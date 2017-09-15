News
Suspensions deal DeMbare a blow
DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says the suspension of defender Lincoln Zvasiya and midfielder Tichaona Chipunza is a massive blow for the team ahead of the Harare Derby at Rufaro on Sunday.
By Grace Chingoma
The duo have been suspended after accumulating three yellow cards. And the absence of the two key players, combined with that of chief striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba, who is serving a two-match ban after he picked a red card in the Battle of Zimbabwe last Sunday, will severely weaken the Glamour Boys.
CAPS United will also miss influential fullback Valentine Musarurwa who also picked three yellow cards. “Lincoln and Tichaona are some of the reasons why we are in the position that we are right now,’’ said Mutasa.
“They have been tremendous throughout the season but I would like to believe that whoever is going to fill in the shoes have been watching and seeing what the other guys have been doing and we expect them to come and do the job for us.
“As a technical team, we cannot talk much about that (Ntouba red card saga). “I wouldn’t want to talk much about the things that we don’t have control over. What we can only think about, as the technical team, is to try and make sure everyone we have registered is fit and ready to do duty at any given time,” said Mutasa.
The DeMbare coach expects another tough encounter. “It’s another tough encounter against a good CAPS United side, who are doing well at the moment, but I am sure we are preparing well for that tie as well.
“We would want to try and maximise, try and get an advantage. “We have been talking about an element of not counting chickens before they are hatched,’’ he said.
He said there was disappointment after the draw against Highlanders. “The youngsters felt disappointed to collect a point. It’s an indication that they are hungry and ready to change that by bouncing back against CAPS United.
“It is a game in hand, these are the games we were talking about that they don’t count for points. We know what we want to play for.
“We are two points behind the leading pack and we want to get back to winning ways. We would want to atone for the draw and quickly bounce to winning ways,” said Mutasa.
Chibuku Super Cup Preliminary Round: Tomorrow: Hwange v Yadah (Mandava, 1pm); Tsholotsho v Bantu Rovers (Mandava, 3pm).
Castle Lager Premiership: Sunday: Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro, 3pm). The Herald
‘Referee’s decision was final’: Bosso ready to defend players against retrospective action
HIGHLANDERS said they will defend their players against any retrospective action threatened by Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa for allegedly bullying Dynamos striker, Christian Epoupa Ntouba.
By Ricky Zililo
Chiyangwa raised eyebrows on Monday after announcing that Zifa had rescinded Ntouba’s straight red card without following due process.
Ntouba was sent off for head butting Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa in an explosive Castle Lager Premiership game at Rufaro Stadium.
Speaking at the club’s weekly press briefing yesterday, Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube and head coach, Erol Akbay, said that Chiyangwa was offside.
Highlanders wrote to the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday mocking Chiyangwa’s decision and demanded to be awarded a penalty they were denied by Masvingo-based referee, Arnold Ncube, when striker Godfrey Makaruse was felled in the box in the 52nd minute.
“We haven’t received any official communication from Zifa about a replay or action on our players. In as far as we know, the game ended and as Highlanders, we are not in the habit of playing replays because we know that a referee’s decision is final.
“The letter we wrote to Zifa was a satire and it’s self-explanatory. We were just highlighting the anomaly in the decision made to rescind the red card. We understand the rules and laws of the game that a referee’s decision is final. What we simply did was lift a mirror to reflect this ridiculous decision (rescinding of the red card) and we also raised equally ridiculous suggestions,” said Dube.
“It was all a satire because we know that complaints are raised through the right channels. We’re a competitive side and have never been cry babies. We know errors are made in football and whenever we raise issues, it will be for purposes of the good of the game,” he said.
Akbay weighed in saying he was shocked by Chiyangwa’s decision and praised Muduhwa for doing a great job of keeping Epoupa under lock and key.
“I was shocked to hear people trying to fault my players after the big game. Nobody can touch my boys because they didn’t do anything wrong. My player (Muduhwa) did a very good job. I was an attacking player and I spent lots of time with defenders. What I know is that a defender will do everything to make sure that a striker loses concentration and my player was a step ahead of their player (Epoupa),” said Akbay.
Meanwhile, the PSL has technically rendered invalid Chiyangwa’s nullification of Ntouba’s red card, saying the referee’s decision is final.
In a statement, the PSL said they had not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zifa regarding the expulsion of Ntouba and were only in possession of the referee’s report.
This means Ntouba is ineligible to play in Sunday’s rearranged match against Caps United.
The other players set to miss Sunday’s encounter include Dynamos’ duo of defender Lincoln Zvasiya and midfielder Ticahaona Chipunza as well as Caps United’s Valentine Musarurwa, who are suspended after accumulating three yellow cards each. The Chronicle
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
An MDC-T parliamentarian has been dragged to court for allegedly invading the home of a Gweru woman and demanding to have sex with the woman’s husband.
By Patrick Chitumba in Gweru
Ms Teti Banda, a proportional representation MP in Midlands Province has allegedly gone to the extent of assaulting Ms Tafadzwa Chinoona of Mkoba 14 to gain access to her husband, Mr James Wonder Tsuro.
Ms Banda of house No 6057 Mkoba 19 is being accused of having an affair with Mr Tsuro.
Mr Tsuro, who is a former MDC-T councillor for Ward 14 and former MDC-T provincial organising secretary, is an active member of the party. Ms Chinoona is seeking a peace order against Ms Banda so that she stays away from her husband and family.
In an affidavit that was presented to Gweru Civil Court magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore on September 11, Ms Chinoona said Ms Banda has a tendency of invading her home and demanding to have access to her bedroom and having sex with her husband.
The matter was reset to September 25 to allow the police time to serve summons to Ms Banda.
Ms Chinoona said she is legally married to Mr Tsuro under the Marriage Act chapter 5:11 since June 2013.
She said Ms Banda was having an adulterous relationship with her husband. “She comes to my house inciting violence and demands to sleep in the spare bedroom with my husband. She verbally insults me on several occasions and also comes to our tuck-shop making me feel uncomfortable,” said Ms Chinoona.
“On August 25, Teti came to my place of residence and demanded to sleep in the spare bedroom disturbing my nephew who was sleeping peacefully there as he had to wake up and vacate the bedroom,” said Ms Chinoona.
She said sometime last year – Ms Banda punched her.
“I’m living in fear knowing how violent Teti is and therefore I appeal to the honourable court to grant me a peace order against Teti so that she may stop physically and psychologically abusing me or coming to my house and tuck-shop,” said Ms Chinoona.
Ms Banda is still to respond to the summons. The Chronicle
No licence cop rams house, fails to pay for repairs
A NKULUMANE family is living in the open as a police officer, who lost control of his car and rammed into their house two months ago, has failed to repair the property.
By Andile Tshuma
The cop, a constable stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, allegedly did not have of a valid driver’s licence at the time of the crash.
Two siblings aged 6 and 11 years were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with serious injuries when the policeman, suspected to have been drunk, rammed his vehicle into a room they were sleeping in.
Constable Munyaradzi Mupfawa — force number 085147 — was with an unnamed colleague when the accident occurred just after midnight sometime in July.
He is suspected to have lost control of the car after an empty beer bottle rolled under the brake pedal while he attempted to negotiate a corner.
Mrs Prudence Tshili, the guardian of the two children who were injured, said the owners of the house where “very young orphans” and could not fix the damage.
“The parents of these children died and left them very young. This house has been their source of living as they rent rooms out to tenants to buy food and pay school fees. Now this officer completely destroyed one of the rooms and property, he has taken away their bread and butter,” said Mrs Tshili.
She said she felt let down by the law as Mupfawa had not repaired the home, replaced damaged furniture or paid the kids’ hospital bills.
“I have struggled with hospital bills for the children and all he did was send someone to drop three bags of cement and not a single brick. He did not pay for the ambulance and he is very arrogant,” she said.
Mrs Tshili said Mupfawa had since engaged a lawyer.
“Now he told us not to talk to him but to talk to his lawyer. He just told us that he would do whatever it takes to protect his job. We cannot afford a lawyer so we have nobody to stand for our rights. They are taking advantage of our poverty,” said Mrs Tshili.
She said the family was considering seeking the services of an inyanga to bring the matter to a close.
“As a family we decided that we have to do things the African way. Since these police officers think that the law is in their hands, now we will do something that will make them regret for life. They will come back to us asking for our forgiveness but we will also profess ignorance. We are tired,” she said.
The Chronicle went to Mupfawa’s home yesterday but only found his wife, who said he had gone out.
Neighbours said the police officers, who are also from Nkulumane, were driving a red Honda Fit and were drunk when the accident occurred.
A neighbour said on the day of the accident Mupfawa was so drunk he could not run.
“The two were extremely drunk. They behaved strangely and shouted obscenities. They even fought in front of us. One of them only came back in the morning to apologise,” said Mrs Ntuli, a neighbour.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment.
Recently, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Obedingwa Mnguni urged members of the public to record videos of police officers violating the law.
He said evidence gathered will come handy in prosecuting rogue law enforcement agents. The Chronicle
