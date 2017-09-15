International
SA model turns heat on Grace Mugabe
A South African model who last month claimed to have been severely assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has stepped up her legal fight to bring President Robert Mugabe’s wife to book with the Pretoria High Court set to hear the case on Tuesday next week.
By Bridget Mananavire
A South African model who last month claimed to have been severely assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has stepped up her legal fight to bring President Robert Mugabe’s wife to book with the Pretoria High Court set to hear the case on Tuesday next week.
This comes as Grace has claimed that the 20-year-old model, Gabriella Engels, wanted to stab her with a knife when the two had an altercation, resulting in the first lady acting in self-defence in the alleged assault case.
Engels has said Grace brutally assaulted her with an extension cable in a hotel room in Johannesburg after the Zanu PF secretary for the women’s league found her in the company of her sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — who are currently studying in South Africa.
Speaking in an interview with SABC talk radio station SAfm this week, Engels’ lawyers said the Pretoria High Court would hear her initial application next week.
“Our court application was issued on the 23rd of August.
“The first appearance in the High Court will be on the 19th of September when we will bring an application for an order by the court, where the courts grant us permission to serve papers on Mugabe (Grace) so that she becomes party to the legal proceeding.
“So, that will happen on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.
“Thereafter, it will probably be what we refer to as an opposed motion, which could take some months. So my expectation is that the matter will probably be before the courts at the beginning of next year,” Engels’ lawyer, Willies Spies of prominent South African rights group, AfriForum, said.
Grace was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government last month after the South African Police Service, acting on Engels’ complaint of serious assault, had wanted to charge Mugabe’s wife.
Meanwhile, South African opposition and rights groups are also contesting the granting of the diplomatic immunity, which they argue was done unlawfully — claiming further that Grace did not qualify to be insulated from facing criminal charges.
According to Engels, Grace burst into the Sandton City hotel room where she and two friends were waiting for Chatunga and started attacking them with an extension cable, resulting in the 20-year-old model sustaining serious injuries, some of which needed suturing.
But this week, South African media published Grace’s alleged statement in which her representatives sought to explain the circumstances which had led to the alleged assault of Engels.
“She was worried about them and went to see them (Chatunga and Robert Jnr) at their hotel suite. Upon her arrival, Engels, who was intoxicated and unhinged, attacked Grace Mugabe with a knife after she was asked to leave the hotel.
“Security was left with no other option but to remove Engels from the hotel suite,” read Grace’s statement.
The statement also alleged that Engels had been in a fight with other women at Johannesburg’s Taboo nightclub the previous evening, and suggested that this may have been the cause of her injuries.
But in the interview with SAfm, Spies dismissed the claims that Engels wanted to attack Grace with a knife and that the first lady had acted in self-defence.
“It’s not really a surprise. We know that … Mugabe has been acting like a criminal for more than 16 years already and it’s critical conduct for a criminal to make a perpetrator of a victim and to turn around the story and to give the impression that the person who was actually on the receiving end of a crime was actually the cause.
“So, I was not surprised that she made this statement and it doesn’t change our case at all and for that very reason, we believe it is so important that this matter should not be left to politicians to decide, should not be left to her friends to grant her immunity, it should be left to the courts to determine the truth and to make sure that the true events of that evening of the 13th of August is determined and that justice runs its course,” he said.
“… Engels is surprised, she knows what happened that evening and knows exactly what her experience was and her version of events was also supported by a security report by a private security company in the hotel … which pictured the entire story.
“So as far as we are concerned, as I said, the truths of the matter will prevail and it is just important the matter should be brought before the courts because the courts have mechanisms of examination, cross examination, leading of evidence, weighing up of evidence in order to get the true picture of events.
“And for that very reason it is so important that the courts should look at it and no one else,” Spies added.
In her August 13 allegations, Engels said Grace struck her several times with the extension cord which left her with multiple injuries, including gushes in the head and forehead which required stitches.
Engels said when she arrived at the hotel to visit Grace’s sons, one of Grace’s bodyguards had asked her and a friend to wait in a separate room before the first lady allegedly came and started beating her.
“When Grace entered, I had no idea who she was. She walked in with an extension cord and just started beating me with it,” Engels alleged, adding that Grace had also accused her of living with her sons.
“She flipped and just kept on beating me with the plug. Over and over. I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised … I needed to crawl out of the room before I could run away.
“Her 10 bodyguards just stood there watching, no one did anything, no one tried to help me,” she said.
She later posted several pictures of her injuries, which she said were caused by the extension cable allegedly used by Grace during the assault.
The pictures sent social media into meltdown as the international media also covered the alleged assault case prominently.
This is not the first time that Grace has been mired in incidents of violence abroad.
In 2009, she was investigated by Hong Kong police for an alleged assault on a British photographer during what was described at the time as a shopping trip to the city.
She was accused of repeatedly punching Richard Jones — chief photographer of the Hong Kong photo agency Sinopix — who was on an assignment for the British Sunday Times.
In 2014, Grace also confronted journalists at a Singaporean hospital as she attempted to block them from photographing Mugabe as he entered Gleneagles facility for a medical check-up.
Of late, both Mugabe and Grace have been showing signs of exasperation with their fun-loving sons, with the Zanu PF leader publicly rebuking Chatunga and calling on him to take it easy and concentrate on his studies.
Just like her husband, Grace also shared her agony about her sons with relatives in July, over their continuing wayward behaviour.
The errant Mugabe sons, despite the security risks and their status in society, have found it difficult to lead restricted lifestyles, and have often been pictured mingling with other people freely at upmarket entertainment venues. Daily News
Diaspora
Mbalula ‘hatred’ for Zimbabweans drove false trafficking agenda
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Speaking exclusively to this publication, Tare Munzara expressed disappointment at how the whole matter had been handled.
A South African model, Princess Mahlangu travelled to Malaysia for a pageant directed by Munzara, after the pageant had already been cancelled. While in Malaysia reportedly concocted a plan to return home free. She subsequently falsely accused Munzara of attempting to traffic her for sex using a bogus pageant.
Mbalula then took to twitter, to spread the sensational claims. The Zimbabwean man Munzara’s was named in confidence by sources within the HAWKS, spokesperson, and members of the SAPS.
But Munzara was discharged after Malaysian police stated that they could not find a crime. A concurrent South African investigation has since been closed.
Munzara’s request for an apology and retraction have fallen on deaf ears, with Mbalula reportedly insisting the matter raised awareness.
Now Munzara firmly believes the minister has an agenda against Zimbabweans, as it is not the first time that he has made false accusations against Zimbabweans.
The claims are not entirely baseless. Twice this year, Mbalula has stated that unidentified criminals in South Africa are Zimbabweans. A claim which analysts have stated is absurd, as unidentified people cannot simultaneously be criminals.
Khuluma Afrika co-editor Prof Changamire questioned if the so called criminals shouted their nationalities as they fled the scenes where crimes where committed.
In a lengthy statement, Munzara shared his disappointments.
“Sadly until date the model Princess Mhlangu has not apologized or given a public statement about how she has wrecked my life and the lives of those I work with on this particular project ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ .
The police and the hawks already have stated that his was a lie created by the Model . However whoever is advising her is giving her the wrong legal advice, because we surely are going to make sure that the same Minister ‘’ Fikile Mbalula ‘’ takes active charge to ensure that the law takes its course.
He rushed to conclude that ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ is an international trafficking organisation and I work with other through this illusion he created that we are a syndicate that traffics and sells people.
As a mature adult and as a leader the people of south Africa, even the world could have expected him to act and open his mouth when he was sure that the case reported was genuine, but he only used his leadership position and not leadership qualities to handle this matter. Not knowing that he was also damaging the hard work put in by other contestants and National Directors, that’s time , resources and effort.
A lot of financial sacrifices were made by these people and now the brand has been damaged , and we are going to compensate them because of the lie created by princess Mahlangu and the mistake of concluding done by Fikile Mbalula.
Even if we try to stage the event, who will sponsor , and who will come? Personally now people are shying away from me because they don’t need such kind of drama in their business and so I am being dropped and have lost business and other potentials.
I am very aware of how he made a quick intervention, summoning up a press conference to conclude a case that was not investigated or concluded by his team of police and the hawks and how now he doesn’t want to correct his own mistake of soiling my hard-earned international profile.
If his intel was accurate he should have checked with the Malaysians that I had no case. I would not be surprised him doing so because he once made untrue remarks about Zimbabweans being the cause of crime in South Africa and also that our army members in south Africa are a bunch of criminals.
These are the same remarks that stir up xenophobia and we don’t need this in Africa at all. Moreover, the South African opposition DA Party also took this case up to the Human Rights Commission about his remarks about Zimbabweans.
Its clear that in my case he already had a vendetta with Zimbabweans causing a stir and potential diplomatic rifts, which is very unconscionable. The President of Zimbabwe has even warned him about his bad mouthing of Zimbabweans, but I can see that he hasn’t learnt from his mistakes, and so I am going to report what him and princess Mahlangu to President Robert Mugabe , about what they have done to ruin my life.
What really puzzles me is that , according to a source the Press Spokes Person stated that ‘’ they used my case to raise awareness about Human Trafficking, even though there was no trafficking in this case. So it shows that I am now a sacrificial Lamp. But nope I stand firm and I will hold my ground because I cant suffer for political ego.
He even soon after that launched an anti-human trafficking campaign under his so called Minister’s 6 Points. So they raised awareness by using a bogus case?? Really who does that.
Who am I to judge him but when it comes to my case I believe that he must do the honorable thing of Hosting Another Press Conference with the same media and the same impact just as he did the first one when he concluded that Princess Mahlangu was a real and genuine victim, and yet the real victims are me and the South African National Directors Palesa Ramoshibi and Mpho Masita.
He said we take a victim as a genuine victim, and now he is not acting because its clear that we are the real victims… South Africa has a lot of genuine victims of crime and he never shows his face or interests at large according to many south africans, but in my case he took interests and I know this was done to boost his own public profile and to sort of prove to the people that he is doing his job, but doing his job at the expense of my life and my hard earned work.
This is not a war or a fight against him, but as a real and a genuine victim, I must be heard and I must have my dignity restored by him, he is a professional who must understand that he must use his leadership position to act as a leader and not as a reckless politician who risks the integrity of my life, the Police Department of South Africa, The ANC Party , and the people of South Africa at large.
I just kindly ask him not to try and duck blame, but to go and face the media and say, I was wrong on that case, even if he doesn’t mention my name, the media will do it for him.
As for the pathological liar, Princess Mahlangu, we look forward to her being taken in by the police so that justice is served , we cannot let this go unpunished . We suffered and we are still suffering, I don’t know when it will end but it must end.”
Mbalula declined to comment entirely.
International
School dormitory fire kills at least 23 in Malaysia
At least 23 students and teachers have died in a fire at a religious school in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.
At least 23 students and teachers have died in a fire at a religious school in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.
The fire at the Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The victims are thought to been trapped in their dormitory as the windows were barred with metal grilles.
“It is one of the country’s worst fire disasters in the past 20 years,” Khirudin Drahman, director of the fire and rescue department, told AFP.
Initial counts put the death toll at 25, but police later revised that down by two.
Police said the dead were 21 students – all boys between the age of 13 and 17 – and two staff members.
Ten people were taken to hospital, and four are thought to have serious injuries.
The blaze was reported at around 05:40 local time on Thursday morning (21:40 GMT Wednesday). According to the police it began in the sleeping quarters.
In Islamic tahfiz schools – where children study the Koran – students often live at the school.
Images and videos circulating online showed the entire upper room of the school ablaze.
“Based on our initial investigations, the position the victims were found in indicated that they tried to escape through the windows but were stopped due to the fixed grilles on the windows,” fire and rescue department operations deputy director Soiman Jahid said.
He said police were still investigating what caused the fire but that it likely was caused by short circuit or a lit mosquito repellent coil.
Local media report the school could have been operating against government regulations, because its fire safety permit application was allegedly still pending.
Malaysia’s urban wellbeing and housing minister said there had been 29 fire incidents at tahfiz schools in the country since 2015.
Malaysian authorities have raised concerns about safety measures at unregulated private religious schools.
Earlier this year an 11-year-old schoolboy died in hospital after reportedly being beaten by a warden at a religious school.
A neighbour living next door to the school told the Reuters news agency they heard screams and saw the flames.
“The children were crying for help, but I couldn’t help them as the door was already on fire,” he said.
One window appears not to have had metal bars, Reuters said, citing a 15-year-old student who described having seen eight children escaping through it and climbing down a water pipe.
Kuala Lumpur Police chief Amar Singh said the bodies were “totally burned”.
“Unfortunately there was only one entrance, so they could not escape. All the bodies were found lumped on one another.”
Officials said fire engines were at the site within minutes, and the blaze was put out within an hour.
Prime Minister Najib Razak tweeted his sympathies to those affected while a government minister said the incident should be quickly investigated “so that we will be able to prevent future disasters”.
“We sympathise with the families. It is one of the worst fires involving so many lives in the capital in recent years, said Loga Bala Mohan, according to AFP. BBC News
International
Manana convicted on three counts of assault after pleading guilty
Johannesburg – Former South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.
By Iavan Pijoos | News24 |
Johannesburg – Former South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.
The matter was adjourned to November 7 for sentencing.
Earlier, a second suspect was arrested at the court after being pointed out by one of the victims.
He was taken to the Randburg Police Station.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw says a third man was asked to hand himself over to police on Wednesday as well.
In Manana’s plea explanation. read out by his lawyer Michael Bill, the former deputy minister said he and his friends were sitting at couched at the Cubana lounge when three ladies joined them.
According to him they were sitting a few couches away from them and he did not know how they ended up at their table.
He said he never spoke to the women.
“At some point there appeared to be a debate which resulted in a rowdy argument. The argument appeared to be related to someone trying to stop one of these three ladies from taking video footage of me.”
Manana said he was asked by one of the women, Noluthando Mahlaba: “Who do you think you are. You isitabane [gay].”
He said following this he intentionally assaulted Mahlaba with an open hand on her face and back.
He also pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, kicked and punched her.
Manana said a fight broke out in which he also intentionally assaulted two other women – Monoisa Duma and Thina Mopipa.
He said he assaulted Mopipa by grabbing her by her hair and throwing her to the ground.
He admitted assaulting Duma by punching her, slapping her, pulling her hair and kicking her.
On Wednesday morning, students from the University of Johannesburg, Fort Hare and TUT protested outside the court in support of Manana.
They held placards that read: “He is remorseful, let us forgive.”
A second one read: “Good leaders know when they are wrong.”
UJ student Brian Matyila said Manana was a young leader that they were proud of.
“He has been an inspiration of ours and when we were calling for free education, he was one of the few people who gave us a voice and listened to us,” Matyila said.
Matyila said they were “very sorry” for what had happened and that they were holding the victim in their prayers.
“This was one of the first leaders who showed remorse, to say sorry and we don’t get that a lot. He is sorry and we should listen to his remorse.”
A small group of DA supporters were also seen at the main entrance of the court.
They held placards that read: “Real men don’t hit women”.
SA model turns heat on Grace Mugabe
Mixed feelings over new Prosecutor-General
Makarau State House visit riles MDC
The Mugabe Mandela fight for regional domination
Mnangagwa set to sue Jonathan Moyo
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
‘Referee’s decision was final’: Bosso ready to defend players against retrospective action
Mnangagwa set to sue Jonathan Moyo
Follow us on Facebook
Trending
-
Diaspora22 hours ago
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
-
Crimes & Courts16 hours ago
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
-
Crimes & Courts23 hours ago
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
-
News15 hours ago
‘Referee’s decision was final’: Bosso ready to defend players against retrospective action