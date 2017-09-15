Opinion
Mandela vs Mugabe: A legacy of ashes
Ever get that feeling that all the lifelong plans you have ever had will burn into red-hot disappointment one day? If you live in Johannesburg for long enough, you will hear stories about men and women from Zimbabwe who have made it here. Stay in Midrand for long enough and you could see Peter Ndlovu filling up at an Engen garage on any given day. And you might see Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa and Esrom Nyandoro working out on the treadmills at the local Virgin Active gym now and again. If you reside in Pretoria there is a good chance that you have met taxi drivers, technicians, boilermakers, students, teachers, geologists, doctors and engineers who come from Zimbabwe. You will also see personalities like Beast Mtawarira and Tonderai Chavhanga, sportsmen who have excelled in local rugby, and done well for the Springboks.
By Tafi Mhaka
Ever get that feeling that all the lifelong plans you have ever had will burn into red-hot disappointment one day? If you live in Johannesburg for long enough, you will hear stories about men and women from Zimbabwe who have made it here. Stay in Midrand for long enough and you could see Peter Ndlovu filling up at an Engen garage on any given day. And you might see Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa and Esrom Nyandoro working out on the treadmills at the local Virgin Active gym now and again. If you reside in Pretoria there is a good chance that you have met taxi drivers, technicians, boilermakers, students, teachers, geologists, doctors and engineers who come from Zimbabwe. You will also see personalities like Beast Mtawarira and Tonderai Chavhanga, sportsmen who have excelled in local rugby, and done well for the Springboks.
Travel a bit and you will discover that although large communities of Zimbabweans live in Hillbrow and Germiston, the diaspora is well represented in all localities in Egoli. Spend a little time purchasing low priced commodities in Johannesburg and you will appreciate that Zimbabwean bus operators have the largest bus terminus for foreign transport companies and the place feels like a small version of Mbare Musika Bus Terminal. And whether you meet people who moved to Johannesburg last week or last year or twenty years ago, the various masses who reside here, migrated out of fear that economic scarceness in Zimbabwe could put their lifetime dreams on hold.
See, with a little luck, life here can be a fantastic and highly rewarding experience. Egoli is truly a place laden with tremendous possibilities for enthusiastic self-starters. Yet life as an immigrant here can also be tough on broken families and distant friends and lonely relatives. Life can be a painful affair when one lives in a foreign land. Johannesburg has become the ultimate representation of the rich realisation of the African dream and the quintessential representation of the chronic and communal shortcomings of African leadership.
Africa is filled with hotly disputed electoral and economic spaces. From Cape to Cairo, the heat-filled landscapes and wildernesses and plush jungles house the nonstop struggles of deprived civilisations, while the rich pickings of the African continent feed the selfish paranoia and unembarrassed profligacy of an immensely decadent, entitled and cosseted political and economic elite. A flawless and obstinate summation of the recurrent failings of African leaders can be seen in how Johannesburg has mutated into a continental melting pot.
An African dream went up in flames when Ernesto Alfabeto Nhamuave met his painful death during xenophobic violence in Johannesburg. He cried and struggled in pain and agony while a ferocious expression of flamed abhorrence charred him to death. People stood still and watched him burn to death. Nobody, bar a few police officers, made an effort to help the Mozambican national as he lived his final moments in the blazing clutch of heated disgust with the abundant fiascos of corrupt African leaders, who have not created egalitarian post-colonial orders for all in their backyards.
Nhamuave died for the collective cause of African immigrants who have been rendered destitute and homeless by the selfish actions of an unrepentant and blundering political elite that masquerades as the African Union. The gory scene where Nhamuave died in 2008, an unassuming road in Alexandria Township, could have represented an apprehensive consolidation of exhausted continental hopes and harsh resentment over ever-increasing social and economic inequality in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique. Why did Nhamuave meet his death 600 miles away from his home in the village of Vuca, near Homoine in southern Mozambique?
With a GDP per capita of $1200, which ranks 212 out of 230 countries in the world, Mozambique characterises the haplessness of socialist leaning ideological rule in the Southern African Development Community (SADC). So often, the material legacies African leaders bequeath on highly anticipative communities remain fiscal catastrophes and lawful authoritarianism. Zimbabwe is no exception: while the probable riches of Zimbabwe shrivel at the altar of populist rhetoric and the nation totters on the brink of absolute economic chaos – President Robert Mugabe somehow felt the need to claim that anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was a sell out.
So, how has the Mandela legacy failed black South Africans? This reckless evaluation volunteered by Mugabe warrants closer examination. On the eve of independence in 1980, the self-styled Leninist-Marxist leader sang a completely different tune about race relations and economic empowerment. He promised peace and prosperity for all: “Our people, young and old, men and women, black and white, living and dead, are, on this occasion, being brought together in a new form of national unity that makes them all Zimbabweans. Independence will bestow on us a new personality, a new sovereignty, a new future and perspective, and indeed a new history and a new past. Tomorrow we are being born again; born again not as individuals but collectively as a people, nay, as a viable nation of Zimbabweans”
Yet Mugabe deceived his words with murderous actions when thousands of Ndebele-speaking people were killed during Gukurahundi between 1983-1987. Mugabe later defied his flamboyant declaration to pursue an all-inclusive state when, on the 20th anniversary of independence in 2000, he described white landowners as “enemies of the state”. Land invasions by war veterans and state sanctioned farm designations drove thousands of white commercial farmers off farmlands across the country. And later on, an election process dominated by profound violence against opposition MDC politicians and supporters in 2008, confirmed that the so-called enemies of the state encompassed Matabeleland folks and white farmers and all black citizens who did not support Zanu-PF.
This ethnical and political conundrum could have been the unscrupulous state of affairs that Mandela foresaw and wanted to avoid during the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) negotiation. Nonetheless, Mandela did not abandon the need to help and support the black community. His administration enacted regulations that helped found a black middle class when the Employment Equity Act, No 55 of 1998 was passed into law. And, in an effort to inspire equal participation in business, South Africa enacted Black Economic Empowerment laws in 2003. It also instituted the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act in 2002, to help correct business-related and social wrongs of the past.
South Africa still has immense social and economic woes to resolve though, in spite of all of the abovementioned economic measures. Approximately 55% of South Africans now live in poverty, up from 53.2% six years ago. That means about 30.4 million people live below the poverty line, of which 13 million are children – and 18.1 million people receive state-funded social grants. South Africa in fact spends a staggering R121 billion on social welfare assistance annually. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe spends much less on social interventions: the El-Nino-related Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy (FDMS), a facility that should help the 2-8 million to 4 million people classified as food insecure, was allocated US$500 000 in the 2016 budget. While education assistance for one million disadvantaged children, received an allocation of only $US10 million.
Notwithstanding the extensive benefits of the social welfare system in South Africa, calls for radical land and economic reforms are escalating by the day, particularly because the unemployment rate stands at 27.7 %. And although South Africa introduced a land reform programme in 1994, a 2013 state land audit report shows that, by 2012, only 7.95 million hectares had been transferred to black owners through land reform. This represented only 7.5% of formerly white-owned land. So the increasing popularity of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-leaning party that plans to institute land reform without compensation and nationalise mines, banks and strategic sectors – and offer free health care, free houses and free education up to undergraduate level at university level, suggests mounting despondency with the methodical economic transformation being effected by the ANC.
Ominously for the poor masses in South Africa: populist land and commercial seizures have smothered transformation attempts in the DR Congo and Zimbabwe and created powerful and affluent elites under the pretence of mass economic empowerment. The late Zairian dictator Mobutu Sese Seko and his close circle of power-hungry enablers looted billions of dollars in the DR Congo in the space of 32 years. Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the volatile nation since January 2001, faces accusations of political repression and public corruption. Zimbabwe has also fallen victim to similar dealings. In 2016, the opposition PDP, led by former finance minister Tendai Biti, alleged the Mugabe family owns 14 commercial farms and President of the Senate Edna Madzongwe has six farms. Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo reportedly has five farms and State Security minister Kembo Mohadi has four. Economic Planning minister Obert Mpofu apparently owns three farms and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has two farms.
This unequal distribution of wealth challenges the central substance of socialism and Mugabe’s unwarranted permanence in office diminishes the notion of consistent and democratic change. Mandela called it quits after one term in office, and that illustrious and selfless decision – which still is an oddity in African politics –could be the decisive act that has strengthened democracy and engendered racial plurality in society and legalistic accountability in politics and cultivated a sound electoral system in South Africa.
That exceptional inheritance Mandela bequeathed to South Africa, despite incredible challenges from conservative elements in society, has endured and allowed a vibrant and representative culture to surface. That is the fair legacy that has ensured South Africa remains an economic giant. That is the tangible legacy that Mugabe might want to deliberate on before he denounces Mandela: because that is the magnificent heritage that has accommodated millions of African dreamers. That is the legacy that will help Africa rise from the ashes of dictatorial obsessions and electoral calamities.
Poor M’nangagwa et al…… Never Learn
It seems they never learn. Like cockroaches they fall into the same pool of milk and shrieking the same slogan which a Jonasi Zvobgo also once yelled "Pamberi na VaMugabe". This is all done to impress the beast and quietly hope the robe would fall on them. Not only sloganeering, but changing a whole constitution to appease the beast and give him ultimate power, the very power that eventually kicks them off to the peripheries of power.
By Tendai Chamboko
It seems they never learn. Like cockroaches they fall into the same pool of milk and shrieking the same slogan which a Jonasi Zvobgo also once yelled “Pamberi na VaMugabe”. This is all done to impress the beast and quietly hope the robe would fall on them. Not only sloganeering, but changing a whole constitution to appease the beast and give him ultimate power, the very power that eventually kicks them off to the peripheries of power.
Is it not an irony or some coincidence that some month ago just like Jonasi, Dambudzo M’nangagwa, a Karanga, a lawyer, a Minister of Justice was fine-tuning the constitution to give more power to the beast, and seeing himself eventually getting on the throne.
Jonasi Zvobgo would eventually cry foul as he realises he has been duped and blurs,” Being a President is like a relay and you have to pass the button to the next person. Unfortunately, we gave the button to a Baboon and has run with the button into the mountain and have even climbed into a big tree and no one can get it from him”.
A replay of the Baboon setting is again with us as Dambudzo’s hopes are shattered with vomiting, running stomachs, supporters being locked, dragged to courts and being dismissed from the party.
Poor Dambudzo he forgets he also elbowed out a poor widow called Joyce under unclear circumstances. The poor widow was also convinced the crown was ready for her taking.
The campaign message was spiced with the message “bhora mugedhi” and all “Zanoids” rallied, with a whisper promise that beast would hand over power to the widow after victory, as was crafted and allowed in the new constitution. The Beast would assure the window, ”Once someone becomes a Vice President what follows is being the President”. The rest is history.
Poor Mukoma Simba Makoni he also thought he was the heir apparent and would be flattered, “we are sending you on the SADC mission to get experience and eventually take over”. Again the rest is history.
As they sipped tea and eating cakes, the Beast would smile and enthral poor Morgan Tsvangirai, assuring him that he would easy off and allow him to assume power in a very free and fair election with “credible” added to it.
A sparkle of hope has been played to many aspirants by the Beast and they have danced to the beast’s flute, throwing all reasonableness into the air and comprising principles to mollify the beast. They have come and gone. We all thought they are the eventual successors. Chris Ushewokunze, Border Gezi, Gideon Gono, you name them, all were mesmerised as the beast would soft-soap them as the best. Like dogs on leash they would become angry on behalf of the beast, biting anyone standing in the way of the beast and unleashing untold suffering to please the beast.
Poor War Vets, the Hunzvis, the Jona Moyos, Elliot Manyikas, the Jabulanis, Mutasas the list goes on, of the “never learners” of the Beast’s deceitfulness. Just like Jonasi it seems they have now also learned that they were cheering and butchering for a “baboon”.
Poor Sekeramayi, the Doctor, is now subtly being earmarked as the new heir apparent and it seems he is also slowly biting the Beast’s cheese.
The Zanu Youth are now the new foot soldiers of the Beast after the War Vets have been discarded. Of course they should be forgiven for not knowing that they are walking on the same paths which a
Jonasi once walked- “Va Mugabe Chete!”. The Youths are now the new land distributors and are given the same tonic,”You are our leaders of Tomorrow”.
The Beast’s message has changed from time to justify his stay in power, when faced with Political hurdle. After going through hurdle, he decides to simply forget the promise and continue.
“I will retire after removing the vestige of colonialism from Zimbabwe” was the initial message. This changed to something like, “Power to the People-Gutsa Ruzhinji”. Then came “land to the people”, the reason we went to war will have been achieved and retirement to follow. “The old man will retire after the 2013 elections……. will retire after restoring Zanu stability…… will retire after black empowerment”. The list goes on.
Not sure what the beast would be promising the people this time since everything has been given out. I am sure the master of deception, Jona Moyo(JM) will create something to please the Beast and make sure the beast does not fall, lest his(JM) skeletons would tumble out of the cupboards. JM forgets his crucifixion would come after the 2018 resounding victory.
With the impending 2018 Elections the apparatus have now been put in motion and the Beast tactfully leaves everyone guessing. Is it M’nangagwa, Sekeramai or Dr Amai to succeed? Keep people guessing. It is Political Art at its best by the Beast. To do the same thing for so long and repeat it and still have takers. They all bite the bait and go into full swing to campaign for the Beast, each one of them hoping the mantle would fall on them or will get the crumbles from the Beast table.
After the 2018 slay, again it will be the Beast himself, bragging, “I have won and got a mandate to run the full term”.
The earlier the contestants accept and realise that the Beast wants to die in power, the less heart aches and food poisoning they will experience.
Fortunately or unfortunately to some, the Beast’s doctors are doing a good job and we will still have the Beast in the 2023 elections, and thereafter to attain his ambition of reaching 100 years.(By the way the Teacher who taught the beast all the tricks of survival lived to 120 years).
We should not be worried on the Beast’s capacity to go around and run the country effectively. Mai Doctor has assured us she would help push the wheel chair, help the Beast to run the country.
How many times have we said this will be the Beast’s last run. “Haaaa Mdara this time akuda kuzorora(The old man this time now wants to rest)”. Poor delusionary M’nangagwas, Zanoids and Zimbabweans.
“No, the constitution would not allow him to run for a third term”, some would argue. Rubbish what constitution?
For how long shall one man hold a whole country at ransom. ————————————————————————-
I have made this contribution not as way of discouraging those fighting the tyranny but to awaken all, including those in Zanu, not to be used to destroy a country with so much potential, whose “brains” are now scattered all over and benefiting other countries, running away from one man. Just for once in 2018 let us unite and recognise where lies our problem.
Bob Dylan once sang “how many years can some people exist, before they’re allowed to be free…..how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see…. how many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry,….. how many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died”
Tendai Chamboko is a qualified teacher now working as a care nurse in the diaspora and yearns to come back home and make a difference to his country.
Historical revisionism: Mandela, Mnangagwa victims of partial truths and outright lies by memory manipulators
"There is a new tendency to not just suppress history, but to recreate it completely so that it serves the present. Many of the recent accounts by Zimbabwe's leadership about struggle icons are often misleading or so fragmentary as to be deceptive. Narratives about Nelson Mandela and Emmerson Mnangagwa, for example, only tell either partial histories, half truths or outright lies."
Ever mutating tendencies to transform inconvenient truths into convenient palatable half-truths: The peculiar cases of Mandela and Mnangagwa.
“There is a new tendency to not just suppress history, but to recreate it completely so that it serves the present. Many of the recent accounts by Zimbabwe’s leadership about struggle icons are often misleading or so fragmentary as to be deceptive. Narratives about Nelson Mandela and Emmerson Mnangagwa, for example, only tell either partial histories, half truths or outright lies.”
By Prince Nyandoro
The hard knuckled realism is that Zimbabweans, as a people, are so melancholic that they prefer to look at the dimming lights of a glorious yesteryear than at beaming lights of a bright future. At the very helm of this soothing but self-deceptive activity is the Republic´s First Person.
There is no iota of doubt that history effectively determines the morrow, but there are imminent dangers of pitching tents in the past. Making the past one’s permanent dwelling place, grossly compromises one’s relevance and competence in today and tomorrow’s world. As one’s competence diminishes, there is natural tendency to attempt altering the historical narrative by either magnifying one’s legacy and/or by dwindling the contributions of one’s peers.
In the past few weeks, President Mugabe has made consented efforts to distort reality and negatively reshape the legacies of legendary revolutionaries casting them either as bona fide reactionaries or timid souls that were at the very peripheral of the struggle.
The globally revered son of Africa, Mandela, has not been spared prompting the oldest revolutionary party on the continent to swiftly respond encouraging the President to focus on improving Zimbabwe’s ailing economy. Next in the firing line was the person of Vice-President Mnangagwa as extra effort was taken to thrust him as a lukewarm involuntary participant of the struggle who was far from the madding crowding on the battle front.
The irony is that both Mandela and Mnangagwa belong to rare breed of revolutionaries that faced treason charges for actually conducting military operations. By and large, the incarcerations of the majority of nationalists including President Mugabe was simply based on the ideas that they subscribed to rather than the actions they took.
To question the credentials of the very people that ignited the spark that transmuted into the fire that consumed the oppressive regimes in their respective countries is indeed to play a deceptive game of hide and seek with truism.
The lameness and shallowness of the effort to disaccredit these two luminaries is epitomized by the glaring fact that they are coming from an individual who was preoccupied with mastering how to hold a cup of tea like British royalty while others were learning how to hold the gun.
With some assistance from the souls of Good Samaritans and legal provisions and exemptions premised on youthfulness, Vice-President Mnangagwa like Mandela was spared the hangman and was sentenced to a lengthy term for treason.
The Vice-President and Mathew Malowa’s courageous act of blowing up a steam locomotive in Masvingo precedes the battle of Chinhoyi by more than 18 months and in essence marks the very beginning of the Second Chimurenga war. As a militant, the Vice-President was so fierce and ferocious that he earned
More than one nome de Guerra as he was referred to as Trabablas Dzokerai Mabhunu and Smart Tembo among other affectionate names.
It is the general nature of soldiers and militants to respect those who have distinguished themselves in the battlefield, and this is the reason why all bona fide war vets and decorated military Generals have been coming out fully supporting the Vice-President.
The admiration of tried and tested military personnel goes beyond the Zimbabwean borders, as Vice-President Mnangagwa gained the respect of the late President Samora Machel and the rest of Frelimo cadres when he was at Nechingweya in Tanzania.
After his release from prison, Vice-President Mnangangwa recommenced his liberation struggle activities in Zambia which was the epicenter of the revolution at the time. It is outright intellectual dishonesty to suggest that being in Zambia was hiding as he was country party secretary and very much part and parcel of the core the Chimurenga leaders based in the neighboring country.
His proximity to the action and other cadres is attested by the sounds of wedding bells when he was given General Tongogara’s sister’s hand in marriage. As an affectionate brother and decorated militant, General Tongogara had amply vetting the younger comrade and had the deepest of respect and trust for him.
At the time that the Vice-President went to Zambia, it was indeed the focal point of the struggle as evidenced with the presence of almost all members of the Dare reChimurenga. The equivalence of Zimbabwe’s Lancaster House agreement for Mozambique was signed on the 7th of September 1974 in Lusaka, Zambia and is referred to as the Lusaka Accord and paved way for the country’s independence in June 1975.
The decision to effectively shift ZANU’s base to the new independent Mozambique was precipitated by the aftermath of Chairman Chitepo’s unfortunate death. As visible cracks had been revealed within ZANU by the Nhari Rebellion, Zambian authorities suspected that the Chairman was factionalism collateral damage and they arrested ZANU high command leadership.
Chitepo’s death and ZANU high command arrests created a leadership vacuum, which was only filled when the young ZIPA cadres in Mgagao, Tanzania gave their support to President Mugabe and passed a vote of no confidence on Sithole. Initially President Samora Machel and Frelimo leadership were cautious about embracing President Mugabe, hence they hosted him in Quelimane which was far from both the capital Maputo and Chimoio, which acted as the headquarters for military operations.
The arrival of Vice-President Mnangangwa in Mozambique assisted the President to effectively take unchallenged control of the party and gain full trust of Frelimo’s top echelons. As a trained militant and age mate of most of the ZIPA cadres that were challenging the President’s authority, the Vice-President helped President Mugabe outmaneuver Dzinashe Machingura and other ZIPA members after Rex Nhongo had broken ranks with them.
After ascending to the role of Special Assistant to President Mugabe during the 1977 Chimoio congress, he was instrumental in convincing the hierarchy within Frelimo that the President was a true revolutionary who they ought to embrace. When the Vashandi rebellion commenced in 1978 to challenge the authority of President Mugabe, the Vice-President used his legal education and experience gained under the tutelage of Enock Dumbutshena to prosecute the rebels.
After being found guilty by Mozambican courts, Henry Hamadziripi, Rugare Gumbo, Augustine Chihuri, Happison Muchechetere were incarcerated in Mozambique until independence. As this was the last threat to the President’s grip on power before independence, the Vice-President literally paved way and delivered the crown to President Mugabe.
In essence, any attempt to distort reality or misrepresent facts in a bid to water down the contributions of the Vice-President are futile as his illustrious record speaks louder. As a tried and tested cadre who has diligently followed the revolution’s guiding principle to the letter for fifty-five years, Vice-President Mnangagwa has chosen golden silence and strategic diplomacy whenever his person is attacked.
Like all human beings, he has his fair share of shortcomings and has blundered along the way but it is essential that narratives are not altered in order to meet specific selfish agendas.
President Mandela and Vice-President Mnangagwa’s profiles of intellectually-gifted lawyers who not only comprehended that the albatross of oppression could only be vanquished through the barrel of the gun but enkindled the revolution by taking decisive military action when it mattered the most, will remain timeless references for all revolutionaries and revolutions. Khuluma Afrika
Eddie Cross: Counting our Blessings
Eddie Cross – I have many friends in Zanu PF but if they do not force this old man into retirement and take over the State and restore our sanity as a country, then they will leave the rest of us no choice but to use what is left of our democratic rights and totally remove the Party from Government. This beautiful country and great people deserve nothing less and then the great attributes of our country, which are now hidden behind the façade created by this failed President will emerge into the sunlight and make us proud to be Zimbabweans again.
By Eddie Cross
As I drove into our property in Bulawayo I heard the sound of a veld fire – frightening at this time of the year when the grass is bone dry and taller than a man’s head and no fire breaks. When I was a boy growing up on a farm in the Esigodini Valley we had a fire one year which started at the head of the valley and swept down along the Mountain range to the north, burning and killing everything in its path.
By law we had to respond and we loaded up the farm truck with staff, axes and panga’s and wet maize bags and water (to drink) and drove the 20 kilometers to where the farmers were trying to stop the fire.
We burned back from a road and when finally, the fire was out helped survey the damage – several hundred cattle, 5 homesteads and farm buildings and several vehicles were burnt out. This time – 60 years later, the fire brigade arrived in the form of three tenders and men with special beaters and a water bowser. They made short work of the fire and have just left to return to the station.
Three weeks ago, my wife had a small stroke at a filling station in Kwe Kwe – a town in the midlands of Zimbabwe. I got her into the back of my vehicle and drove to a private clinic run by two young doctors in the middle of town. They took one look at her and got her into the clinic and the battled for 4 hours to stabilize her so that we could move her back to Harare in an ambulance.
I am quite sure they saved her life. The Ambulance took her to Harare some 250 kilometers away – stopping every half an hour to check all her critical signs and to call the specialist waiting for us at the hospital. Halfway the ambulance service sent a more sophisticated vehicle with a doctor on board to take her to the Capital.
On arrival, we found the specialist waiting for her at midnight and she was taken into the hospital and was examined and treated. The ambulance staff called me every day for four days to find out if she was OK. They were fantastic. She is now at home with my daughter and recovering with few symptoms of the scare she gave me and everyone else. I was so proud of Zimbabwe at that point – I could not have expected better service anywhere in the world.
While this was happening my son, a pastor in Harare was in Michigan seeing his beloved daughter Rebekah into University to read for a degree in mathematics. She was Head Girl last year at school, took her A levels in December with the Cambridge University examinations Board and got a double A in Mathematics.
She is a mature 18 year old, plays sport and has significant leadership qualities. All her school life she was a minority as a white African in her class. She is also a sincere Christian and wants to go into research or teaching. She won a 75 per cent scholarship from the University on the strength of her academic record and I am sure they will discover what we already know, she is an outstanding student.
Some time ago I had dinner with the Vice Chancellor of Rhodes University in South Africa who was in Zimbabwe to recruit students for his University. He told me that one third of their enrolment were from Zimbabwe and that they were the corner stone of the University – the best students academically and the best paying students. They were also disciplined and hard-working and seemed to be “well rounded”. He went even further and said that he doubted the University could work as well as it did without the Zimbabwe students.
How do we do it? In the middle of a political, economic and social crisis we not only keep standing, but we deliver superb services on very little and our kids do well wherever they go in the world. Of course, in many areas we are a disaster, unemployment at 90 per cent of all adults, very poor standards at government schools and lousy, overcrowded State controlled hospitals. But wherever you go you will find friendly staff who will go the second mile for you. I paid my telephone account this morning – clean post office, shiny floors, two pleasant and helpful ladies at the desk, 2 minutes and I was out the door.
I know all about the negatives – the corruption, the road blocks, poor service in the Civil Service, nightmare conditions at the borders, but there are so many positives if you look for them.
This morning we watched the hurricane season in the West Indies, then a serious earth quake in Mexico, the near total destruction of the Cities in Iraq and Syria and the specter of a nuclear conflict in the Far East. Here it is spring – temperature about 25 c – humidity zero, and our flowering trees and shrubs are out. This year, after the wet season last year, the trees are superb. The Knobthorn’s are in full bloom and I am sure the Giraffe’s will be enjoying the flowers, the Jacaranda trees are almost out, the profusion of color is amazing against the stark brown grass and bare trees waiting for the first rains.
Lots of negatives, for sure, but piles of good things which give us a quality of life that is the envy of many.
Our President said in a speech this week “we have messed up”. What an understatement! This year we are going to break another world record – our budget deficit could reach half of all state income or well over US$2 billion. As a consequence the retail economy is unraveling – fuel is in short supply, the supermarket shelves are thinning out and may soon be empty, the currency in our bank accounts is worth 35 per cent less than 6 months ago and it will be 50 per cent in December. If you want to get your money out of the country you have to go into the stock market and buy a share which you can sell outside in South Africa or the UK. In the process you will pay a 70 per cent premium. Our stock market is the best performing stock market in the world, with prices doubling since the start of the year as people desperately try to get money out the bank and into something that will hold its value.
This morning, ignoring this huge fiscal crisis, Mr. Mugabe has left for New York to strut on the stage of the UN Assembly. He has taken 70 people with him including his whole family and all his children and even grand children, security staff and personal aides. He will have drawn US$3 million in cash from the Reserve Bank and his charter aircraft has every luxury on board that you can imagine – he gets a full sized bed and a doctor and every member of his entourage will draw allowances amounting to hundreds of dollars a day – dished out like confetti by the Presidents Party. His wife will spend thousands in New York shops and perhaps take a swipe with her hand bag at any shop attendant that does not bow at the waist.
Africa’s problem is that the leaders of the rest of the world will look on in disgust as he takes the stage in the UN and attacks everyone except fellow lunatics like North Korea. The specter of a leader who has dragged his country down into the gutters of the world, pretending he is somehow a champion of African causes should make every Africa in that great hall, cringe.
I have many friends in Zanu PF but if they do not force this old man into retirement and take over the State and restore our sanity as a country, then they will leave the rest of us no choice but to use what is left of our democratic rights and totally remove the Party from Government. This beautiful country and great people deserve nothing less and then the great attributes of our country, which are now hidden behind the façade created by this failed President will emerge into the sunlight and make us proud to be Zimbabweans again.
Eddie Cross
Bulawayo, 8th September 2017
