Makarau State House visit riles MDC
President Robert Mugabe became the first citizen to register under the biometric voter registration (BVR) yesterday in what has enraged the opposition after the Zanu PF leader partook in the exercise in the comfort of his official residence — the State House.
By Farayi Machamire
Mugabe and his wife, Grace, were the first Zimbabweans to be registered bio-metrically by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), followed by his deputies — Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko — along with their spouses.
Mugabe last Friday ordered the new registration of voters in all wards and constituencies to commence on September 14 running up to January 15, 2018.
MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora scorned the launch of the BVR at State House yesterday saying the country’s biggest opposition party had not been invited, suggesting the electoral playing field was not even.
He said Mugabe was supposed to be the last person to be registered if at all he was really a servant of the people.
“It is a fraud,” Mwonzora fumed.
“In the first place, the proclamation was wrong in that all the voter registration kits are not in the country and the proclamation has a cut-off date; and furthermore, people are still collecting their IDs after government today announced the process was free,” he added.
Mwonzora filed an urgent chamber application yesterday seeking to nullify the proclaimed dates for voter registration, arguing that Zec was unprepared for the process.
Zec chairperson Rita Makarau confirmed she and her team had gone to State House to register Mugabe — as the first citizen — to vote in next year’s crunch elections.
Her explanation came amid opposition protests that Zec was launching the BVR exercise at one of the presidential election candidates’ residence.
Mugabe and his ruling Zanu PF party are due to contest a crucial general election next year against a loose coalition led by his long-time foe, Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC.
Makarau denied that there was conflict of interest in Zec visiting the State House.
“We are here to make the first citizen register as the first voter,” Makarau said. “He is the president and the first citizen and that is all we are respecting. But all the other political parties, we invited them, they can also come (to the Harare International Conference Centre).”
Mugabe did not say anything.
The electoral body later launched the voter registration at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) after the State House event.
The commission had a torrid time explaining to aspiring presidential candidate Egypt Dzinemunenzva, who confronted Zec officials why he was not invited to the State House event.
In spite of being handicapped, resource-wise, Dzinemunenzva has contested in nearly every election since 1990.
While he attracts no more than a handful of supporters in the successive votes, this has not broken or shaken his resolve to take power from Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabweans have ever known since independence in 1980.
Dzinemunenzva was left fuming yesterday.
“I arrived here at 9am from Hwedza and no such communication was given to me,” he told the Daily News. “I confronted Zec officials but they told me that the meeting was for ministers and the president only and that if I have a problem with it, I should lodge a complaint.”
The State House event dragged on from around 11am up to 2pm, and later moved to the HICC for the official launch.
Upon arrival at HICC, Makarau apologised profusely to the waiting stakeholders.
“I want to assure (you) that this was something that was beyond our control.
“We had to launch the BVR process in two parts and the first part took longer than expected. But our sincere apologies,” Makarau said.
Acting Harare mayor Enock Mupamawonde — who was listed as one of the first 10 VIPs to register to vote — failed to be registered at the HICC because he forgot to bring his ID.
His gaffe left the auditorium in stitches.
He claimed Zec did not tell him to bring his ID. Daily News
SA model turns heat on Grace Mugabe
A South African model who last month claimed to have been severely assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has stepped up her legal fight to bring President Robert Mugabe’s wife to book with the Pretoria High Court set to hear the case on Tuesday next week.
By Bridget Mananavire
This comes as Grace has claimed that the 20-year-old model, Gabriella Engels, wanted to stab her with a knife when the two had an altercation, resulting in the first lady acting in self-defence in the alleged assault case.
Engels has said Grace brutally assaulted her with an extension cable in a hotel room in Johannesburg after the Zanu PF secretary for the women’s league found her in the company of her sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — who are currently studying in South Africa.
Speaking in an interview with SABC talk radio station SAfm this week, Engels’ lawyers said the Pretoria High Court would hear her initial application next week.
“Our court application was issued on the 23rd of August.
“The first appearance in the High Court will be on the 19th of September when we will bring an application for an order by the court, where the courts grant us permission to serve papers on Mugabe (Grace) so that she becomes party to the legal proceeding.
“So, that will happen on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.
“Thereafter, it will probably be what we refer to as an opposed motion, which could take some months. So my expectation is that the matter will probably be before the courts at the beginning of next year,” Engels’ lawyer, Willies Spies of prominent South African rights group, AfriForum, said.
Grace was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government last month after the South African Police Service, acting on Engels’ complaint of serious assault, had wanted to charge Mugabe’s wife.
Meanwhile, South African opposition and rights groups are also contesting the granting of the diplomatic immunity, which they argue was done unlawfully — claiming further that Grace did not qualify to be insulated from facing criminal charges.
According to Engels, Grace burst into the Sandton City hotel room where she and two friends were waiting for Chatunga and started attacking them with an extension cable, resulting in the 20-year-old model sustaining serious injuries, some of which needed suturing.
But this week, South African media published Grace’s alleged statement in which her representatives sought to explain the circumstances which had led to the alleged assault of Engels.
“She was worried about them and went to see them (Chatunga and Robert Jnr) at their hotel suite. Upon her arrival, Engels, who was intoxicated and unhinged, attacked Grace Mugabe with a knife after she was asked to leave the hotel.
“Security was left with no other option but to remove Engels from the hotel suite,” read Grace’s statement.
The statement also alleged that Engels had been in a fight with other women at Johannesburg’s Taboo nightclub the previous evening, and suggested that this may have been the cause of her injuries.
But in the interview with SAfm, Spies dismissed the claims that Engels wanted to attack Grace with a knife and that the first lady had acted in self-defence.
“It’s not really a surprise. We know that … Mugabe has been acting like a criminal for more than 16 years already and it’s critical conduct for a criminal to make a perpetrator of a victim and to turn around the story and to give the impression that the person who was actually on the receiving end of a crime was actually the cause.
“So, I was not surprised that she made this statement and it doesn’t change our case at all and for that very reason, we believe it is so important that this matter should not be left to politicians to decide, should not be left to her friends to grant her immunity, it should be left to the courts to determine the truth and to make sure that the true events of that evening of the 13th of August is determined and that justice runs its course,” he said.
“… Engels is surprised, she knows what happened that evening and knows exactly what her experience was and her version of events was also supported by a security report by a private security company in the hotel … which pictured the entire story.
“So as far as we are concerned, as I said, the truths of the matter will prevail and it is just important the matter should be brought before the courts because the courts have mechanisms of examination, cross examination, leading of evidence, weighing up of evidence in order to get the true picture of events.
“And for that very reason it is so important that the courts should look at it and no one else,” Spies added.
In her August 13 allegations, Engels said Grace struck her several times with the extension cord which left her with multiple injuries, including gushes in the head and forehead which required stitches.
Engels said when she arrived at the hotel to visit Grace’s sons, one of Grace’s bodyguards had asked her and a friend to wait in a separate room before the first lady allegedly came and started beating her.
“When Grace entered, I had no idea who she was. She walked in with an extension cord and just started beating me with it,” Engels alleged, adding that Grace had also accused her of living with her sons.
“She flipped and just kept on beating me with the plug. Over and over. I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised … I needed to crawl out of the room before I could run away.
“Her 10 bodyguards just stood there watching, no one did anything, no one tried to help me,” she said.
She later posted several pictures of her injuries, which she said were caused by the extension cable allegedly used by Grace during the assault.
The pictures sent social media into meltdown as the international media also covered the alleged assault case prominently.
This is not the first time that Grace has been mired in incidents of violence abroad.
In 2009, she was investigated by Hong Kong police for an alleged assault on a British photographer during what was described at the time as a shopping trip to the city.
She was accused of repeatedly punching Richard Jones — chief photographer of the Hong Kong photo agency Sinopix — who was on an assignment for the British Sunday Times.
In 2014, Grace also confronted journalists at a Singaporean hospital as she attempted to block them from photographing Mugabe as he entered Gleneagles facility for a medical check-up.
Of late, both Mugabe and Grace have been showing signs of exasperation with their fun-loving sons, with the Zanu PF leader publicly rebuking Chatunga and calling on him to take it easy and concentrate on his studies.
Just like her husband, Grace also shared her agony about her sons with relatives in July, over their continuing wayward behaviour.
The errant Mugabe sons, despite the security risks and their status in society, have found it difficult to lead restricted lifestyles, and have often been pictured mingling with other people freely at upmarket entertainment venues. Daily News
Mixed feelings over new Prosecutor-General
The appointment of Ray Goba as the new Prosecutor-General (PG) has drawn mixed feelings among lawyers with some questioning his suitability for the job after he was convicted in Namibia for drunk driving and attempting to defeat justice.
By Tendai Kamhungira
Goba himself, during the interview to choose the PG vigorously defended himself and said the conviction was a blot on a white piece of paper.
The veteran lawyer was on Wednesday announced the new PG by President Robert Mugabe — taking over in a substantive capacity after serving a year on an interim basis — following the suspension and subsequent sacking of his predecessor, Johannes Tomana.
“Zimbabwe’s new Prosecutor-General, Ray Goba, has a previous conviction of obstructing the course of justice.
“Despite his record of obstructing the course of justice, Mugabe decided he was the best person to facilitate the course of justice,” United Kingdom (UK)-based lawyer Alex Magaisa said.
Goba, who once served as Namibia’s deputy PG, was in 2002 convicted of drunk driving and failing to obey a road traffic sign as well as attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.
The conviction over his attempt to obstruct or defeat the course of justice forced the Namibian government to deny him a work and residence permit in Namibia in 2011 on the strength of the conviction.
Following the regional court’s ruling, Goba appealed to the High Court in 2004 seeking to quash the conviction. But Justice Gerhard Maritz upheld the conviction.
His application for leave to appeal at the Supreme Court was dismissed.
Goba was part of eight candidates interviewed in public by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on August 21 for appointment as Zimbabwe’s second PG.
His name was among a shortlist of three candidates who excelled in those interviews who included Wilson Manase and Misheck Hogwe
During the public interviews, Goba was grilled over his conviction.
He did not deny the conviction, which he described as unfortunate, claiming the matter was irrationally dealt with, leading to the conviction.
Goba denied intimidating the police through his Namibian government office. He said when he was arrested, he was driving a Zimbabwe-registered motor vehicle, resulting in police officers asking him what he was doing in Namibia.
“It’s important to look at the circumstances, it was a traffic-related altercation. It did not prejudice me in that country and I wonder why Zimbabwe would want to punish me for something that happened in a foreign country,” Goba said then.
Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who was among the panel of interviewers suggested Goba seemed to treat the offence lightly.
“Every offence is serious, but it should be considered against the background and circumstances…It’s a blot on a white piece of paper,” the new PG defended himself then.
While other lawyers questioned the suitability of Goba for the PG’s job, Tazorora Musarurwa, said that he is the right man for the job.
“Congratulations to advocate Ray Goba on his appointment. He is certainly the best man for the job. The perfect will say otherwise,” Musarurwa wrote on his Twitter account.
Goba replaces Tomana who was sacked after a disciplinary tribunal chaired by retired judge Moses Chinhengo found him unfit and incompetent to continue in office.
Tomana is facing a slew of allegations arising from the time he was the attorney-general and the PG, respectively. Daily News
Mnangagwa set to sue Jonathan Moyo
Zimbabwe’s Minister of Higher Education, Jonathan Moyo will be slapped with a massive lawsuit regarding claims he made about the country’s Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, impeccable sources have confirmed.
The defamation lawsuit against Moyo stems from claims the Minister first made in politburo meeting held in the capital, which he later echoed on social network site Twitter.
Moyo is on record for claiming that Mnangagwa made a purported love rival Godfrey Majonga jump from a high rise city building after finding him in the company of a female companion.
Moyo adds that Majonga was given a choice of jumping from the building or sitting on a red hot stove. He chose the latter and suffered immense injuries which rendered him permanently disabled.
The incident is said to have occurred nearly 30 years ago.
However, the victim, at the center of the claims dismissed them early this week. Speaking to journalists from Daily News, the victim directed questions about the claims to the claimants.
During a rally held last Saturday, President Mugabe also poured cold water on the story. Describing it as ‘claims’ which he had been told.
“Hameno ndezve chokwadi here. Ndivo vanototiudza (Who knows if its even true. They are the ones who told us)” he said, as he gestured towards Jonathan Moyo, his wife, and Saviour Kasukuwere.
Mnangagwa has remained silent throughout the baseless allegations but sources close the Vice President have since revealed that his lawyers had been preparing a massive lawsuit.
Given that the victim dismisses the claims, and so to does the President, it is likely that Moyo will be hit in the pockets quite hard.
