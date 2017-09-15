Diaspora
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
Former X Factor hopeful Gamu Nhengu has found her happy ending after getting married to her Scots sweetheart. The Zimbabwe-born singer, who was threatened with deportation along with her family after an immigration wrangle, walked down the aisle on Sunday.
By Beverley Lions | Daily Record |
The scene was a picture of happiness as she and her Stirling-born music shop worker husband Jamie Rintoul swapped rings.
Gamu, who lived in nearby Tillicoultry with her family before moving to London to become a stylist and make music with her and Jamie’s band Sheltrs, hit the headlines as an 18-year-old contestant in X Factor in 2010.
She lost her place to Katie Waisel after an immigration row when it was revealed her family’s visa application was submitted late.
At the time, she pleaded with immigration officials not to send her and her family back to Zimbabwe, where she feared being killed by a death squad if she returned.
Most recently Gamu made a brief return to the public eye after presenter Rylan Clark launched a campaign to find her in the Xtra Factor.
Gamu said at the time: “I was trying hard to pretend the past six years had not happened. If you asked me if I was Gamu from X Factor, I 99 per cent probably would’ve said ‘no’. If you do it now, it might still be the same.”
She added: “Sheltrs is a band made up of myself and Jamie.
“We possibly don’t quite know exactly what we’re doing. But we do know what we love.
“I’ve realised that worrying about what we will become will not progress us further but will only succeed in holding us back.”
The two lovebirds have been dating since June 2015 and got engaged in September last year.
Accidents
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
By Thupeyo Muleya
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Crimes & Courts
Zimbabwean murder accused throws tantrum in South African court
Port Elizabeth – A Zimbabwean national accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in a fit of rage, defiantly refused to leave a correctional services vehicle used to transport him to his case before the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.
By RAAHIL SAIN
Describing a scene of commotion, court officials said that the 30-year-old rolled up his sleeves in aggression and refused to leave the vehicle to appear before Judge Irma Schoeman.
Schoeman then sent a court orderly to call out his name three times in the court corridor to no avail. She then instructed the court orderly to go back to the van to ask him to make his appearance.
He told the court orderly that he first wanted to have a cigarette and court adjourned for the second time round to allow him time to smoke his cigarette.
When he finally made it to the prison holding cells, he again became resistant, with court officials pleading with him to stand in the dock.
It became apparent that he was unhappy about the people sitting in the court public gallery as he could be heard boldly arguing with court staff.
When Schoeman entered court, he refused to stand before her and requested through interpreter, Shelton Chiyangwa, that the judge have the public in the gallery removed.
“It is an open court and I cannot clear the court. Trials and postponements are conducted in an open court,” said Schoeman.
Speaking while standing at the stairs just below the dock, the murder accused argued that he was not willing to make his way up because of the journalists who were present. He claimed that the media had published lies about him in the past.
Schoeman ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued, however, the accused said that he would continue to stay away if conditions remained the same.
The State alleges that in November last year, the man went to the house of his ex-girlfriend armed with an iron rod and a knife.
According to the State, he kicked down the door and assaulted his ex- girlfriend while she was asleep. He allegedly slapped and pushed her against the wall. He then allegedly turned to her boyfriend and allegedly assaulted him with the iron rod.
The indictment reads that another woman in the house tried to intervene but the man allegedly drew out a knife and stabbed her.
According to the State, while he continued to assault his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, her roommate came back and threw boiling water on him.
In a culmination of events, he allegedly took his ex-girlfriend against her will to a shack in Motherwell where he raped her twice.
He is facing charges of murder, housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and rape.
The case against him was postponed until October 10 for trial. African News Agency
Crimes & Courts
Model Mbalula ‘rescued’ allegedly lied about sex trafficking claim – report
The young South African model who was allegedly rescued from sex traffickers in Malaysia, Princess Mahlangu, allegedly concocted the whole story – apparently as a way to get home.
It was originally reported that the young woman was supposedly lured by a fake online beauty pageant, but it appears she was informed by the organiser that the pageant had been cancelled but she decided to travel to Malaysia anyway to “avoid embarrassment”, apparently because she had been tweeting about it a lot.
Later, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula appeared to take a huge personal interest in her case, and allegedly even paid the costs for her return flight home on Sunday from the Far East from his personal funds.
At the time when he announced her “rescue” at a press conference, there was already dispute that Mahlangu, a 24-year-old aspiring beauty queen and model from Bloemfontein, was telling the truth. Mbalula, however, was adamant on TV news that the young woman was telling the truth.
A police source, however, told the tabloid that “there were no elements of crime in the case”.
“When she [Mahlangu] got there, she did not have proper accommodation. So she decided to lie to the police that she was being trafficked,” according to an unnamed police source.
Pageant organiser Tare Munzara was quoted as saying that he had been “shocked” at Mahlangu’s claims that he may have been involved in sex trafficking.
“I lost a lot of business deals because of Princess’s false claims.”
Mbalula’s spokesperson told the tabloid no case was actually ever opened to investigate the matter. Other sources, however, said it had been opened but was subsequently closed. Sunday World reported that it had seen documents showing the Hawks had been handling the case.
The paper could not obtain comment from Mahlangu, who Sunday World says is now being investigated for her claims. The Citizen