Mnangagwa set to sue Jonathan Moyo
Zimbabwe’s Minister of Higher Education, Jonathan Moyo will be slapped with a massive lawsuit regarding claims he made about the country’s Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, impeccable sources have confirmed.
The defamation lawsuit against Moyo stems from claims the Minister first made in politburo meeting held in the capital, which he later echoed on social network site Twitter.
Moyo is on record for claiming that Mnangagwa made a purported love rival Godfrey Majonga jump from a high rise city building after finding him in the company of a female companion.
Moyo adds that Majonga was given a choice of jumping from the building or sitting on a red hot stove. He chose the latter and suffered immense injuries which rendered him permanently disabled.
The incident is said to have occurred nearly 30 years ago.
However, the victim, at the center of the claims dismissed them early this week. Speaking to journalists from Daily News, the victim directed questions about the claims to the claimants.
During a rally held last Saturday, President Mugabe also poured cold water on the story. Describing it as ‘claims’ which he had been told.
“Hameno ndezve chokwadi here. Ndivo vanototiudza (Who knows if its even true. They are the ones who told us)” he said, as he gestured towards Jonathan Moyo, his wife, and Saviour Kasukuwere.
Mnangagwa has remained silent throughout the baseless allegations but sources close the Vice President have since revealed that his lawyers had been preparing a massive lawsuit.
Given that the victim dismisses the claims, and so to does the President, it is likely that Moyo will be hit in the pockets quite hard.
Mbalula ‘hatred’ for Zimbabweans drove false trafficking agenda
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Speaking exclusively to this publication, Tare Munzara expressed disappointment at how the whole matter had been handled.
A South African model, Princess Mahlangu travelled to Malaysia for a pageant directed by Munzara, after the pageant had already been cancelled. While in Malaysia reportedly concocted a plan to return home free. She subsequently falsely accused Munzara of attempting to traffic her for sex using a bogus pageant.
Mbalula then took to twitter, to spread the sensational claims. The Zimbabwean man Munzara’s was named in confidence by sources within the HAWKS, spokesperson, and members of the SAPS.
But Munzara was discharged after Malaysian police stated that they could not find a crime. A concurrent South African investigation has since been closed.
Munzara’s request for an apology and retraction have fallen on deaf ears, with Mbalula reportedly insisting the matter raised awareness.
Now Munzara firmly believes the minister has an agenda against Zimbabweans, as it is not the first time that he has made false accusations against Zimbabweans.
The claims are not entirely baseless. Twice this year, Mbalula has stated that unidentified criminals in South Africa are Zimbabweans. A claim which analysts have stated is absurd, as unidentified people cannot simultaneously be criminals.
Khuluma Afrika co-editor Prof Changamire questioned if the so called criminals shouted their nationalities as they fled the scenes where crimes where committed.
In a lengthy statement, Munzara shared his disappointments.
“Sadly until date the model Princess Mhlangu has not apologized or given a public statement about how she has wrecked my life and the lives of those I work with on this particular project ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ .
The police and the hawks already have stated that his was a lie created by the Model . However whoever is advising her is giving her the wrong legal advice, because we surely are going to make sure that the same Minister ‘’ Fikile Mbalula ‘’ takes active charge to ensure that the law takes its course.
He rushed to conclude that ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ is an international trafficking organisation and I work with other through this illusion he created that we are a syndicate that traffics and sells people.
As a mature adult and as a leader the people of south Africa, even the world could have expected him to act and open his mouth when he was sure that the case reported was genuine, but he only used his leadership position and not leadership qualities to handle this matter. Not knowing that he was also damaging the hard work put in by other contestants and National Directors, that’s time , resources and effort.
A lot of financial sacrifices were made by these people and now the brand has been damaged , and we are going to compensate them because of the lie created by princess Mahlangu and the mistake of concluding done by Fikile Mbalula.
Even if we try to stage the event, who will sponsor , and who will come? Personally now people are shying away from me because they don’t need such kind of drama in their business and so I am being dropped and have lost business and other potentials.
I am very aware of how he made a quick intervention, summoning up a press conference to conclude a case that was not investigated or concluded by his team of police and the hawks and how now he doesn’t want to correct his own mistake of soiling my hard-earned international profile.
If his intel was accurate he should have checked with the Malaysians that I had no case. I would not be surprised him doing so because he once made untrue remarks about Zimbabweans being the cause of crime in South Africa and also that our army members in south Africa are a bunch of criminals.
These are the same remarks that stir up xenophobia and we don’t need this in Africa at all. Moreover, the South African opposition DA Party also took this case up to the Human Rights Commission about his remarks about Zimbabweans.
Its clear that in my case he already had a vendetta with Zimbabweans causing a stir and potential diplomatic rifts, which is very unconscionable. The President of Zimbabwe has even warned him about his bad mouthing of Zimbabweans, but I can see that he hasn’t learnt from his mistakes, and so I am going to report what him and princess Mahlangu to President Robert Mugabe , about what they have done to ruin my life.
What really puzzles me is that , according to a source the Press Spokes Person stated that ‘’ they used my case to raise awareness about Human Trafficking, even though there was no trafficking in this case. So it shows that I am now a sacrificial Lamp. But nope I stand firm and I will hold my ground because I cant suffer for political ego.
He even soon after that launched an anti-human trafficking campaign under his so called Minister’s 6 Points. So they raised awareness by using a bogus case?? Really who does that.
Who am I to judge him but when it comes to my case I believe that he must do the honorable thing of Hosting Another Press Conference with the same media and the same impact just as he did the first one when he concluded that Princess Mahlangu was a real and genuine victim, and yet the real victims are me and the South African National Directors Palesa Ramoshibi and Mpho Masita.
He said we take a victim as a genuine victim, and now he is not acting because its clear that we are the real victims… South Africa has a lot of genuine victims of crime and he never shows his face or interests at large according to many south africans, but in my case he took interests and I know this was done to boost his own public profile and to sort of prove to the people that he is doing his job, but doing his job at the expense of my life and my hard earned work.
This is not a war or a fight against him, but as a real and a genuine victim, I must be heard and I must have my dignity restored by him, he is a professional who must understand that he must use his leadership position to act as a leader and not as a reckless politician who risks the integrity of my life, the Police Department of South Africa, The ANC Party , and the people of South Africa at large.
I just kindly ask him not to try and duck blame, but to go and face the media and say, I was wrong on that case, even if he doesn’t mention my name, the media will do it for him.
As for the pathological liar, Princess Mahlangu, we look forward to her being taken in by the police so that justice is served , we cannot let this go unpunished . We suffered and we are still suffering, I don’t know when it will end but it must end.”
Mbalula declined to comment entirely.
‘Referee’s decision was final’: Bosso ready to defend players against retrospective action
HIGHLANDERS said they will defend their players against any retrospective action threatened by Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa for allegedly bullying Dynamos striker, Christian Epoupa Ntouba.
By Ricky Zililo
Chiyangwa raised eyebrows on Monday after announcing that Zifa had rescinded Ntouba’s straight red card without following due process.
Ntouba was sent off for head butting Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa in an explosive Castle Lager Premiership game at Rufaro Stadium.
Speaking at the club’s weekly press briefing yesterday, Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube and head coach, Erol Akbay, said that Chiyangwa was offside.
Highlanders wrote to the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday mocking Chiyangwa’s decision and demanded to be awarded a penalty they were denied by Masvingo-based referee, Arnold Ncube, when striker Godfrey Makaruse was felled in the box in the 52nd minute.
“We haven’t received any official communication from Zifa about a replay or action on our players. In as far as we know, the game ended and as Highlanders, we are not in the habit of playing replays because we know that a referee’s decision is final.
“The letter we wrote to Zifa was a satire and it’s self-explanatory. We were just highlighting the anomaly in the decision made to rescind the red card. We understand the rules and laws of the game that a referee’s decision is final. What we simply did was lift a mirror to reflect this ridiculous decision (rescinding of the red card) and we also raised equally ridiculous suggestions,” said Dube.
“It was all a satire because we know that complaints are raised through the right channels. We’re a competitive side and have never been cry babies. We know errors are made in football and whenever we raise issues, it will be for purposes of the good of the game,” he said.
Akbay weighed in saying he was shocked by Chiyangwa’s decision and praised Muduhwa for doing a great job of keeping Epoupa under lock and key.
“I was shocked to hear people trying to fault my players after the big game. Nobody can touch my boys because they didn’t do anything wrong. My player (Muduhwa) did a very good job. I was an attacking player and I spent lots of time with defenders. What I know is that a defender will do everything to make sure that a striker loses concentration and my player was a step ahead of their player (Epoupa),” said Akbay.
Meanwhile, the PSL has technically rendered invalid Chiyangwa’s nullification of Ntouba’s red card, saying the referee’s decision is final.
In a statement, the PSL said they had not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zifa regarding the expulsion of Ntouba and were only in possession of the referee’s report.
This means Ntouba is ineligible to play in Sunday’s rearranged match against Caps United.
The other players set to miss Sunday’s encounter include Dynamos’ duo of defender Lincoln Zvasiya and midfielder Ticahaona Chipunza as well as Caps United’s Valentine Musarurwa, who are suspended after accumulating three yellow cards each. The Chronicle
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
An MDC-T parliamentarian has been dragged to court for allegedly invading the home of a Gweru woman and demanding to have sex with the woman’s husband.
By Patrick Chitumba in Gweru
Ms Teti Banda, a proportional representation MP in Midlands Province has allegedly gone to the extent of assaulting Ms Tafadzwa Chinoona of Mkoba 14 to gain access to her husband, Mr James Wonder Tsuro.
Ms Banda of house No 6057 Mkoba 19 is being accused of having an affair with Mr Tsuro.
Mr Tsuro, who is a former MDC-T councillor for Ward 14 and former MDC-T provincial organising secretary, is an active member of the party. Ms Chinoona is seeking a peace order against Ms Banda so that she stays away from her husband and family.
In an affidavit that was presented to Gweru Civil Court magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore on September 11, Ms Chinoona said Ms Banda has a tendency of invading her home and demanding to have access to her bedroom and having sex with her husband.
The matter was reset to September 25 to allow the police time to serve summons to Ms Banda.
Ms Chinoona said she is legally married to Mr Tsuro under the Marriage Act chapter 5:11 since June 2013.
She said Ms Banda was having an adulterous relationship with her husband. “She comes to my house inciting violence and demands to sleep in the spare bedroom with my husband. She verbally insults me on several occasions and also comes to our tuck-shop making me feel uncomfortable,” said Ms Chinoona.
“On August 25, Teti came to my place of residence and demanded to sleep in the spare bedroom disturbing my nephew who was sleeping peacefully there as he had to wake up and vacate the bedroom,” said Ms Chinoona.
She said sometime last year – Ms Banda punched her.
“I’m living in fear knowing how violent Teti is and therefore I appeal to the honourable court to grant me a peace order against Teti so that she may stop physically and psychologically abusing me or coming to my house and tuck-shop,” said Ms Chinoona.
Ms Banda is still to respond to the summons. The Chronicle
