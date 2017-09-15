Crimes & Courts
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
An MDC-T parliamentarian has been dragged to court for allegedly invading the home of a Gweru woman and demanding to have sex with the woman’s husband.
By Patrick Chitumba in Gweru
Ms Teti Banda, a proportional representation MP in Midlands Province has allegedly gone to the extent of assaulting Ms Tafadzwa Chinoona of Mkoba 14 to gain access to her husband, Mr James Wonder Tsuro.
Ms Banda of house No 6057 Mkoba 19 is being accused of having an affair with Mr Tsuro.
Mr Tsuro, who is a former MDC-T councillor for Ward 14 and former MDC-T provincial organising secretary, is an active member of the party. Ms Chinoona is seeking a peace order against Ms Banda so that she stays away from her husband and family.
In an affidavit that was presented to Gweru Civil Court magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore on September 11, Ms Chinoona said Ms Banda has a tendency of invading her home and demanding to have access to her bedroom and having sex with her husband.
The matter was reset to September 25 to allow the police time to serve summons to Ms Banda.
Ms Chinoona said she is legally married to Mr Tsuro under the Marriage Act chapter 5:11 since June 2013.
She said Ms Banda was having an adulterous relationship with her husband. “She comes to my house inciting violence and demands to sleep in the spare bedroom with my husband. She verbally insults me on several occasions and also comes to our tuck-shop making me feel uncomfortable,” said Ms Chinoona.
“On August 25, Teti came to my place of residence and demanded to sleep in the spare bedroom disturbing my nephew who was sleeping peacefully there as he had to wake up and vacate the bedroom,” said Ms Chinoona.
She said sometime last year – Ms Banda punched her.
“I’m living in fear knowing how violent Teti is and therefore I appeal to the honourable court to grant me a peace order against Teti so that she may stop physically and psychologically abusing me or coming to my house and tuck-shop,” said Ms Chinoona.
Ms Banda is still to respond to the summons. The Chronicle
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
A LABORATORY technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed near the heart with an okapi knife as he attempted to stop a fight between his friend and the assailant.
By Amanda Chikari
Police arrested the assailant in Harare following a six-day manhunt.
The incident happened at about 9pm on Tuesday last week at Red tuckshop in Ridgemont suburb which is about 10km from Gweru Central Business District (CBD).
The deceased, Mr Brigadiah Mahachi (28) died the following day at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been admitted.
His attacker, Emmanuel Bhumure (37) who resides at stand number 43 Hertfordshire, Gweru, fled to Harare after the incident.
Police arrested Bhumure in Harare on Monday.
Yesterday Bhumure appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a murder charge.
Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self defence.
“The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I drew a knife and stabbed him. It was not my intention to kill him,” he said.
It is alleged that on September 5 at Red tuckshop, at the 10 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Harare road, Bhumure stabbed Mahachi following an undisclosed dispute.
Mahachi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died the following morning.
The court heard that Bhumure after stabbing Mahachi fled to Harare.
Mahachi’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem which revealed that he died due excessive bleeding because the stab wound was close to his heart.
Ms Gracious Rongai is appearing for the State. The Chronicle
Teenager claims rape after getting $1 for sex
An 18-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb framed her cousin’s former boyfriend of rape when he gave her $1 after they had sex.
By Codelia Mondela
Nomvelo Ndlovu, a Form Three pupil at a local college cried rape after she was given the dollar by Nkosilathi Mutukwa (20), a taxi driver from the same suburb.
Mutukwa had been arraigned for rape before magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.
He pleaded not guilty and Ms Marondedze acquitted him after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against him.
Ms Marondedze said: “The court is satisfied that the State failed to prove a case against the accused. Mutukwa is discharged. He is found not guilty and acquitted.”
A tearful Ndlovu, in a black dress and neatly combed hair left the court looking disappointed.
In her evidence Ndlovu had told the court that Mutukwa raped her twice in his Honda Fit using protection and he had bragged that he was an expert when it came to sex.
“After he raped me for the second time, I had difficulties in breathing that’s when Mutukwa said he would kill me with sex,” she said.
The prosecutor Mr Robin Mukura asked her why she did not seek help from passengers who boarded Mutukwa’s taxi after the rape.
She replied saying: “I could not open up to them as they were strangers. That is why I later narrated the matter to my neighbour.”
Mutukwa told a different story saying that Ndlovu was playing music on his phone and the two were having a good time on that day.
“You are just bitter that I gave you a dollar as you expected me to give you $5 or $10 for what we had done. You were influenced by your friends who laughed at you for having sex for a dollar,” he said.
Mukura said Ndlovu should have sought help from other passengers and there was no evidence that showed she was threatened or assaulted.
He said the two had sex on August 31 this year, around 8AM, after Mutukwa promised to drop Ndlovu at school.
“They had sex at Evelyn High school grounds and at Hillside Dams. Around 1PM, Mutukwa drove back to town and gave Ndlovu a dollar for bus fare,” Mr Mukura said. The Herald
Kwese TV seeks permission to operate
Dr Dish (Pvt) Limited, which recently partnered Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership, has filed an urgent chamber application seeking permission to operate its broadcast business, pending determination of a Supreme Court appeal by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.
By Daniel Nemukuyu
High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe last week handed down a judgment allowing Dr Dish, in partnership with Econet Media, to provide the service pending confirmation of the provisional order.
He set aside an earlier decision by BAZ cancelling the content distribution licence awarded to Econet Media’s partner, Dr Dish (Pvt) Ltd. Justice Hungwe allowed Dr Dish to enjoy the full benefits of its licence, pending finalisation of the main dispute.
Dissatisfied with the outcome, BAZ through its lawyers T.H Chitapi & Associates, on Monday filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court seeking the setting aside of the High Court decision.
Pending determination of the Supreme Court challenge, Dr Dish has approached the High Court with an urgent chamber application for leave to execute the High Court judgment. In the application, Dr Dish argued that Kwese TV will suffer financial prejudice if the Supreme Court appeal sets aside the High Court judgment.
“Applicant had 24 145 subscribers (before the High Court judgment),” reads the application. “At least 5 429 more subscribers have joined applicant’s network since the judgment was handed down, bringing the total subscribers to 32 429.
“The violation of the Constitutional rights of applicant’s subscribers will be perpetuated if leave to execute pending appeal is not granted on an urgent basis.”
Dr Dish argued that 1 635 people employed by Kwese risk losing their jobs if the urgent chamber application failed. The people’s right to freedom of the media will also be violated, Dr Dish argued.
Dr Dish argued that the appeal filed by BAZ was meant to frustrate the Kwese TV project and that it had no prospects of success. “The appeal is not bona fide,” reads an affidavit by Dr Dish director Mr Nyasha Muzavazi.
“It has been made for purposes of delay and for the purpose of harassing the applicant and depriving the members of public access to Kwese content that applicant is distributing.”
Dr Dish questioned why BAZ was turning a blind eye to several illegal satellite television operators, who were selling DIGISat and Zuku decoders on the streets, but exerting its energy on the Kwese project.
Dr Dish was in 2007 issued with a licence to specifically provide My TV Africa channels to Zimbabwean viewers, but it struggled to pay the required fees for years. It also reached a point of failing to provide the service until BAZ issued a notice of intention to cancel the licence in October last year.
Last month, Dr Dish partnered Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) and paid all the outstanding fees before notifying BAZ of its intention to add the Kwese TV channels to its list of content.
BAZ received the money, but went on to terminate the licence through a letter dated August 22 this year. The Herald
