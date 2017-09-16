Local
Goba gets nod to recruit 102 lawyers
Newly-appointed Prosecutor-General (PG)Advocate Ray Goba says his office intends to recruit 102 young lawyers to work as prosecutors, a development that should end the secondment of members of uniformed forces to the prosecution.
By Daniel Nemukuyu
The recruitment by the understaffed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will come with new conditions of service for degreed prosecutors in terms of NPA’s salary structure.
The authority will promote long-serving and hardworking prosecutors who were not being elevated over the years due to financial constraints.
In an exclusive interview with The Herald yesterday, Adv Goba said his office this week got the green light to recruit young lawyers after Treasury officially approved an establishment of 417 lawyers for the NPA.
Previously, the NPA operated with 315 prosecutors, some of whom were non-degreed. “Treasury this week formally and officially approved our professional establishment of 417 prosecutors.
“We already had 315 prosecutors countrywide and this means we will now recruit 102 more. In terms of Section 9 of the NPA Act, we will recruit degreed staff only, who qualify to appear before any court of law,” said Adv Goba.
“Recruitment of the 102 is expected to be the answer to concerns raised by many people of police, army and prison service prosecutors. We will be able to recruit young lawyers who are currently unemployed and make the conditions attractive to retain them,” he said.
Adv Goba said the NPA would also recruit 55 civilian professionals for its administration to reduce the number of personnel seconded from the uniformed agencies.
“We will also recruit professionals in the areas of human resources, finance, administration and others. Once we are done with this, the NPA will be completely a civilian service,” said Adv Goba.
The PG said his office will try to boost the morale of long serving, hardworking and loyal prosecutors through promotions. “Some people have not been promoted for years despite working hard and serving with distinction. We will upgrade them as a way of boosting their morale. We will do that through performance appraisals,” he said.
Adv Goba defended the secondment of the military staff to the NPA’s secretariat during the transitional period saying it was necessary. “We have not had problems with the members seconded from the military forces to the NPA. They came here to assist the NPA because it did not have personnel to run the administration considering it only consisted of lawyers.
“When the NPA was established, Government had no funds to recruit civilians hence we were bailed out by the military who seconded their professionals here. “Some are even assisting us in the prosecution section due to the shortage in that area. The officers are well-disciplined and are doing well,” said Adv Goba.
The PG said the NPA board would soon convene to deliberate on how best the recruitment of the 157 staff would be done.
He said the new recruits would be spread across the NPA’s 55 stations countrywide. The Herald
Mugabe caps 3 260 graduates at UZ…. kisses Thokozani Khupe’s hand
By Felex Share
President Robert Mugabe yesterday conferred degrees to 3 260 students at the University of Zimbabwe with the institution saying the number of females taking up STEM degree programmes was increasing.
He conferred 2 747 graduands with first degrees, 492 Masters degrees and 21 Doctor of Philosophy degrees. The ceremony also saw Chief Murinye (Ephias Munodawafa) becoming the first traditional leader to obtain a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University.
The graduands were drawn from nine faculties and the College of Health Sciences. Among the graduands were 143 medical doctors, 11 dentists, 44 pharmacists, 32 medical laboratory scientists, 21 occupational therapists, 27 physiotherapists, 16 radiologists and 33 biochemists.
Speaking during the graduation ceremony, UZ vice chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura said the institution had reviewed its curriculum to promote innovation, application of science, engineering and technology.
“Our focus is to produce graduates with a strong foundation in science, engineering, mathematical sciences and technology and with problem solving and analytical skills,” he said.
“In particular, we resolved to provide training in aeronautical engineering with our inaugural group of 32 students admitted into the programme in February 2017. We have also continued to expand our GIS and Earth Observation Sciences.
“The motivation for this development is the realisation that geographical sciences are key to human security including disaster and emergency response, crime and terrorism prevention, surveillance of diseases and disease vector outbreaks.”
Prof Nyagura said they had embraced Zim-Asset in its totality and staff members were playing a pivotal role in the implementation of the economic blueprint.
“To this end, as a strategic response to a rapidly increasing student population, we resolved to construct a lecture theatre with a seating capacity of 850 for the auditorium and five seminar rooms with a seating capacity of 300,” he said.
“Our approach is to always strike a balance between quantity and quality. We have resolved to create an environment, which has the capacity to support high quality research, high quality teaching, high quality learning and high quality outreach services.”
On female participation, Prof Nyagura said: “This graduation ceremony is a historic event in the 62-year history of the university crowned by a record statistic of 52 percent female students of the student population of over 17 300.
“It is also clear that there is a significant increase in female participation in most STEM degree programmes. We strongly believe that these female participation rates can grow rapidly if proper intervention is done at the high school level.” The university yesterday introduced the Vice Chancellor’s Awards for the best graduands in various STEM programmes.
Best students walked away with $1 000 each. Prof Nyagura said the University’s success depended on the calibre of professors and researchers they hired and retained. “Currently, the university boasts of 124 professors and 195 senior lecturers all with PhD qualifications, of whom 31 percent are female,” he said.
“Based on our policy of demanding every academic member of staff to acquire a quality PhD qualification, 139 members are at various stages of completing their studies. With these developments, we are now more confident that it is now our time to be among the 10 best universities in Africa.”
Among notable figures that graduated yesterday were: Zimbabwe Republic Police Deputy Commissioner-General Innocent Matibiri (Master of Arts in Philosophy), Caps United president Farai Jere (Bachelor of Accountancy), Zanu-PF Youth League secretary for finance Tongai Kasukuwere (Masters in International Relations), MDC-T officials Thokozoni Khupe (PhD in Social Studies) and Job Sikhala (Bachelor of Laws).
Journalists Sydney Kawadza (Zimpapers) and Everson Mushava (NewsDay) also graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in Political Science. The Herald
Bank manager vanishes with $300 000
Police have launched a manhunt for a CBZ Bank operations manager who allegedly connived with a local businessman to defraud the bank’s clients of over $300 000.
By Tendai Rupapa
Chipo Mweda allegedly connived with Lloyd Gambiza (39), the director of Avondale Contracting (Pvt) Ltd, which is in the construction business, to fraudulently transfer money into his account.
It is alleged between November last year and February this year, Mweda stole money from CBZ account holders. She reportedly transferred the money into Gambiza’s bank account.
Mweda and Gambiza would afterwards share the loot. Yesterday Gambiza appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sarabauta charged with fraud and was granted $300 bail with the consent of the State.
Mweda’s whereabouts are unknown and police are on the hunt for her. As part of his bail conditions, Gambiza was ordered to continue residing at house Number 2737 Mupfuti Road, New Marlborough, Harare; not to interfere with witnesses and to report once a week to the police until the matter is finalised.
He was remanded to October 16. It is the State’s case that between November last year and February this year, Gambiza — acting in connivance with Mweda — originated fictitious internal fund transfers of several companies.
The fake documents, the court heard, purported that the mentioned companies had authorised CBZ Bank to transfer various amounts from their accounts into Avondale Contracting’s bank account, also held at CBZ.
The State alleges that Mweda initiated the transfer of money totalling $302 315-38. After the money had been transferred into the said account, Gambiza would then withdraw it, the State alleged.
According to the State, Tournoff Investments (Pvt) Ltd allegedly lost $128 000, Beta Bricks had $5 000 taken from its account, while CP Chemicals lost $92 000.
It is further alleged that Tensor Construction (Pvt) Ltd had $6 000 withdrawn from its account, Overshadow Trading $30 240 while Chemhost Distributors was swindled of $41 000.
The offence came to light when CBZ Bank received queries from clients whose accounts had been debited. Investigations led to Gambiza’s arrest. The Herald
Abusing Grace Mugabe’s name backfires for job-seeker
A 41-year-old Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly drafting a letter purporting to be from the First Lady Grace Mugabe, directing Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Tsitsi Muzenda to give him a job in the ministry.
By Tendai Rupapa
Deputy Minister Muzenda, acting on the misrepresentation, responded by confirming receipt of the letter and handed it back to the man for onward transmission to the First Lady.
Vengai Sithole also misrepresented to the deputy minister that he once worked for the First Family before he was involved in an accident. Sithole appeared before magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta charged with fraud.
Representing the State, Mr Tapiwa Kasema opposed bail saying Sithole was likely to abscond as he was of no fixed aboard. He also submitted that Sithole was facing a serious offence and was likely to be convicted due to overwhelming evidence.
In response, Sithole told the court that he had a house in Budiriro and was a family man, hence would not abscond. Ms Sabarauta remanded him in custody to Monday for bail ruling and ordered the State to verify if indeed Sithole was of fixed aboard.
It is the State’s case that between August 1 and September 8 and on several other occasions, Sithole went to Deputy Minister Muzenda’s workplace where he misrepresented to her that he was highly connected to the First Lady and as such she had referred him to her.
He allegedly said that Dr Mugabe wanted Deputy Minister Muzenda to secure employment for him in her ministry, before giving her the fake letter. Sithole told the deputy that Dr Mugabe needed feedback.
Sithole, the court heard, also lied that he resided at Dr Mugabe’s children’s home in Mazowe. He further misrepresented that he was once employed by the First Family until he was involved in an accident in which he was seriously injured.
It is the State’s case that Sithole went on to tell Deputy Minister Muzenda that after the accident, the First Lady paid for his medical treatment and bought him hearing aids worth $1 600.
Sithole told the deputy minister that through the influence of the First Lady, he had managed to submit his curriculum vitaes to various Government departments seeking employment.
On August 29, Deputy Minister Muzenda visited the First Lady’s children’s home in Mazowe and through investigations discovered that Sithole had misrepresented facts after the First Lady distanced herself from him.
Deputy Minister Muzenda made a report to the police on September 8.
The State says Sithole made misrepresentations to the deputy minister knowing that there was a possibility that she could act and facilitate employment for him. The Herald