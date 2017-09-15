International
North Korea missile test splits world powers
The latest missile test by North Korea, one of its furthest-reaching yet, has split world powers who united behind new UN sanctions just days ago.
The US said all nations had “to address this problem short of war”, hours after saying the burden of response should fall on China and Russia.
China accused the US of shirking its own responsibility, while Russia condemned US rhetoric as “aggressive”.
The UN Security Council is holding an emergency session over the test.
The missile was fired over Japan and reached an altitude of about 770km (478 miles), travelling 3,700km past the northernmost island of Hokkaido before landing in the sea, South Korea’s military says.
It had the capacity to reach the US territory of Guam and experts say it is the furthest any North Korean ballistic missile has ever travelled above ground.
Key US ally South Korea responded within minutes by firing two ballistic missiles into the sea in a simulated strike on the North.
Speaking before the Security Council was due to meet in New York at the request of the US and Japan, US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said there was not much the body could do.
US officials pointed to President Donald Trump’s address at the UN next week and his planned meetings there with the Japanese and South Korean leaders.
What accusations are being traded?
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country would “never tolerate” such “dangerous provocative action”, and the US, China and Russia also condemned the test, coming as it did after the North’s nuclear bomb test on 3 September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have called for a resumption of direct talks with Pyongyang to de-escalate the crisis, the Kremlin says.
On Monday, UN Security Council members voted unanimously to restrict oil imports and ban textile exports to North Korea in response to the nuclear test, which had violated UN resolutions.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made clear Washington considered it was now up to Beijing and Moscow to act to restrain Pyongyang. He said China supplied North Korea with most of its oil, while Russia was the largest employer of North Korean forced labour.
Hours later, National Security Adviser HR McMaster told reporters: “We’re out of road. We have to call on all nations… to address this problem short of war.” But he did not rule out a military response.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying insisted her country was not the “focal point of the conflict”.
“The various directly involved parties should take responsibility,” she told journalists, in remarks clearly aimed at the US and South Korea. “Any attempt to wash their hands of the issue is irresponsible and unhelpful for resolving the issue.”
She added that sanctions were “not the way to solve the problem” and called for a peaceful solution “through formal diplomatic means”.
Speaking on a Russian radio station, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “We are demonstrating not only our intolerance towards the illegal launches but also our willingness to settle the situation in the Korean peninsula.”
“Regrettably, aggressive rhetoric is the only thing coming from Washington,” she added.
Why does this new test matter?
The launch took place from the Sunan district of the capital Pyongyang just before 07:00 local time (22:00 GMT on Thursday), South Korea’s military says. Sunan is home to Pyongyang International Airport.
As with the last test on 29 August, the missile flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. There were no immediate reports of damage to aircraft or ships.
Sirens sounded across the region and text message alerts were sent out warning people to take cover.
Observers say it is likely to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) though Japanese officials believe there is still a possibility it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
What is so alarming about the new launch is that the US Pacific territory of Guam, which North Korea says it has plans to fire missiles towards, is 3,400km from Pyongyang, putting it within range of the latest missile.
The North’s sixth nuclear test reportedly involved a miniaturised hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile. BBC News
International
UK terror threat increased to critical after Tube bomb
The UK terror threat has been increased to its highest level following the attack on a Tube train in south-west London, the prime minister has said.
Theresa May said the threat had been raised from severe to critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently.
An “improvised explosive device” was detonated at Parsons Green station on a District Line train from Wimbledon.
A hunt is under way for the person who placed the bomb, with so-called Islamic State saying it was behind the attack.
Mrs May said the military would be providing support to police and would replace them on guard duties at certain sites which are not accessible to the public.
She said: “The public will see more armed police on the transport network and on our streets, providing extra protection.
“This is a proportionate and sensible step which will provide extra reassurance and protection while the investigation progresses.”
Twenty-nine people have been treated in hospitals, mostly for burns, following the attack at 08:20 BST. BBC News
International
SA model turns heat on Grace Mugabe
A South African model who last month claimed to have been severely assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has stepped up her legal fight to bring President Robert Mugabe’s wife to book with the Pretoria High Court set to hear the case on Tuesday next week.
By Bridget Mananavire
This comes as Grace has claimed that the 20-year-old model, Gabriella Engels, wanted to stab her with a knife when the two had an altercation, resulting in the first lady acting in self-defence in the alleged assault case.
Engels has said Grace brutally assaulted her with an extension cable in a hotel room in Johannesburg after the Zanu PF secretary for the women’s league found her in the company of her sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — who are currently studying in South Africa.
Speaking in an interview with SABC talk radio station SAfm this week, Engels’ lawyers said the Pretoria High Court would hear her initial application next week.
“Our court application was issued on the 23rd of August.
“The first appearance in the High Court will be on the 19th of September when we will bring an application for an order by the court, where the courts grant us permission to serve papers on Mugabe (Grace) so that she becomes party to the legal proceeding.
“So, that will happen on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.
“Thereafter, it will probably be what we refer to as an opposed motion, which could take some months. So my expectation is that the matter will probably be before the courts at the beginning of next year,” Engels’ lawyer, Willies Spies of prominent South African rights group, AfriForum, said.
Grace was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government last month after the South African Police Service, acting on Engels’ complaint of serious assault, had wanted to charge Mugabe’s wife.
Meanwhile, South African opposition and rights groups are also contesting the granting of the diplomatic immunity, which they argue was done unlawfully — claiming further that Grace did not qualify to be insulated from facing criminal charges.
According to Engels, Grace burst into the Sandton City hotel room where she and two friends were waiting for Chatunga and started attacking them with an extension cable, resulting in the 20-year-old model sustaining serious injuries, some of which needed suturing.
But this week, South African media published Grace’s alleged statement in which her representatives sought to explain the circumstances which had led to the alleged assault of Engels.
“She was worried about them and went to see them (Chatunga and Robert Jnr) at their hotel suite. Upon her arrival, Engels, who was intoxicated and unhinged, attacked Grace Mugabe with a knife after she was asked to leave the hotel.
“Security was left with no other option but to remove Engels from the hotel suite,” read Grace’s statement.
The statement also alleged that Engels had been in a fight with other women at Johannesburg’s Taboo nightclub the previous evening, and suggested that this may have been the cause of her injuries.
But in the interview with SAfm, Spies dismissed the claims that Engels wanted to attack Grace with a knife and that the first lady had acted in self-defence.
“It’s not really a surprise. We know that … Mugabe has been acting like a criminal for more than 16 years already and it’s critical conduct for a criminal to make a perpetrator of a victim and to turn around the story and to give the impression that the person who was actually on the receiving end of a crime was actually the cause.
“So, I was not surprised that she made this statement and it doesn’t change our case at all and for that very reason, we believe it is so important that this matter should not be left to politicians to decide, should not be left to her friends to grant her immunity, it should be left to the courts to determine the truth and to make sure that the true events of that evening of the 13th of August is determined and that justice runs its course,” he said.
“… Engels is surprised, she knows what happened that evening and knows exactly what her experience was and her version of events was also supported by a security report by a private security company in the hotel … which pictured the entire story.
“So as far as we are concerned, as I said, the truths of the matter will prevail and it is just important the matter should be brought before the courts because the courts have mechanisms of examination, cross examination, leading of evidence, weighing up of evidence in order to get the true picture of events.
“And for that very reason it is so important that the courts should look at it and no one else,” Spies added.
In her August 13 allegations, Engels said Grace struck her several times with the extension cord which left her with multiple injuries, including gushes in the head and forehead which required stitches.
Engels said when she arrived at the hotel to visit Grace’s sons, one of Grace’s bodyguards had asked her and a friend to wait in a separate room before the first lady allegedly came and started beating her.
“When Grace entered, I had no idea who she was. She walked in with an extension cord and just started beating me with it,” Engels alleged, adding that Grace had also accused her of living with her sons.
“She flipped and just kept on beating me with the plug. Over and over. I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised … I needed to crawl out of the room before I could run away.
“Her 10 bodyguards just stood there watching, no one did anything, no one tried to help me,” she said.
She later posted several pictures of her injuries, which she said were caused by the extension cable allegedly used by Grace during the assault.
The pictures sent social media into meltdown as the international media also covered the alleged assault case prominently.
This is not the first time that Grace has been mired in incidents of violence abroad.
In 2009, she was investigated by Hong Kong police for an alleged assault on a British photographer during what was described at the time as a shopping trip to the city.
She was accused of repeatedly punching Richard Jones — chief photographer of the Hong Kong photo agency Sinopix — who was on an assignment for the British Sunday Times.
In 2014, Grace also confronted journalists at a Singaporean hospital as she attempted to block them from photographing Mugabe as he entered Gleneagles facility for a medical check-up.
Of late, both Mugabe and Grace have been showing signs of exasperation with their fun-loving sons, with the Zanu PF leader publicly rebuking Chatunga and calling on him to take it easy and concentrate on his studies.
Just like her husband, Grace also shared her agony about her sons with relatives in July, over their continuing wayward behaviour.
The errant Mugabe sons, despite the security risks and their status in society, have found it difficult to lead restricted lifestyles, and have often been pictured mingling with other people freely at upmarket entertainment venues. Daily News
Diaspora
Mbalula ‘hatred’ for Zimbabweans drove false trafficking agenda
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Speaking exclusively to this publication, Tare Munzara expressed disappointment at how the whole matter had been handled.
A South African model, Princess Mahlangu travelled to Malaysia for a pageant directed by Munzara, after the pageant had already been cancelled. While in Malaysia reportedly concocted a plan to return home free. She subsequently falsely accused Munzara of attempting to traffic her for sex using a bogus pageant.
Mbalula then took to twitter, to spread the sensational claims. The Zimbabwean man Munzara’s was named in confidence by sources within the HAWKS, spokesperson, and members of the SAPS.
But Munzara was discharged after Malaysian police stated that they could not find a crime. A concurrent South African investigation has since been closed.
Munzara’s request for an apology and retraction have fallen on deaf ears, with Mbalula reportedly insisting the matter raised awareness.
Now Munzara firmly believes the minister has an agenda against Zimbabweans, as it is not the first time that he has made false accusations against Zimbabweans.
The claims are not entirely baseless. Twice this year, Mbalula has stated that unidentified criminals in South Africa are Zimbabweans. A claim which analysts have stated is absurd, as unidentified people cannot simultaneously be criminals.
Khuluma Afrika co-editor Prof Changamire questioned if the so called criminals shouted their nationalities as they fled the scenes where crimes where committed.
In a lengthy statement, Munzara shared his disappointments.
“Sadly until date the model Princess Mhlangu has not apologized or given a public statement about how she has wrecked my life and the lives of those I work with on this particular project ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ .
The police and the hawks already have stated that his was a lie created by the Model . However whoever is advising her is giving her the wrong legal advice, because we surely are going to make sure that the same Minister ‘’ Fikile Mbalula ‘’ takes active charge to ensure that the law takes its course.
He rushed to conclude that ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ is an international trafficking organisation and I work with other through this illusion he created that we are a syndicate that traffics and sells people.
As a mature adult and as a leader the people of south Africa, even the world could have expected him to act and open his mouth when he was sure that the case reported was genuine, but he only used his leadership position and not leadership qualities to handle this matter. Not knowing that he was also damaging the hard work put in by other contestants and National Directors, that’s time , resources and effort.
A lot of financial sacrifices were made by these people and now the brand has been damaged , and we are going to compensate them because of the lie created by princess Mahlangu and the mistake of concluding done by Fikile Mbalula.
Even if we try to stage the event, who will sponsor , and who will come? Personally now people are shying away from me because they don’t need such kind of drama in their business and so I am being dropped and have lost business and other potentials.
I am very aware of how he made a quick intervention, summoning up a press conference to conclude a case that was not investigated or concluded by his team of police and the hawks and how now he doesn’t want to correct his own mistake of soiling my hard-earned international profile.
If his intel was accurate he should have checked with the Malaysians that I had no case. I would not be surprised him doing so because he once made untrue remarks about Zimbabweans being the cause of crime in South Africa and also that our army members in south Africa are a bunch of criminals.
These are the same remarks that stir up xenophobia and we don’t need this in Africa at all. Moreover, the South African opposition DA Party also took this case up to the Human Rights Commission about his remarks about Zimbabweans.
Its clear that in my case he already had a vendetta with Zimbabweans causing a stir and potential diplomatic rifts, which is very unconscionable. The President of Zimbabwe has even warned him about his bad mouthing of Zimbabweans, but I can see that he hasn’t learnt from his mistakes, and so I am going to report what him and princess Mahlangu to President Robert Mugabe , about what they have done to ruin my life.
What really puzzles me is that , according to a source the Press Spokes Person stated that ‘’ they used my case to raise awareness about Human Trafficking, even though there was no trafficking in this case. So it shows that I am now a sacrificial Lamp. But nope I stand firm and I will hold my ground because I cant suffer for political ego.
He even soon after that launched an anti-human trafficking campaign under his so called Minister’s 6 Points. So they raised awareness by using a bogus case?? Really who does that.
Who am I to judge him but when it comes to my case I believe that he must do the honorable thing of Hosting Another Press Conference with the same media and the same impact just as he did the first one when he concluded that Princess Mahlangu was a real and genuine victim, and yet the real victims are me and the South African National Directors Palesa Ramoshibi and Mpho Masita.
He said we take a victim as a genuine victim, and now he is not acting because its clear that we are the real victims… South Africa has a lot of genuine victims of crime and he never shows his face or interests at large according to many south africans, but in my case he took interests and I know this was done to boost his own public profile and to sort of prove to the people that he is doing his job, but doing his job at the expense of my life and my hard earned work.
This is not a war or a fight against him, but as a real and a genuine victim, I must be heard and I must have my dignity restored by him, he is a professional who must understand that he must use his leadership position to act as a leader and not as a reckless politician who risks the integrity of my life, the Police Department of South Africa, The ANC Party , and the people of South Africa at large.
I just kindly ask him not to try and duck blame, but to go and face the media and say, I was wrong on that case, even if he doesn’t mention my name, the media will do it for him.
As for the pathological liar, Princess Mahlangu, we look forward to her being taken in by the police so that justice is served , we cannot let this go unpunished . We suffered and we are still suffering, I don’t know when it will end but it must end.”
Mbalula declined to comment entirely.