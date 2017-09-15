MDC-T legislator in adultery storm

By Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

An MDC-T parliamentarian has been dragged to court for allegedly invading the home of a Gweru woman and demanding to have sex with the woman’s husband.

Ms Teti Banda, a proportional representation MP in Midlands Province has allegedly gone to the extent of assaulting Ms Tafadzwa Chinoona of Mkoba 14 to gain access to her husband, Mr James Wonder Tsuro.

Ms Banda of house No 6057 Mkoba 19 is being accused of having an affair with Mr Tsuro.

Mr Tsuro, who is a former MDC-T councillor for Ward 14 and former MDC-T provincial organising secretary, is an active member of the party. Ms Chinoona is seeking a peace order against Ms Banda so that she stays away from her husband and family.

In an affidavit that was presented to Gweru Civil Court magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore on September 11, Ms Chinoona said Ms Banda has a tendency of invading her home and demanding to have access to her bedroom and having sex with her husband.

The matter was reset to September 25 to allow the police time to serve summons to Ms Banda.

Ms Chinoona said she is legally married to Mr Tsuro under the Marriage Act chapter 5:11 since June 2013.

She said Ms Banda was having an adulterous relationship with her husband. “She comes to my house inciting violence and demands to sleep in the spare bedroom with my husband. She verbally insults me on several occasions and also comes to our tuck-shop making me feel uncomfortable,” said Ms Chinoona.

“On August 25, Teti came to my place of residence and demanded to sleep in the spare bedroom disturbing my nephew who was sleeping peacefully there as he had to wake up and vacate the bedroom,” said Ms Chinoona.

She said sometime last year – Ms Banda punched her.

“I’m living in fear knowing how violent Teti is and therefore I appeal to the honourable court to grant me a peace order against Teti so that she may stop physically and psychologically abusing me or coming to my house and tuck-shop,” said Ms Chinoona.

Ms Banda is still to respond to the summons. The Chronicle