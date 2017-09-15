Mugabe tired of gossip and lies: Khaya-Moyo

President Robert Mugabe is tired of gossip and lies and wants Zanu PF cadres to organise themselves and prepare for next year’s harmonised elections, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said yesterday. This however is despite Mugabe’s wife Grace, being the chief gossiper at the numerous rallies she has addressed.

Addressing delegates at the Zanu PF’s Harare Provincial offices during a BVR voter registration training programme yesterday, Khaya Moyo said tribalism and factionalism should not exist in Zanu PF.

“Other party members think that they are doing the party any good by seeking an audience with President Mugabe on a daily basis. The President is now tired of gossip and lies. This is not good for the party ahead of next year’s elections,” he said.

“If we are zanu-pf, we are zanu-pf with one President. We must be loyal to the President of the party and Government. Factionalism and tribalism should cease to exist. After the signing of the Unity Accord between Zapu and zanu-pf, the late Vice President Cde Joshua Nkomo called us and said we have one party and said even if l die today, you will remain where l have left you.”

Khaya Moyo cautioned party members to desist from granting the media unnecessary interviews without the party’s blessings as this would brew divisions in the party.

He said Zanu-PF had well-defined party structures of channelling out information through the Information and Publicity Department.

“Information is power. We will not allow everybody to be the spokesperson of the party. Refrain from that. They say the pen is mightier than the sword. I have witnessed a trend where most of you are just giving out information without following proper procedures. This is not what is in the Constitution of the party,” he said.

“Let us avoid issuing statements to which we cannot stand by in the future. Our party Constitution is our Bible which must be adhered to. All members of the party must study and know the party’s Constitution.”

Addressing the same gathering, Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said war veterans were a critical sector ahead of next year’s elections.

He said the country had close to one million war veterans who must be registered to vote if all are combined from the mujibhas and chimbwidos, war victims, political detainees and restrictees.