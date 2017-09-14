News
War Veterans vow to fight out Mugabe’s G40 faction
Zimbabwean war veterans fired from the ruling Zanu PF party have vowed they will campaign against President Robert Mugabe’s preferred successors as long as they are rooted in the G40 faction angling to succeed the 93-year-old leader.
The Christopher Mutsvangwa-led Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association made the declaration on Wednesday at a press conference in the capital, saying the G40 faction was anti-development, hence: “These people are not going to see the light of power in Zimbabwe. We declare (it) here, the war veterans.”
G40 is a faction reportedly fronted by defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi, said to have the backing of Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, First Lady Grace Mugabe, home affairs minister Ignatius Chombo, youth, indigenisation and economic empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao as well as higher and tertiary education minister Jonathan Moyo.
There is also the Lacoste faction, reportedly sympathetic to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who himself was under-fire at the weekend from President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace for keeping company with people fired from Zanu PF, using his poisoning saga for political gains and failing to chastise people mocking the first family, among a host of other accusations.
War veterans have, over the years, been instrumental in the campaigns for Mugabe to retain power every past election.
The outspoken Mutsvangwa, who in March last year after suspended from the party said he neither cared for the politburo nor ministerial post, on Wednesday told journalists that the war veterans were exceptional in organising strategies that would win an election.
“We are going to pit that impeccable record of organisation against the upstarts of the G40. This is the mother of all battles in politics” he said.
“This is the A-team. We gave him [Mugabe] victory in 1979 with [late Vice-President] Joshua Nkomo. In 2008, he was defeated by [MDC-T leader Morgan] Tsvangirai until the run-up. This A-team together with other stakeholders went back to the drawing board. We rescued the man who was in the jaws of defeat. The MDC crocodiles were chewing up.”
Mutsvangwa also lunged into Sekeramayi, labelling him a “born coward”.
“And do you know who had run away when he [Mugabe] was being chewed up and had to be rescued by the technicality. Sekeramayi, as one of the G40, was already in Beitbridge looking for exile in South Africa,” the war vets chairperson said.
“We had to call him back. Now he’s strutting around as a puppet of the G40.”
The attack on Sekeramayi came after he was seemingly presented as Mugabe’s successor.
During Mnangagwa’s attack by Mugabe at the Bindura rally, the latter had started his speech by glorifying both Mnangagwa and Sekeramayi, later to only attack his deputy.
And before, Grace had said at one point when Mugabe suffered a suspected food poisoning attack at his home, he asked for Sekeramayi to be called.
“He was sick and thought he was dying. He asked me to call Sekeramayi so they could talk before he died, but he recovered . . .” she said.
Also, Sekeramayi, who is the war veterans secretary in the Zanu PF politburo – the biggest decision-making body in the ruling party ‑ was attacked for supporting a war veterans association reportedly led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene and George Mlala during the Bindura rally.
Mutsvangwa, who last year said he now had a general loathing for assignments that solely depended on an individual’s discretion, said it was “unfortunate” that Mugabe was “fixing the leadership on tribal lines”.
African News Agency
Diaspora
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
Former X Factor hopeful Gamu Nhengu has found her happy ending after getting married to her Scots sweetheart. The Zimbabwe-born singer, who was threatened with deportation along with her family after an immigration wrangle, walked down the aisle on Sunday.
By Beverley Lions | Daily Record |
The scene was a picture of happiness as she and her Stirling-born music shop worker husband Jamie Rintoul swapped rings.
Gamu, who lived in nearby Tillicoultry with her family before moving to London to become a stylist and make music with her and Jamie’s band Sheltrs, hit the headlines as an 18-year-old contestant in X Factor in 2010.
She lost her place to Katie Waisel after an immigration row when it was revealed her family’s visa application was submitted late.
At the time, she pleaded with immigration officials not to send her and her family back to Zimbabwe, where she feared being killed by a death squad if she returned.
Most recently Gamu made a brief return to the public eye after presenter Rylan Clark launched a campaign to find her in the Xtra Factor.
Gamu said at the time: “I was trying hard to pretend the past six years had not happened. If you asked me if I was Gamu from X Factor, I 99 per cent probably would’ve said ‘no’. If you do it now, it might still be the same.”
She added: “Sheltrs is a band made up of myself and Jamie.
“We possibly don’t quite know exactly what we’re doing. But we do know what we love.
“I’ve realised that worrying about what we will become will not progress us further but will only succeed in holding us back.”
The two lovebirds have been dating since June 2015 and got engaged in September last year.
Crimes & Courts
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
A LABORATORY technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed near the heart with an okapi knife as he attempted to stop a fight between his friend and the assailant.
By Amanda Chikari
Police arrested the assailant in Harare following a six-day manhunt.
The incident happened at about 9pm on Tuesday last week at Red tuckshop in Ridgemont suburb which is about 10km from Gweru Central Business District (CBD).
The deceased, Mr Brigadiah Mahachi (28) died the following day at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been admitted.
His attacker, Emmanuel Bhumure (37) who resides at stand number 43 Hertfordshire, Gweru, fled to Harare after the incident.
Police arrested Bhumure in Harare on Monday.
Yesterday Bhumure appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a murder charge.
Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self defence.
“The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I drew a knife and stabbed him. It was not my intention to kill him,” he said.
It is alleged that on September 5 at Red tuckshop, at the 10 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Harare road, Bhumure stabbed Mahachi following an undisclosed dispute.
Mahachi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died the following morning.
The court heard that Bhumure after stabbing Mahachi fled to Harare.
Mahachi’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem which revealed that he died due excessive bleeding because the stab wound was close to his heart.
Ms Gracious Rongai is appearing for the State. The Chronicle
Crimes & Courts
Teenager claims rape after getting $1 for sex
An 18-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb framed her cousin’s former boyfriend of rape when he gave her $1 after they had sex.
By Codelia Mondela
Nomvelo Ndlovu, a Form Three pupil at a local college cried rape after she was given the dollar by Nkosilathi Mutukwa (20), a taxi driver from the same suburb.
Mutukwa had been arraigned for rape before magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.
He pleaded not guilty and Ms Marondedze acquitted him after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against him.
Ms Marondedze said: “The court is satisfied that the State failed to prove a case against the accused. Mutukwa is discharged. He is found not guilty and acquitted.”
A tearful Ndlovu, in a black dress and neatly combed hair left the court looking disappointed.
In her evidence Ndlovu had told the court that Mutukwa raped her twice in his Honda Fit using protection and he had bragged that he was an expert when it came to sex.
“After he raped me for the second time, I had difficulties in breathing that’s when Mutukwa said he would kill me with sex,” she said.
The prosecutor Mr Robin Mukura asked her why she did not seek help from passengers who boarded Mutukwa’s taxi after the rape.
She replied saying: “I could not open up to them as they were strangers. That is why I later narrated the matter to my neighbour.”
Mutukwa told a different story saying that Ndlovu was playing music on his phone and the two were having a good time on that day.
“You are just bitter that I gave you a dollar as you expected me to give you $5 or $10 for what we had done. You were influenced by your friends who laughed at you for having sex for a dollar,” he said.
Mukura said Ndlovu should have sought help from other passengers and there was no evidence that showed she was threatened or assaulted.
He said the two had sex on August 31 this year, around 8AM, after Mutukwa promised to drop Ndlovu at school.
“They had sex at Evelyn High school grounds and at Hillside Dams. Around 1PM, Mutukwa drove back to town and gave Ndlovu a dollar for bus fare,” Mr Mukura said. The Herald