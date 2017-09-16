Bank manager vanishes with $300 000

By Tendai Rupapa

Police have launched a manhunt for a CBZ Bank operations manager who allegedly connived with a local businessman to defraud the bank’s clients of over $300 000.

Chipo Mweda allegedly connived with Lloyd Gambiza (39), the director of Avondale Contracting (Pvt) Ltd, which is in the construction business, to fraudulently transfer money into his account.

It is alleged between November last year and February this year, Mweda stole money from CBZ account holders. She reportedly transferred the money into Gambiza’s bank account.

Mweda and Gambiza would afterwards share the loot. Yesterday Gambiza appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sarabauta charged with fraud and was granted $300 bail with the consent of the State.

Mweda’s whereabouts are unknown and police are on the hunt for her. As part of his bail conditions, Gambiza was ordered to continue residing at house Number 2737 Mupfuti Road, New Marlborough, Harare; not to interfere with witnesses and to report once a week to the police until the matter is finalised.

He was remanded to October 16. It is the State’s case that between November last year and February this year, Gambiza — acting in connivance with Mweda — originated fictitious internal fund transfers of several companies.

The fake documents, the court heard, purported that the mentioned companies had authorised CBZ Bank to transfer various amounts from their accounts into Avondale Contracting’s bank account, also held at CBZ.

The State alleges that Mweda initiated the transfer of money totalling $302 315-38. After the money had been transferred into the said account, Gambiza would then withdraw it, the State alleged.

According to the State, Tournoff Investments (Pvt) Ltd allegedly lost $128 000, Beta Bricks had $5 000 taken from its account, while CP Chemicals lost $92 000.

It is further alleged that Tensor Construction (Pvt) Ltd had $6 000 withdrawn from its account, Overshadow Trading $30 240 while Chemhost Distributors was swindled of $41 000.

The offence came to light when CBZ Bank received queries from clients whose accounts had been debited. Investigations led to Gambiza’s arrest. The Herald