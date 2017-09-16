Accidents
Binga still traumatised by lorry crash deaths
For Binga’s Ward 3 councillor, Mr Phineas Ngwenya, the most difficult moment in his life was to attend the burial of 10 people in a single day following the Kamativi accident that killed 12 people three weeks ago.
By Whinsley Masara
A total of 130 members of the First Apostolic Faith Mission were involved in the accident while travelling in an Iveco 10-tonne truck from Binga to Hwange for a church conference.
The truck burst a tyre, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kamativi resulting in the death of 11 people on the spot and another 118 people were injured.
Many of the injured who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to different hospitals in Hwange and Bulawayo.
The villagers who lost relatives in the accident said they will remain traumatised for the rest of their lives.
The owner of the truck which ferried the congregants, Mr Ephraim Muchimba lost five family members including his brother- in- law who was driving the truck.
Mr Muchimba said he escaped death by a whisker as he was supposed to be the one driving the truck but later changed his mind.
He said he bought the truck less than a year ago.
“You can imagine a mass burial of five people in one home in one day. I lost a sister, two nephews, an uncle and a brother-in-law. My wife has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home,’’ said Mr Muchimba.
He said church members and Chisale villagers were still mourning following the tragedy and hoped those still in hospital will fully recover.
Mr Muchimba said on the fateful day he remained behind intending to follow later the same day as he had some errands to do.
He said he was made to believe that his truck was to ferry 65 people and was shocked to learn that it had 130 people when it was involved in the accident.
“The Lord has ways of doing some things because I could have been the driver at that time and might have died as well. We pray for those who are still hospitalised and wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.
Among the church members who died is Pastor Martin Mudimba of Kaningo village.
The pastor died at Mpilo Central Hospital where his wife and three- year- old daughter are still admitted.
Pastor Mudimba’s sister also died in the same accident, according to Clr Ngwenya.
Clr Ngwenya said burying the dead was a very traumatic experience which he will live with for the rest of his life. The Chronicle
Accidents
No licence cop rams house, fails to pay for repairs
A NKULUMANE family is living in the open as a police officer, who lost control of his car and rammed into their house two months ago, has failed to repair the property.
By Andile Tshuma
The cop, a constable stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, allegedly did not have of a valid driver’s licence at the time of the crash.
Two siblings aged 6 and 11 years were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with serious injuries when the policeman, suspected to have been drunk, rammed his vehicle into a room they were sleeping in.
Constable Munyaradzi Mupfawa — force number 085147 — was with an unnamed colleague when the accident occurred just after midnight sometime in July.
He is suspected to have lost control of the car after an empty beer bottle rolled under the brake pedal while he attempted to negotiate a corner.
Mrs Prudence Tshili, the guardian of the two children who were injured, said the owners of the house where “very young orphans” and could not fix the damage.
“The parents of these children died and left them very young. This house has been their source of living as they rent rooms out to tenants to buy food and pay school fees. Now this officer completely destroyed one of the rooms and property, he has taken away their bread and butter,” said Mrs Tshili.
She said she felt let down by the law as Mupfawa had not repaired the home, replaced damaged furniture or paid the kids’ hospital bills.
“I have struggled with hospital bills for the children and all he did was send someone to drop three bags of cement and not a single brick. He did not pay for the ambulance and he is very arrogant,” she said.
Mrs Tshili said Mupfawa had since engaged a lawyer.
“Now he told us not to talk to him but to talk to his lawyer. He just told us that he would do whatever it takes to protect his job. We cannot afford a lawyer so we have nobody to stand for our rights. They are taking advantage of our poverty,” said Mrs Tshili.
She said the family was considering seeking the services of an inyanga to bring the matter to a close.
“As a family we decided that we have to do things the African way. Since these police officers think that the law is in their hands, now we will do something that will make them regret for life. They will come back to us asking for our forgiveness but we will also profess ignorance. We are tired,” she said.
The Chronicle went to Mupfawa’s home yesterday but only found his wife, who said he had gone out.
Neighbours said the police officers, who are also from Nkulumane, were driving a red Honda Fit and were drunk when the accident occurred.
A neighbour said on the day of the accident Mupfawa was so drunk he could not run.
“The two were extremely drunk. They behaved strangely and shouted obscenities. They even fought in front of us. One of them only came back in the morning to apologise,” said Mrs Ntuli, a neighbour.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment.
Recently, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Obedingwa Mnguni urged members of the public to record videos of police officers violating the law.
He said evidence gathered will come handy in prosecuting rogue law enforcement agents. The Chronicle
Accidents
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
By Thupeyo Muleya
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Accidents
Knock down robbery driver stole car
The man who ran over a woman and ploughed into a precast wall before ramming into a house in Sizinda, Bulawayo in a botched hit and run had allegedly stolen the car, it emerged yesterday.
By Andile Tshuma
Pfumirai Kambore (35) of Sizinda who has since been arrested had reportedly stolen the Mazda Atenza from his cousin who recently came back from South Africa.
Kambore allegedly picked up his girlfriend at around 5PM in the suburb on Monday and was involved in the accident as he was taking her back home.
He had driven her to a grinding mill at a garage along Nketa Drive in Tshabalala suburb.
Kambore’s relative who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed he did not have a driver’s licence.
Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said yesterday:
“We have arrested a 35-year-old man after he caused an accident by negligent driving. He failed to adhere to a speed limit of the area and ran over a pedestrian. He then ploughed into a durawall before ramming into a house.”
She urged motorists to stick to set maximum speed limits especially in residential areas to avoid accidents and loss of life. Following the accident, onlookers screamed in terror as the woman, Mrs Lestina Tshuma, clung precariously to the vehicle, which appeared to be trying to shake her off as it went into the house.
The vehicle, witnesses said, failed to negotiate a corner and hit Mrs Tshuma as she was walking by the roadside about to enter her friend’s home.
Kambore allegedly robbed her of $30, apparently thinking she had died. Good Samaritans who called an ambulance fought him and tried to snatch the woman’s money from his clutches.
The notes were torn to pieces during the scuffle.
An angry mob wanted to mete instant justice on the robber-cum-motorist but swift reaction from the police saved him from being assaulted.
The woman whose house was damaged by the vehicle, a Mrs Bitu, said she still cannot believe she was almost hit by a car in her living room.
An unconscious Mrs Tshuma was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by an ambulance.
A vendor who has a stall a few metres away from the accident scene said Kambore did not stop the car after hitting Mrs Tshuma but instead accelerated.
“After knocking that woman, he tried to flee but she clung onto the bonnet. “He accelerated assuming that she would fall from the bonnet but he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and ploughed into the precast wall before smashing into the house with her still on the bonnet. “She is lucky to be alive,” said a vendor who only identified herself as MaBanda. The Chronicle