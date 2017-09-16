Crimes & Courts
Abusing Grace Mugabe’s name backfires for job-seeker
A 41-year-old Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly drafting a letter purporting to be from the First Lady Grace Mugabe, directing Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Tsitsi Muzenda to give him a job in the ministry.
By Tendai Rupapa
Deputy Minister Muzenda, acting on the misrepresentation, responded by confirming receipt of the letter and handed it back to the man for onward transmission to the First Lady.
Vengai Sithole also misrepresented to the deputy minister that he once worked for the First Family before he was involved in an accident. Sithole appeared before magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta charged with fraud.
Representing the State, Mr Tapiwa Kasema opposed bail saying Sithole was likely to abscond as he was of no fixed aboard. He also submitted that Sithole was facing a serious offence and was likely to be convicted due to overwhelming evidence.
In response, Sithole told the court that he had a house in Budiriro and was a family man, hence would not abscond. Ms Sabarauta remanded him in custody to Monday for bail ruling and ordered the State to verify if indeed Sithole was of fixed aboard.
It is the State’s case that between August 1 and September 8 and on several other occasions, Sithole went to Deputy Minister Muzenda’s workplace where he misrepresented to her that he was highly connected to the First Lady and as such she had referred him to her.
He allegedly said that Dr Mugabe wanted Deputy Minister Muzenda to secure employment for him in her ministry, before giving her the fake letter. Sithole told the deputy that Dr Mugabe needed feedback.
Sithole, the court heard, also lied that he resided at Dr Mugabe’s children’s home in Mazowe. He further misrepresented that he was once employed by the First Family until he was involved in an accident in which he was seriously injured.
It is the State’s case that Sithole went on to tell Deputy Minister Muzenda that after the accident, the First Lady paid for his medical treatment and bought him hearing aids worth $1 600.
Sithole told the deputy minister that through the influence of the First Lady, he had managed to submit his curriculum vitaes to various Government departments seeking employment.
On August 29, Deputy Minister Muzenda visited the First Lady’s children’s home in Mazowe and through investigations discovered that Sithole had misrepresented facts after the First Lady distanced herself from him.
Deputy Minister Muzenda made a report to the police on September 8.
The State says Sithole made misrepresentations to the deputy minister knowing that there was a possibility that she could act and facilitate employment for him. The Herald
Crimes & Courts
Bank manager vanishes with $300 000
Police have launched a manhunt for a CBZ Bank operations manager who allegedly connived with a local businessman to defraud the bank’s clients of over $300 000.
By Tendai Rupapa
Chipo Mweda allegedly connived with Lloyd Gambiza (39), the director of Avondale Contracting (Pvt) Ltd, which is in the construction business, to fraudulently transfer money into his account.
It is alleged between November last year and February this year, Mweda stole money from CBZ account holders. She reportedly transferred the money into Gambiza’s bank account.
Mweda and Gambiza would afterwards share the loot. Yesterday Gambiza appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sarabauta charged with fraud and was granted $300 bail with the consent of the State.
Mweda’s whereabouts are unknown and police are on the hunt for her. As part of his bail conditions, Gambiza was ordered to continue residing at house Number 2737 Mupfuti Road, New Marlborough, Harare; not to interfere with witnesses and to report once a week to the police until the matter is finalised.
He was remanded to October 16. It is the State’s case that between November last year and February this year, Gambiza — acting in connivance with Mweda — originated fictitious internal fund transfers of several companies.
The fake documents, the court heard, purported that the mentioned companies had authorised CBZ Bank to transfer various amounts from their accounts into Avondale Contracting’s bank account, also held at CBZ.
The State alleges that Mweda initiated the transfer of money totalling $302 315-38. After the money had been transferred into the said account, Gambiza would then withdraw it, the State alleged.
According to the State, Tournoff Investments (Pvt) Ltd allegedly lost $128 000, Beta Bricks had $5 000 taken from its account, while CP Chemicals lost $92 000.
It is further alleged that Tensor Construction (Pvt) Ltd had $6 000 withdrawn from its account, Overshadow Trading $30 240 while Chemhost Distributors was swindled of $41 000.
The offence came to light when CBZ Bank received queries from clients whose accounts had been debited. Investigations led to Gambiza’s arrest. The Herald
Crimes & Courts
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
An MDC-T parliamentarian has been dragged to court for allegedly invading the home of a Gweru woman and demanding to have sex with the woman’s husband.
By Patrick Chitumba in Gweru
Ms Teti Banda, a proportional representation MP in Midlands Province has allegedly gone to the extent of assaulting Ms Tafadzwa Chinoona of Mkoba 14 to gain access to her husband, Mr James Wonder Tsuro.
Ms Banda of house No 6057 Mkoba 19 is being accused of having an affair with Mr Tsuro.
Mr Tsuro, who is a former MDC-T councillor for Ward 14 and former MDC-T provincial organising secretary, is an active member of the party. Ms Chinoona is seeking a peace order against Ms Banda so that she stays away from her husband and family.
In an affidavit that was presented to Gweru Civil Court magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore on September 11, Ms Chinoona said Ms Banda has a tendency of invading her home and demanding to have access to her bedroom and having sex with her husband.
The matter was reset to September 25 to allow the police time to serve summons to Ms Banda.
Ms Chinoona said she is legally married to Mr Tsuro under the Marriage Act chapter 5:11 since June 2013.
She said Ms Banda was having an adulterous relationship with her husband. “She comes to my house inciting violence and demands to sleep in the spare bedroom with my husband. She verbally insults me on several occasions and also comes to our tuck-shop making me feel uncomfortable,” said Ms Chinoona.
“On August 25, Teti came to my place of residence and demanded to sleep in the spare bedroom disturbing my nephew who was sleeping peacefully there as he had to wake up and vacate the bedroom,” said Ms Chinoona.
She said sometime last year – Ms Banda punched her.
“I’m living in fear knowing how violent Teti is and therefore I appeal to the honourable court to grant me a peace order against Teti so that she may stop physically and psychologically abusing me or coming to my house and tuck-shop,” said Ms Chinoona.
Ms Banda is still to respond to the summons. The Chronicle
Crimes & Courts
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
A LABORATORY technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed near the heart with an okapi knife as he attempted to stop a fight between his friend and the assailant.
By Amanda Chikari
Police arrested the assailant in Harare following a six-day manhunt.
The incident happened at about 9pm on Tuesday last week at Red tuckshop in Ridgemont suburb which is about 10km from Gweru Central Business District (CBD).
The deceased, Mr Brigadiah Mahachi (28) died the following day at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been admitted.
His attacker, Emmanuel Bhumure (37) who resides at stand number 43 Hertfordshire, Gweru, fled to Harare after the incident.
Police arrested Bhumure in Harare on Monday.
Yesterday Bhumure appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a murder charge.
Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self defence.
“The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I drew a knife and stabbed him. It was not my intention to kill him,” he said.
It is alleged that on September 5 at Red tuckshop, at the 10 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Harare road, Bhumure stabbed Mahachi following an undisclosed dispute.
Mahachi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died the following morning.
The court heard that Bhumure after stabbing Mahachi fled to Harare.
Mahachi’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem which revealed that he died due excessive bleeding because the stab wound was close to his heart.
Ms Gracious Rongai is appearing for the State. The Chronicle