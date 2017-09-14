Crimes & Courts
Teenager claims rape after getting $1 for sex
An 18-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb framed her cousin’s former boyfriend of rape when he gave her $1 after they had sex.
By Codelia Mondela
Nomvelo Ndlovu, a Form Three pupil at a local college cried rape after she was given the dollar by Nkosilathi Mutukwa (20), a taxi driver from the same suburb.
Mutukwa had been arraigned for rape before magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.
He pleaded not guilty and Ms Marondedze acquitted him after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against him.
Ms Marondedze said: “The court is satisfied that the State failed to prove a case against the accused. Mutukwa is discharged. He is found not guilty and acquitted.”
A tearful Ndlovu, in a black dress and neatly combed hair left the court looking disappointed.
In her evidence Ndlovu had told the court that Mutukwa raped her twice in his Honda Fit using protection and he had bragged that he was an expert when it came to sex.
“After he raped me for the second time, I had difficulties in breathing that’s when Mutukwa said he would kill me with sex,” she said.
The prosecutor Mr Robin Mukura asked her why she did not seek help from passengers who boarded Mutukwa’s taxi after the rape.
She replied saying: “I could not open up to them as they were strangers. That is why I later narrated the matter to my neighbour.”
Mutukwa told a different story saying that Ndlovu was playing music on his phone and the two were having a good time on that day.
“You are just bitter that I gave you a dollar as you expected me to give you $5 or $10 for what we had done. You were influenced by your friends who laughed at you for having sex for a dollar,” he said.
Mukura said Ndlovu should have sought help from other passengers and there was no evidence that showed she was threatened or assaulted.
He said the two had sex on August 31 this year, around 8AM, after Mutukwa promised to drop Ndlovu at school.
“They had sex at Evelyn High school grounds and at Hillside Dams. Around 1PM, Mutukwa drove back to town and gave Ndlovu a dollar for bus fare,” Mr Mukura said. The Herald
Crimes & Courts
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
A LABORATORY technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed near the heart with an okapi knife as he attempted to stop a fight between his friend and the assailant.
By Amanda Chikari
Police arrested the assailant in Harare following a six-day manhunt.
The incident happened at about 9pm on Tuesday last week at Red tuckshop in Ridgemont suburb which is about 10km from Gweru Central Business District (CBD).
The deceased, Mr Brigadiah Mahachi (28) died the following day at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been admitted.
His attacker, Emmanuel Bhumure (37) who resides at stand number 43 Hertfordshire, Gweru, fled to Harare after the incident.
Police arrested Bhumure in Harare on Monday.
Yesterday Bhumure appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a murder charge.
Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self defence.
“The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I drew a knife and stabbed him. It was not my intention to kill him,” he said.
It is alleged that on September 5 at Red tuckshop, at the 10 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Harare road, Bhumure stabbed Mahachi following an undisclosed dispute.
Mahachi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died the following morning.
The court heard that Bhumure after stabbing Mahachi fled to Harare.
Mahachi’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem which revealed that he died due excessive bleeding because the stab wound was close to his heart.
Ms Gracious Rongai is appearing for the State. The Chronicle
Business
Kwese TV seeks permission to operate
Dr Dish (Pvt) Limited, which recently partnered Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership, has filed an urgent chamber application seeking permission to operate its broadcast business, pending determination of a Supreme Court appeal by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.
By Daniel Nemukuyu
High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe last week handed down a judgment allowing Dr Dish, in partnership with Econet Media, to provide the service pending confirmation of the provisional order.
He set aside an earlier decision by BAZ cancelling the content distribution licence awarded to Econet Media’s partner, Dr Dish (Pvt) Ltd. Justice Hungwe allowed Dr Dish to enjoy the full benefits of its licence, pending finalisation of the main dispute.
Dissatisfied with the outcome, BAZ through its lawyers T.H Chitapi & Associates, on Monday filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court seeking the setting aside of the High Court decision.
Pending determination of the Supreme Court challenge, Dr Dish has approached the High Court with an urgent chamber application for leave to execute the High Court judgment. In the application, Dr Dish argued that Kwese TV will suffer financial prejudice if the Supreme Court appeal sets aside the High Court judgment.
“Applicant had 24 145 subscribers (before the High Court judgment),” reads the application. “At least 5 429 more subscribers have joined applicant’s network since the judgment was handed down, bringing the total subscribers to 32 429.
“The violation of the Constitutional rights of applicant’s subscribers will be perpetuated if leave to execute pending appeal is not granted on an urgent basis.”
Dr Dish argued that 1 635 people employed by Kwese risk losing their jobs if the urgent chamber application failed. The people’s right to freedom of the media will also be violated, Dr Dish argued.
Dr Dish argued that the appeal filed by BAZ was meant to frustrate the Kwese TV project and that it had no prospects of success. “The appeal is not bona fide,” reads an affidavit by Dr Dish director Mr Nyasha Muzavazi.
“It has been made for purposes of delay and for the purpose of harassing the applicant and depriving the members of public access to Kwese content that applicant is distributing.”
Dr Dish questioned why BAZ was turning a blind eye to several illegal satellite television operators, who were selling DIGISat and Zuku decoders on the streets, but exerting its energy on the Kwese project.
Dr Dish was in 2007 issued with a licence to specifically provide My TV Africa channels to Zimbabwean viewers, but it struggled to pay the required fees for years. It also reached a point of failing to provide the service until BAZ issued a notice of intention to cancel the licence in October last year.
Last month, Dr Dish partnered Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) and paid all the outstanding fees before notifying BAZ of its intention to add the Kwese TV channels to its list of content.
BAZ received the money, but went on to terminate the licence through a letter dated August 22 this year. The Herald
Crimes & Courts
Tryson in trouble over debt
Musician Tryson Chimbetu is reportedly failing to pay US$120 to a city man after he hired his car to ferry kit to a show in Kariba sometime in June.
Luke Tembo opened up at the Harare Civil Court where he sued the musician.
Tembo told the court that he drove the musician to Kariba where he was set to perform sometime in June and he only managed to pay off half of the agreed amount.
“They hired my vehicle to transport him to Kariba and we agreed that he was going to pay US$250.
“I spent four days away from my family waiting for him in Kariba and the last day he performed in Chegutu hoping that he was going to pay the amount in full.
“After the Chegutu show I then transported his kit back to Harare and he handed me US$110 saying show was poorly attended.
“He then proposed to give me the balance on the 15th of July and the agreement was signed by his manager Marvelous Mudzongachisi but from then I never heard from them.
“I then decided to call him again asking him why he was failing to clear off the debt since he was having a lot of performance in the city but he gave me false hope.
“I also spent the whole night waiting for him at the show he recently performed in Mabvuku only to be given US $20 on EcoCash and promised to give the balance on July 30.
“From then, I was communicating with his manager who in turn tried to threaten me when I told him that I was taking the case to the court.
“What he is doing to me is unfair since I encountered a dangerous situation because of him when my vehicle ran out of fuel in Makuti, a lion infested area.
“They then left me there alone and hired another car to proceed with the journey in time.”
Chimbetu, who did not attend the court was ordered to pay the money in full on or before September 29. H Metro