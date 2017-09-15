News
Cologne criticise security at Arsenal after both clubs charged by Uefa
Cologne criticised security at Arsenal after both clubs were charged by Uefa following their Europa League game.
Cologne criticised security at Arsenal after both clubs were charged by Uefa following their Europa League game.
The German club face four charges, including crowd disturbances and setting off fireworks, while Arsenal face a charge over blocked stairways.
Thursday’s match was delayed by an hour as thousands of Cologne fans arrived at Emirates Stadium without tickets.
Cologne said “the security concept and communication seemed inadequate and the police force too small”.
About 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for the first match in the group stage despite a ticket allocation of only 2,900.
This case will be dealt with by the Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 21 September.
Club proud of ‘happy, positive’ Colognians
Cologne said they were “proud that tens of thousands of Colognians wanted to experience the first European match in 25 years and made their way to London”.
They added that the “overwhelming majority” of fans who travelled represented the club, the city and German football “happily and positively”.
A Cologne statement read: “Due to the enormous demand for tickets, it would have been sensible, not least for security reasons, to allow more than the allocated 5% of stadium capacity to the guest fans.
“It was apparent that thousands of people from Cologne would seek to avoid the restrictions and get tickets in every way possible.
“One such way would be through the help of Arsenal supporters, who passed on their tickets to the FC fans. Some as gifts, but some also for horrendous prices.
“Arsenal FC has described the extent of this second ticket market as ‘disappointing’ and has announced that further clarifications of the circumstances will be evaluated.”
Cologne distanced themselves from “so-called disturbers” who “threatened, insulted, and even attacked stewards and police officers without cause”, saying there was “no excuse or justification” for their actions.
On the situation before the match, the statement added: “Despite the tremendous experience of both the London security forces and Arsenal as a permanent partaker in European football, the organisers were unfortunately not adequately prepared for the task.”
Uefa charges:
Cologne
• Crowd disturbances
• Setting off fireworks
• Throwing of objects
• Acts of damage
Arsenal
• Stairways blocked in away supporters sector
BBC Sport
International
North Korea missile test splits world powers
The latest missile test by North Korea, one of its furthest-reaching yet, has split world powers who united behind new UN sanctions just days ago.
The latest missile test by North Korea, one of its furthest-reaching yet, has split world powers who united behind new UN sanctions just days ago.
The US said all nations had “to address this problem short of war”, hours after saying the burden of response should fall on China and Russia.
China accused the US of shirking its own responsibility, while Russia condemned US rhetoric as “aggressive”.
The UN Security Council is holding an emergency session over the test.
The missile was fired over Japan and reached an altitude of about 770km (478 miles), travelling 3,700km past the northernmost island of Hokkaido before landing in the sea, South Korea’s military says.
It had the capacity to reach the US territory of Guam and experts say it is the furthest any North Korean ballistic missile has ever travelled above ground.
Key US ally South Korea responded within minutes by firing two ballistic missiles into the sea in a simulated strike on the North.
Speaking before the Security Council was due to meet in New York at the request of the US and Japan, US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said there was not much the body could do.
US officials pointed to President Donald Trump’s address at the UN next week and his planned meetings there with the Japanese and South Korean leaders.
What accusations are being traded?
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country would “never tolerate” such “dangerous provocative action”, and the US, China and Russia also condemned the test, coming as it did after the North’s nuclear bomb test on 3 September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have called for a resumption of direct talks with Pyongyang to de-escalate the crisis, the Kremlin says.
On Monday, UN Security Council members voted unanimously to restrict oil imports and ban textile exports to North Korea in response to the nuclear test, which had violated UN resolutions.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made clear Washington considered it was now up to Beijing and Moscow to act to restrain Pyongyang. He said China supplied North Korea with most of its oil, while Russia was the largest employer of North Korean forced labour.
Hours later, National Security Adviser HR McMaster told reporters: “We’re out of road. We have to call on all nations… to address this problem short of war.” But he did not rule out a military response.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying insisted her country was not the “focal point of the conflict”.
“The various directly involved parties should take responsibility,” she told journalists, in remarks clearly aimed at the US and South Korea. “Any attempt to wash their hands of the issue is irresponsible and unhelpful for resolving the issue.”
She added that sanctions were “not the way to solve the problem” and called for a peaceful solution “through formal diplomatic means”.
Speaking on a Russian radio station, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “We are demonstrating not only our intolerance towards the illegal launches but also our willingness to settle the situation in the Korean peninsula.”
“Regrettably, aggressive rhetoric is the only thing coming from Washington,” she added.
Why does this new test matter?
The launch took place from the Sunan district of the capital Pyongyang just before 07:00 local time (22:00 GMT on Thursday), South Korea’s military says. Sunan is home to Pyongyang International Airport.
As with the last test on 29 August, the missile flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. There were no immediate reports of damage to aircraft or ships.
Sirens sounded across the region and text message alerts were sent out warning people to take cover.
Observers say it is likely to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) though Japanese officials believe there is still a possibility it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
What is so alarming about the new launch is that the US Pacific territory of Guam, which North Korea says it has plans to fire missiles towards, is 3,400km from Pyongyang, putting it within range of the latest missile.
The North’s sixth nuclear test reportedly involved a miniaturised hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile. BBC News
International
UK terror threat increased to critical after Tube bomb
The UK terror threat has been increased to its highest level following the attack on a Tube train in south-west London, the prime minister has said.
The UK terror threat has been increased to its highest level following the attack on a Tube train in south-west London, the prime minister has said.
Theresa May said the threat had been raised from severe to critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently.
An “improvised explosive device” was detonated at Parsons Green station on a District Line train from Wimbledon.
A hunt is under way for the person who placed the bomb, with so-called Islamic State saying it was behind the attack.
Mrs May said the military would be providing support to police and would replace them on guard duties at certain sites which are not accessible to the public.
She said: “The public will see more armed police on the transport network and on our streets, providing extra protection.
“This is a proportionate and sensible step which will provide extra reassurance and protection while the investigation progresses.”
Twenty-nine people have been treated in hospitals, mostly for burns, following the attack at 08:20 BST. BBC News
International
SA model turns heat on Grace Mugabe
A South African model who last month claimed to have been severely assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has stepped up her legal fight to bring President Robert Mugabe’s wife to book with the Pretoria High Court set to hear the case on Tuesday next week.
By Bridget Mananavire
A South African model who last month claimed to have been severely assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has stepped up her legal fight to bring President Robert Mugabe’s wife to book with the Pretoria High Court set to hear the case on Tuesday next week.
This comes as Grace has claimed that the 20-year-old model, Gabriella Engels, wanted to stab her with a knife when the two had an altercation, resulting in the first lady acting in self-defence in the alleged assault case.
Engels has said Grace brutally assaulted her with an extension cable in a hotel room in Johannesburg after the Zanu PF secretary for the women’s league found her in the company of her sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — who are currently studying in South Africa.
Speaking in an interview with SABC talk radio station SAfm this week, Engels’ lawyers said the Pretoria High Court would hear her initial application next week.
“Our court application was issued on the 23rd of August.
“The first appearance in the High Court will be on the 19th of September when we will bring an application for an order by the court, where the courts grant us permission to serve papers on Mugabe (Grace) so that she becomes party to the legal proceeding.
“So, that will happen on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.
“Thereafter, it will probably be what we refer to as an opposed motion, which could take some months. So my expectation is that the matter will probably be before the courts at the beginning of next year,” Engels’ lawyer, Willies Spies of prominent South African rights group, AfriForum, said.
Grace was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government last month after the South African Police Service, acting on Engels’ complaint of serious assault, had wanted to charge Mugabe’s wife.
Meanwhile, South African opposition and rights groups are also contesting the granting of the diplomatic immunity, which they argue was done unlawfully — claiming further that Grace did not qualify to be insulated from facing criminal charges.
According to Engels, Grace burst into the Sandton City hotel room where she and two friends were waiting for Chatunga and started attacking them with an extension cable, resulting in the 20-year-old model sustaining serious injuries, some of which needed suturing.
But this week, South African media published Grace’s alleged statement in which her representatives sought to explain the circumstances which had led to the alleged assault of Engels.
“She was worried about them and went to see them (Chatunga and Robert Jnr) at their hotel suite. Upon her arrival, Engels, who was intoxicated and unhinged, attacked Grace Mugabe with a knife after she was asked to leave the hotel.
“Security was left with no other option but to remove Engels from the hotel suite,” read Grace’s statement.
The statement also alleged that Engels had been in a fight with other women at Johannesburg’s Taboo nightclub the previous evening, and suggested that this may have been the cause of her injuries.
But in the interview with SAfm, Spies dismissed the claims that Engels wanted to attack Grace with a knife and that the first lady had acted in self-defence.
“It’s not really a surprise. We know that … Mugabe has been acting like a criminal for more than 16 years already and it’s critical conduct for a criminal to make a perpetrator of a victim and to turn around the story and to give the impression that the person who was actually on the receiving end of a crime was actually the cause.
“So, I was not surprised that she made this statement and it doesn’t change our case at all and for that very reason, we believe it is so important that this matter should not be left to politicians to decide, should not be left to her friends to grant her immunity, it should be left to the courts to determine the truth and to make sure that the true events of that evening of the 13th of August is determined and that justice runs its course,” he said.
“… Engels is surprised, she knows what happened that evening and knows exactly what her experience was and her version of events was also supported by a security report by a private security company in the hotel … which pictured the entire story.
“So as far as we are concerned, as I said, the truths of the matter will prevail and it is just important the matter should be brought before the courts because the courts have mechanisms of examination, cross examination, leading of evidence, weighing up of evidence in order to get the true picture of events.
“And for that very reason it is so important that the courts should look at it and no one else,” Spies added.
In her August 13 allegations, Engels said Grace struck her several times with the extension cord which left her with multiple injuries, including gushes in the head and forehead which required stitches.
Engels said when she arrived at the hotel to visit Grace’s sons, one of Grace’s bodyguards had asked her and a friend to wait in a separate room before the first lady allegedly came and started beating her.
“When Grace entered, I had no idea who she was. She walked in with an extension cord and just started beating me with it,” Engels alleged, adding that Grace had also accused her of living with her sons.
“She flipped and just kept on beating me with the plug. Over and over. I had no idea what was going on. I was surprised … I needed to crawl out of the room before I could run away.
“Her 10 bodyguards just stood there watching, no one did anything, no one tried to help me,” she said.
She later posted several pictures of her injuries, which she said were caused by the extension cable allegedly used by Grace during the assault.
The pictures sent social media into meltdown as the international media also covered the alleged assault case prominently.
This is not the first time that Grace has been mired in incidents of violence abroad.
In 2009, she was investigated by Hong Kong police for an alleged assault on a British photographer during what was described at the time as a shopping trip to the city.
She was accused of repeatedly punching Richard Jones — chief photographer of the Hong Kong photo agency Sinopix — who was on an assignment for the British Sunday Times.
In 2014, Grace also confronted journalists at a Singaporean hospital as she attempted to block them from photographing Mugabe as he entered Gleneagles facility for a medical check-up.
Of late, both Mugabe and Grace have been showing signs of exasperation with their fun-loving sons, with the Zanu PF leader publicly rebuking Chatunga and calling on him to take it easy and concentrate on his studies.
Just like her husband, Grace also shared her agony about her sons with relatives in July, over their continuing wayward behaviour.
The errant Mugabe sons, despite the security risks and their status in society, have found it difficult to lead restricted lifestyles, and have often been pictured mingling with other people freely at upmarket entertainment venues. Daily News