is in your court. Once a councillor wins then we know that the MP (Member of Parliament) has won as well as the president. It’s your duty now to mobilise people. Let’s start preparing for elections.”
Mugabe’s appointment of his wife to the ruling party’s elections directorate was seen by political analyst Vivid Gwede as part of the nonagenarian’s plans to give her influence in the ruling party.
“This is also a way of the president to have a trusted person to be his eyes and ears as well as his proxy in the elections directorate. Apart from being his life partner and wife, the First Lady has lately become the president’s political partner. The elections directorate itself probably shows us who the president trusts in his quest to retain political power; given that Mnangagwa has been the president’s election ally, it could be surmised that a reconfiguration of that relationship is afoot,” said Gwede.
Succession plans
“The First Family appears to be trying to seek an independent mandate in the forthcoming elections which will allow it more control of the party to wring any changes they wish against those angling to succeed him especially in the Lacoste faction.”
Gwede ruled out chances that Grace was angling to succeed her 93 year-old husband, at least for now.
“This (Grace’s appointment) does not mean that the First Lady is angling to succeed Mugabe, but that they want to have influence on the succession and for that process to happen on the First Family’s terms. With its position closer to the dynamics and involvement in them, G40 appears to be enjoying a notable stake in the succession plans,” added Gwede.
This came at a time when the First Lady recently urged President Mugabe to appoint a woman as one of his deputies before she publicly lashed out at Mnangagwa for interacting with her husband’s critics who were expelled from the ruling party. Some political commentators said by doing this, Grace was clearing her way to lead the ruling party when her husband leaves office or becomes incapacitated.
Factional balance
But another analyst Rashweat Mukundu said Grace’s appointment was based on her leadership of the ruling party’s Women’s League.
“Grace Mugabe has become a major political player that cannot be ignored. Balance can be made; let’s remember that the factions are not officially recognised in Zanu-PF and none of the leaders, either appointed or disappointed by the make-up of the committee, can argue for factional balance because in real terms factions are not official or formal Zanu-PF structures,” said Mukundu.
Both the First Lady and Mnangagwa have publicly denied that they were harbouring presidential ambitions although their differences have cascaded down to the ruling party’s structures. News24
Crimes & Courts
Cash, car stolen as armed robbers strike in Beitbridge
A TAXI DRIVER and an illegal forex dealer lost a vehicle, cellphones and cash to armed robberies in two separate incidences in Beitbridge.
By Thupeyo Muleya
Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday said the alleged crimes were committed on Thursday between 8PM and 9PM.
He said the suspects were still at large and police were appealing to anyone with information concerning the cases to contact any nearest police station.
“We are investigating two armed robberies which occurred in Beitbridge on Thursday evening,” said Insp Ndebele.
“The first crime was committed near Limpopo Lodge along the main road leading to Bulawayo around 8PM. Initial investigations indicate that four unknown men who were armed with a pistol hired one Nathan Zimura who was using his Toyota Passo as a metered taxi.
“Their intended destination is yet to be established, but along the way one of the suspects grabbed Zimura by the neck from behind while the one who was sitting in the front produced a firearm”.
He said the gang searched the man and took away a cellphone and $62 before ordering him out of his car and then drove away.
Insp Ndebele said at around 9PM on the same day, five gunmen pounced on a well-known forex dealer Tinos Gwarumba in the New Medium Density suburb.
“They approached him as he was getting to his yard and fired three shots, at the same time demanding money. He then submitted and gave them $300 and they went away. Both matters were reported to the police and we are yet to establish if they were perpetrated by the same gang,”said Insp Ndebele.
Of late forex dealers in the border town, especially those living in the New Medium Density suburb have become a target of armed robberies.
Recently, two foreign currency dealers in the same suburb were robbed of hundreds of dollars and then shot dead by a gang of armed robbers operating along the Limpopo River. The Chronicle
Accidents
Binga still traumatised by lorry crash deaths
For Binga’s Ward 3 councillor, Mr Phineas Ngwenya, the most difficult moment in his life was to attend the burial of 10 people in a single day following the Kamativi accident that killed 12 people three weeks ago.
By Whinsley Masara
A total of 130 members of the First Apostolic Faith Mission were involved in the accident while travelling in an Iveco 10-tonne truck from Binga to Hwange for a church conference.
The truck burst a tyre, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kamativi resulting in the death of 11 people on the spot and another 118 people were injured.
Many of the injured who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to different hospitals in Hwange and Bulawayo.
The villagers who lost relatives in the accident said they will remain traumatised for the rest of their lives.
The owner of the truck which ferried the congregants, Mr Ephraim Muchimba lost five family members including his brother- in- law who was driving the truck.
Mr Muchimba said he escaped death by a whisker as he was supposed to be the one driving the truck but later changed his mind.
He said he bought the truck less than a year ago.
“You can imagine a mass burial of five people in one home in one day. I lost a sister, two nephews, an uncle and a brother-in-law. My wife has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home,’’ said Mr Muchimba.
He said church members and Chisale villagers were still mourning following the tragedy and hoped those still in hospital will fully recover.
Mr Muchimba said on the fateful day he remained behind intending to follow later the same day as he had some errands to do.
He said he was made to believe that his truck was to ferry 65 people and was shocked to learn that it had 130 people when it was involved in the accident.
“The Lord has ways of doing some things because I could have been the driver at that time and might have died as well. We pray for those who are still hospitalised and wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.
Among the church members who died is Pastor Martin Mudimba of Kaningo village.
The pastor died at Mpilo Central Hospital where his wife and three- year- old daughter are still admitted.
Pastor Mudimba’s sister also died in the same accident, according to Clr Ngwenya.
Clr Ngwenya said burying the dead was a very traumatic experience which he will live with for the rest of his life. The Chronicle
News
‘MODERN DISASTER’- Bosso boss wines, dines with Chiyangwa
HIGHLANDERS’ card carrying members have taken aim at the club’s acting chairman Modern Ngwenya calling him a ‘disaster’ waiting to happen and called on other fans to think carefully about a possible candidature when elections for the chairmanship are held next year.
The members, many of whom will be expected to vote in the elections next year, did not pull any punches when they spoke about Ngwenya’s Tuesday private lunch date with Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa and Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa.
By Ricky Zililo
HIGHLANDERS’ card carrying members have taken aim at the club’s acting chairman Modern Ngwenya calling him a ‘disaster’ waiting to happen and called on other fans to think carefully about a possible candidature when elections for the chairmanship are held next year.
The members, many of whom will be expected to vote in the elections next year, did not pull any punches when they spoke to Chronicle Sport about Ngwenya’s Tuesday private lunch date with Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa and Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa.
Dynamos’ technical team attended the meeting held at the Zifa president’s offices.
During the hush hush meeting, the under fire Bosso honcho allegedly agreed to a replay of the contentious Battle of Zimbabwe encounter that was played at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
Now Bosso members are wondering if the club is indeed in safe hands as they head towards next year’s elections. Many also wonder if Ngwenya would be a suitable replacement as substantive chairman of the country’s first black-owned football club.
They questioned the wisdom of his ‘treacherous’ choice considering the storm surrounding Chiyangwa’s surprise reversal of Christian Epoupa Ntouba’s red card. The Dynamos forward was expelled by ref Arnold Ncube for head butting Highlanders’ Peter Muduhwa.
Below are responses from Bosso members to questions forwarded to them by this paper regarding the club’s acting chairman.
Nodumo Nyathi: “Modern Ngwenya was elected in an official Bosso meeting to be VC based on his CV and campaign which was well organised. The Chairman Peter Dube was suspended and he took over the reins albeit on acting capacity. He took the glory when we won but seems to blame previous leadership for the losses. He has been called a great man by Bosso enemies. Logic says to be loved by your home enemies it means you are part of them. He has lied to Bosso faithfuls that he challenged the Dynamos verdict and it has turned to be false. The end of him in my view was private meeting with our opponents and declaring we ready for a replay without challenging them or even waiting for the outcome of what Bosso is said to have sent as complaints to the PSL. Why meet with confused people who don’t run PSL games?
2018 is elections time and my hope is a unifier will be elected as chairman. A man with no sides. A man who will work hard first to make sure Bosso pays its debt. Secondly Bosso goes back to its youth policy. Thirdly Bosso wins the league in his first two years and fourthly Bosso sticks to its known home of grooming no matter what happens. We lost it when Mangwana came in and started recruiting a lot and it went in overdrive when we got the BancAbc cash.
We need whatever cash we have to be used to groom our boys, pay debt and spruce our club house. Why should we rent at schools to practise when we have more than three grounds?
Faith Silandulo Dube: Modern Ngwenya has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that, he is a modern disaster at Highlanders. Highlanders finds itself entangled in unprecedented Leadership mediocrity chiefly because of Modern’s insatiable appetite for power and control. Never in the history of Highlanders have we had an Executive Committee member who has been such a willing and useful tool for outsiders to weaken the people’s institution, Highlanders FC. Peter Dube’s suspension is tainted with his finger prints in collusion with his handlers. It is not shocking to hear that, He has attended meetings in Harare with Philip Chiyangwa and agreeing to a replay. In my humble view, Modern Ngwenya does not have what it takes to lead Highlanders FC. A Highlanders Leader should be someone who identifies and resonates with Highlanders ethos which are anchored on the fundamental values of Ubuntu. It is worrying and seriously concerning to note that, details of every meeting hits the headlines before Board members know about it. It’s unHighlanders.
Allan Mpofu: The guy is a distant cousin of football! How can he talk of replaying a game that has a result? Replay for what? I will repeat let all those that are leading Highlanders do the only sensible thing.. resign isilehlule madoda!
Dingani Sibanda: Boss made a big mistake by not standing with Peter Dube . Modern is not a football adimin Zifa knew if they took Peter out Bosso will be nowhere and they did it. Ama voti ethu yiwo asibulalayo sifaka iloba ngubani lesihlahla sesingangena sijike sikale kusasa
Nkululeko Fuzwayo: Modern Ngwenya is acting chairman courtesy of Zifa who illegally suspended the legitimate chairman of Highlanders. He feels indebted to Chiyangwa for elevating him to a position he is clearly underequipped to execute. Mr Ngwenya is not his own man. He lacks clarity of thought when dealing with seriously important matters involving the team. An ideal Bosso chairman must be a man of unquestionable integrity, must not be easily excitable, must be firm and yet accommodative, must be his own personal hatshi umuntu othathekayo nje. He must command respect from his peers in the football fraternity. His knowledge of the game and the rules must be beyond reproach. Akumelanga abengumuntu olambileyo. In other words the chairman must be someone who is financially stable and hatshi ozodinga ukuthola isinkwa sabantwana ku Bosso. He must be his own man. He must be analytical. All said and done he must be a man of honour.
Nkululeko Ndlovu: This and many other meetings are proof beyond any reasonable doubt that Modern Ngwenya is not just unsuitable but a total failure to be Highlanders chairman. In this particular unsanctioned meeting he further proves beyond any reasonable doubt that his handlers are not in Highlanders but indeed in Harare and in Dynamos in particular. It boggles the mind why he would accept a replay given the circumstances under discussion here. An away draw scoreline is as good as a win notwithstanding the poor officiating that took place on the said match day. He also knows fully well that he is an illegal acting Highlanders Chairman. The Bosso Constitution provides for two alternatives in the case that a Substantive Chairman is suspended, incapacitated or dies. The vice-chairman should act for not more than 90 days after which an emergency meeting should be called to either,
1.Confirm the Vice Chairman as substantive or
2. Call for Elections and elect a new Chairman. Both have not been done in the case of Modern Ngwenya. So clearly he is not supposed to be acting Chairman up to today. He has been acting for more than a year and this is wrong. He knows that if he calls for elections no Highlanders member can confirm him to be a substantive Highlanders chairman given his poor performance as Acting Chairman. In most cases he has been seen to be commenting and interfering with technical issues which he is clueless about. This has contributed immensely to the poor run of the club this season. Administratively he has also not done well and a number of inconsistent decisions have been made during his tenure together with the executive that he leads. What is in it for him to accept a replay other than corruption? In any fact who said every match that has a red card issued should have a replay as a settlement of grudges.
The laws of the game are very clear. The Referees’ decision is final. Everyone knows this including all those who attended the so called meeting.
Highlanders needs a new leader who is definitely not the failed Modern Ngwenya. In a Nutshell Bosso suffers from a Leadership crisis. The Chronicle