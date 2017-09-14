Teenager claims rape after getting $1 for sex

By Codelia Mondela

An 18-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb framed her cousin’s former boyfriend of rape when he gave her $1 after they had sex.

Nomvelo Ndlovu, a Form Three pupil at a local college cried rape after she was given the dollar by Nkosilathi Mutukwa (20), a taxi driver from the same suburb.

Mutukwa had been arraigned for rape before magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.

He pleaded not guilty and Ms Marondedze acquitted him after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

Ms Marondedze said: “The court is satisfied that the State failed to prove a case against the accused. Mutukwa is discharged. He is found not guilty and acquitted.”

A tearful Ndlovu, in a black dress and neatly combed hair left the court looking disappointed.

In her evidence Ndlovu had told the court that Mutukwa raped her twice in his Honda Fit using protection and he had bragged that he was an expert when it came to sex.

“After he raped me for the second time, I had difficulties in breathing that’s when Mutukwa said he would kill me with sex,” she said.

The prosecutor Mr Robin Mukura asked her why she did not seek help from passengers who boarded Mutukwa’s taxi after the rape.

She replied saying: “I could not open up to them as they were strangers. That is why I later narrated the matter to my neighbour.”

Mutukwa told a different story saying that Ndlovu was playing music on his phone and the two were having a good time on that day.

“You are just bitter that I gave you a dollar as you expected me to give you $5 or $10 for what we had done. You were influenced by your friends who laughed at you for having sex for a dollar,” he said.

Mukura said Ndlovu should have sought help from other passengers and there was no evidence that showed she was threatened or assaulted.

He said the two had sex on August 31 this year, around 8AM, after Mutukwa promised to drop Ndlovu at school.

“They had sex at Evelyn High school grounds and at Hillside Dams. Around 1PM, Mutukwa drove back to town and gave Ndlovu a dollar for bus fare,” Mr Mukura said. The Herald