Diaspora
Mbalula ‘hatred’ for Zimbabweans drove false trafficking agenda
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Pretoria – South Africa’s Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula may have deliberately acted without base regarding the human trafficking allegations leveled against a Zimbabwean man because he harbours a hatred for Zimbabweans, the victim of the claims has stated.
Speaking exclusively to this publication, Tare Munzara expressed disappointment at how the whole matter had been handled.
A South African model, Princess Mahlangu travelled to Malaysia for a pageant directed by Munzara, after the pageant had already been cancelled. While in Malaysia reportedly concocted a plan to return home free. She subsequently falsely accused Munzara of attempting to traffic her for sex using a bogus pageant.
Mbalula then took to twitter, to spread the sensational claims. The Zimbabwean man Munzara’s was named in confidence by sources within the HAWKS, spokesperson, and members of the SAPS.
But Munzara was discharged after Malaysian police stated that they could not find a crime. A concurrent South African investigation has since been closed.
Munzara’s request for an apology and retraction have fallen on deaf ears, with Mbalula reportedly insisting the matter raised awareness.
Now Munzara firmly believes the minister has an agenda against Zimbabweans, as it is not the first time that he has made false accusations against Zimbabweans.
The claims are not entirely baseless. Twice this year, Mbalula has stated that unidentified criminals in South Africa are Zimbabweans. A claim which analysts have stated is absurd, as unidentified people cannot simultaneously be criminals.
Khuluma Afrika co-editor Prof Changamire questioned if the so called criminals shouted their nationalities as they fled the scenes where crimes where committed.
In a lengthy statement, Munzara shared his disappointments.
“Sadly until date the model Princess Mhlangu has not apologized or given a public statement about how she has wrecked my life and the lives of those I work with on this particular project ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ .
The police and the hawks already have stated that his was a lie created by the Model . However whoever is advising her is giving her the wrong legal advice, because we surely are going to make sure that the same Minister ‘’ Fikile Mbalula ‘’ takes active charge to ensure that the law takes its course.
He rushed to conclude that ‘’ Miss United Countries ‘’ is an international trafficking organisation and I work with other through this illusion he created that we are a syndicate that traffics and sells people.
As a mature adult and as a leader the people of south Africa, even the world could have expected him to act and open his mouth when he was sure that the case reported was genuine, but he only used his leadership position and not leadership qualities to handle this matter. Not knowing that he was also damaging the hard work put in by other contestants and National Directors, that’s time , resources and effort.
A lot of financial sacrifices were made by these people and now the brand has been damaged , and we are going to compensate them because of the lie created by princess Mahlangu and the mistake of concluding done by Fikile Mbalula.
Even if we try to stage the event, who will sponsor , and who will come? Personally now people are shying away from me because they don’t need such kind of drama in their business and so I am being dropped and have lost business and other potentials.
I am very aware of how he made a quick intervention, summoning up a press conference to conclude a case that was not investigated or concluded by his team of police and the hawks and how now he doesn’t want to correct his own mistake of soiling my hard-earned international profile.
If his intel was accurate he should have checked with the Malaysians that I had no case. I would not be surprised him doing so because he once made untrue remarks about Zimbabweans being the cause of crime in South Africa and also that our army members in south Africa are a bunch of criminals.
These are the same remarks that stir up xenophobia and we don’t need this in Africa at all. Moreover, the South African opposition DA Party also took this case up to the Human Rights Commission about his remarks about Zimbabweans.
Its clear that in my case he already had a vendetta with Zimbabweans causing a stir and potential diplomatic rifts, which is very unconscionable. The President of Zimbabwe has even warned him about his bad mouthing of Zimbabweans, but I can see that he hasn’t learnt from his mistakes, and so I am going to report what him and princess Mahlangu to President Robert Mugabe , about what they have done to ruin my life.
What really puzzles me is that , according to a source the Press Spokes Person stated that ‘’ they used my case to raise awareness about Human Trafficking, even though there was no trafficking in this case. So it shows that I am now a sacrificial Lamp. But nope I stand firm and I will hold my ground because I cant suffer for political ego.
He even soon after that launched an anti-human trafficking campaign under his so called Minister’s 6 Points. So they raised awareness by using a bogus case?? Really who does that.
Who am I to judge him but when it comes to my case I believe that he must do the honorable thing of Hosting Another Press Conference with the same media and the same impact just as he did the first one when he concluded that Princess Mahlangu was a real and genuine victim, and yet the real victims are me and the South African National Directors Palesa Ramoshibi and Mpho Masita.
He said we take a victim as a genuine victim, and now he is not acting because its clear that we are the real victims… South Africa has a lot of genuine victims of crime and he never shows his face or interests at large according to many south africans, but in my case he took interests and I know this was done to boost his own public profile and to sort of prove to the people that he is doing his job, but doing his job at the expense of my life and my hard earned work.
This is not a war or a fight against him, but as a real and a genuine victim, I must be heard and I must have my dignity restored by him, he is a professional who must understand that he must use his leadership position to act as a leader and not as a reckless politician who risks the integrity of my life, the Police Department of South Africa, The ANC Party , and the people of South Africa at large.
I just kindly ask him not to try and duck blame, but to go and face the media and say, I was wrong on that case, even if he doesn’t mention my name, the media will do it for him.
As for the pathological liar, Princess Mahlangu, we look forward to her being taken in by the police so that justice is served , we cannot let this go unpunished . We suffered and we are still suffering, I don’t know when it will end but it must end.”
Mbalula declined to comment entirely.
Diaspora
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
Former X Factor hopeful Gamu Nhengu has found her happy ending after getting married to her Scots sweetheart. The Zimbabwe-born singer, who was threatened with deportation along with her family after an immigration wrangle, walked down the aisle on Sunday.
By Beverley Lions | Daily Record |
Former X Factor hopeful Gamu Nhengu has found her happy ending after getting married to her Scots sweetheart.
The Zimbabwe-born singer, who was threatened with deportation along with her family after an immigration wrangle, walked down the aisle on Sunday.
The scene was a picture of happiness as she and her Stirling-born music shop worker husband Jamie Rintoul swapped rings.
Gamu, who lived in nearby Tillicoultry with her family before moving to London to become a stylist and make music with her and Jamie’s band Sheltrs, hit the headlines as an 18-year-old contestant in X Factor in 2010.
She lost her place to Katie Waisel after an immigration row when it was revealed her family’s visa application was submitted late.
At the time, she pleaded with immigration officials not to send her and her family back to Zimbabwe, where she feared being killed by a death squad if she returned.
Most recently Gamu made a brief return to the public eye after presenter Rylan Clark launched a campaign to find her in the Xtra Factor.
Gamu said at the time: “I was trying hard to pretend the past six years had not happened. If you asked me if I was Gamu from X Factor, I 99 per cent probably would’ve said ‘no’. If you do it now, it might still be the same.”
She added: “Sheltrs is a band made up of myself and Jamie.
“We possibly don’t quite know exactly what we’re doing. But we do know what we love.
“I’ve realised that worrying about what we will become will not progress us further but will only succeed in holding us back.”
The two lovebirds have been dating since June 2015 and got engaged in September last year.
Accidents
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
By Thupeyo Muleya
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Crimes & Courts
Zimbabwean murder accused throws tantrum in South African court
Port Elizabeth – A Zimbabwean national accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in a fit of rage, defiantly refused to leave a correctional services vehicle used to transport him to his case before the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.
By RAAHIL SAIN
Port Elizabeth – A Zimbabwean national accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in a fit of rage, defiantly refused to leave a correctional services vehicle used to transport him to his case before the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.
Describing a scene of commotion, court officials said that the 30-year-old rolled up his sleeves in aggression and refused to leave the vehicle to appear before Judge Irma Schoeman.
Schoeman then sent a court orderly to call out his name three times in the court corridor to no avail. She then instructed the court orderly to go back to the van to ask him to make his appearance.
He told the court orderly that he first wanted to have a cigarette and court adjourned for the second time round to allow him time to smoke his cigarette.
When he finally made it to the prison holding cells, he again became resistant, with court officials pleading with him to stand in the dock.
It became apparent that he was unhappy about the people sitting in the court public gallery as he could be heard boldly arguing with court staff.
When Schoeman entered court, he refused to stand before her and requested through interpreter, Shelton Chiyangwa, that the judge have the public in the gallery removed.
“It is an open court and I cannot clear the court. Trials and postponements are conducted in an open court,” said Schoeman.
Speaking while standing at the stairs just below the dock, the murder accused argued that he was not willing to make his way up because of the journalists who were present. He claimed that the media had published lies about him in the past.
Schoeman ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued, however, the accused said that he would continue to stay away if conditions remained the same.
The State alleges that in November last year, the man went to the house of his ex-girlfriend armed with an iron rod and a knife.
According to the State, he kicked down the door and assaulted his ex- girlfriend while she was asleep. He allegedly slapped and pushed her against the wall. He then allegedly turned to her boyfriend and allegedly assaulted him with the iron rod.
The indictment reads that another woman in the house tried to intervene but the man allegedly drew out a knife and stabbed her.
According to the State, while he continued to assault his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, her roommate came back and threw boiling water on him.
In a culmination of events, he allegedly took his ex-girlfriend against her will to a shack in Motherwell where he raped her twice.
He is facing charges of murder, housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and rape.
The case against him was postponed until October 10 for trial. African News Agency
Mnangagwa set to sue Jonathan Moyo
Mbalula ‘hatred’ for Zimbabweans drove false trafficking agenda
Mandela vs Mugabe: A legacy of ashes
‘Referee’s decision was final’: Bosso ready to defend players against retrospective action
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
Poor M’nangagwa et al…… Never Learn
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
Thesis or your life? South African student resists armed robbers to hold on to master’s thesis
Mugabe succession: It’s a two-horse race
Follow us on Facebook
Trending
-
Diaspora16 hours ago
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
-
Opinion23 hours ago
Poor M’nangagwa et al…… Never Learn
-
Crimes & Courts10 hours ago
MDC-T legislator in adultery storm
-
News24 hours ago
Thesis or your life? South African student resists armed robbers to hold on to master’s thesis